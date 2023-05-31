Three Northeastern boys' basketball seniors earn Gretchen Wolf Swartz scholarships

Staff Report

The Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Fund awarded three scholarships worth $27,000 each to senior members of the Northeastern boys’ basketball team Tuesday night at the school’s annual awards presentation. With the presentations, the foundation has now awarded over $1 million in scholarships to York-Adams League boys' and girls' student athletes.

Chase Kloster, Samuel Walter and Larry Williams each received a Gretchen Wolf Swartz scholarship, bringing the total amount of scholarships awarded by the fund to $1,050,000 since its first two scholarships — each for $1,000 — were awarded in 2001. In the years since, a total of 109 students have been recognized for exhibiting valuable life traits such as honesty, integrity, cooperation, respect, courage, teamwork, and discipline.

Northeastern’s boys and Littlestown's girls were recognized as the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Team Award winners at the conclusion of this year’s York-Adams League basketball season. As a result, senior players from each program became eligible to apply for scholarships. Members of the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Fund Board reviewed scholarship applications and interviewed applicants before determining scholarship winners and award amounts.

Littlestown girls' seniors Rebecca Lanahan and Celi Portillo also earned $27,000 scholarships from the foundation.

MORE:Local basketball officials honored by chance to referee state final together

MORE:As its season ends, Red Lion baseball takes pride in what it achieved

Kloster, Walter and Williams all played key roles for head coach Jon Eyster's Bobcats this season. Northeastern went 8-14 overall and 4-8 in Division I with plenty of close calls along the way. Kloster led the team in scoring with 11 points per game, while both Walter and Williams were also regulars in the rotation.

The awards are presented in memory of Gretchen Wolf Swartz, who was a York County basketball official from 1981-95. Following her death from leukemia in 1997, her fellow York County officials created the memorial team awards and scholarship fund to promote and honor the sportsmanship she displayed throughout her playing and officiating careers.

At the conclusion of each York-Adams basketball season, York area officials vote to honor a boys’ and girls’ program for sportsmanship after observing the season-long conduct of players, fans, faculty, students, managers, coaches, superintendents, ADs and cheerleaders from junior high to varsity. Each winning school receives a traveling trophy in recognition of its accomplishments.