Kevin Schieler back in coaching with Central York girls' basketball

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

The Central York girls' basketball program's 2022-23 season exemplified the memorable opening line from Charles Dickens' "A Tale of Two Cities" — it was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

The best was not difficult to grasp. The Panthers were a dominant force all season long, winning the York-Adams Division I title and advancing to the District 3 Class 6A final. The Central girls extended their excellent play into the PIAA bracket, winning a pair of games before falling in the state quarterfinals. The team finished with a 25-5 record, marking one of the best seasons in the history of the program.

Just like Dickens wrote, however, it was perhaps the worst of times as well. A buzzer-beating heart-breaker in the York-Adams tournament final against rival Dallastown was merely a jab to the face compared to the adversity the Panthers faced when head coach Scott Wisner left the team in January and was hospitalized due to a brain mass.

While Wisner was credited with the team's victories despite his absence — and he earned his 400th career win when Central beat Souderton in double-overtime in the first round of states — he was unable to be on the sideline for most of the journey. He won’t be there next season, either, as he was forced into an early retirement due to his health issues.

The whirlwind of drama figures to come to a calm now as the program is in the capable hands of someone who is familiar with the school. Kevin Schieler, who previously won 166 games as Central York's boys' coach, was officially anointed as the new head of the girls' program in early May.

“So far it’s been an absolute delight to be with the girls,” Schieler said recently during a summer camp trip with his team to James Madison University in Virginia. “I think after taking three years off (from coaching) that there are parts that I miss of the game, and they do a fantastic job of keeping up the energy and making it fun every day that we’re in the gym.”

After nine successful seasons running the CY boys’ program, Schieler stepped down following the 2019-20 campaign. He says he truly didn’t have a plan to return to coaching, but if the right fit popped up, he wouldn’t be opposed to returning.

“I legit had zero plan when I stepped away from coaching,” Schieler said. “And I know that people that know me say that’s unlike me, but I just wanted to sit back and see which one felt right.”

While the circumstances surrounding the Central opening weren't ideal for anyone, Schieler simply couldn't pass up opportunity to return to the sidelines at the same school where he is also a math teacher.

“I feel like this is the right position,” Schieler said. “And to get a position in the school district where I work and at a district where I have found a little bit of success in the past just made it a no-brainer.”

The switch from coaching boys to girls isn’t something that Schieler, who has two daughters, figures to be a major obstacle, either.

“I’ve had to adjust everywhere I’ve been,” Schieler said. “I’ve gone from Philly to a small 3A school in Littlestown to a big 6A school (in Central), so there’s always going to be transitions. So far, however, it’s been great. The girls and I are seeming to build a rapport so far and that’s what has made it so easy.”

Schieler will have his work cut out for him in his first year at the helm. Last year's decorated senior class, headlined by Shippensburg signee Bella Chimienti at point guard and NJIT-bound Mackenzie Wright-Rawls in the frontcourt, won't be around when the Panthers take the court for their first game in December. Starters Jazmine Parker and Emily Crouthamel also graduated this spring.

Schieler, however, likes what he has seen so far in terms of rising sophomores Alivia McCaskell and Bre Painter, who both played roles in the team’s success last season.

“We may go through some growing pains together this year,” Schieler said. “But in terms of our returning experience, I like what I’ve seen from Alivia so far (in team camp). She’s already shown some good leadership qualities and I think she’s being a lot more vocal now than she was during this past year. I think, with her experience out there, that other players look to her and kind of lean on her because she’s kind of gone through it once already.”