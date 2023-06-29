Potts begins new chapter with York High girls' hoops after decades at Central York

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

In a perfect world, Sean Potts would still be on the bench helping his good friend Scott Wisner coach the Central York girls’ basketball team. In a far-from-perfect reality, however, Potts had an important and difficult decision to make.

Wisner, who stepped away from the Panthers during the 2022-23 season because of health issues, ultimately retired after the season. Potts, who was Central's acting head coach as the team reached the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals, was never interested in becoming a full-time head coach and did not apply for the job. But he also felt that if he stuck around, he might be stepping on the new hire's toes.

The school hired Kevin Schieler, its former boys' basketball coach, for the job last month. That left Potts, a longtime language arts teacher at Central York Middle School, with a decision to make — to find an assistant position elsewhere or step away from the game.

As a teacher, Potts often urges his students to get out of their comfort zone. And he ultimately heeded his own words. After nearly 30 years with Central York's program, Potts will serve as a York High girls' basketball assistant under head coach Kevin Glover while leading the JV team as its head coach.

“It’s hard when you’ve been somewhere for this long,” Potts said. “I just never thought that I would be coaching anywhere else. When the season was over, I kind of thought about what I was going to do with myself. I was trying to learn how to play the guitar, so it was really down to two choices — I could keep practicing and (jokingly) go on tour or keep coaching somewhere else.

“Glover sent me a text and asked if I had any more gas left in the tank, and I said, ‘Yep.’ So we got together and talked and I just told him to give me a night or two to think about it. I went back and forth and ultimately, I just decided that I really wanted to keep coaching.”

If there was any such thing as the "right time" to join the York High program, now would be it. The Bearcats have slowly but surely progressed into a contender under Glover's tutelage. The York High girls qualified for the District 3 Class 6A playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade last season and barely missed out on the team’s first PIAA berth in several decades.

The upcoming season could raise the bar even higher, as the Bearcats will enter the season as one of the favorites in York-Adams Division I. After finishing with a 17-9 record last season, York High will return nearly its entire roster while teams like Central, Red Lion and Dallastown — which all finished above York High in the D-I standings — will have at least a few holes to fill in their lineups due to graduations.

“I really like Glover, so I was like, ‘Let’s give this a shot,’” Potts said. “I probably have five to six years left of teaching, so I wasn’t ready to retire, and what I learned (from this past year) is that you just never know what’s around the corner and you have to be ready for anything.”

Glover, who is entering his fifth season at the helm for the Bearcats, could not have been happier to add someone with Potts' experience and knowledge to the staff.

“It’s just been a blessing to welcome Sean,” Glover said. “He’s someone that I’ve gotten to know and that I’ve built a relationship with over the past couple of years. And I think that being an assistant is something that he really likes and he’s been a really positive addition for the Lady Bearcats, no doubt.”

As an assistant at Central, Potts was often tasked with scouting and developing gameplans against opposing teams such as York High. Now he is working with many of those same Bearcats and leaving behind a group at Central with which he had grown familiar.

It certainly has been a sea of change so far, but Potts feels like he’s navigating the waters pretty well.

“I’ve always liked to just be comfortable,” Potts said. “I knew Central really well and knew where things were and where to go, and now I’m going someplace where I can’t get into the building and have to wait for Glover to let me in. But, to be honest, I think I probably needed this because I always tell my kids to get out of their comfort zone and I rarely do. So I think this is a good thing that I was kind of pushed into, but it took a while.”

After working with most of the squad during summer league practices and recent tournaments, Potts has no doubt that the York High girls have the talent to contend for division, county, district and perhaps even state titles this upcoming season.

“They have a lot of good things going on,” Potts said. “Glover is doing a great job with them. They’re ready to win. The one thing that I want to see from them is for the girls to get that kind of edge to them. Whenever they go on the court, I want to see them dictate the way the game is played.

“I think they’ve certainly done that in spurts, but I’ve told them that they kind of need to have a chip on their shoulder every time they step on the floor. They should be at a point where they walk on the court and think, ‘I’m going to beat you,’ and to get to that level of confidence comes gradually. Heck, at Central, it took us a long time to get to that point, but once you start winning, I think that everybody just starts to feed off of that.”

Central York certainly developed a winning culture in its decades under Wisner, who was credited with his 400th career victory in the state playoffs despite being away from the team. Glover is eager to work with Potts to establish similarly high standards at York High.

“It never hurts to have some additional help on the sidelines,” Glover said. “And Sean is coming over from a winning program and he has some wisdom and knowledge that he brings with him. It’s kind of funny because he’s always saying, ‘I want to learn from you,’ but I was like, ‘Dude, I want to learn from YOU.’ So it’s kind of a two-way street with that.”