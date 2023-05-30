Local basketball officials honored by chance to referee state final together

You never know when your first time will be.

Three York County basketball officials, after varied years of dedication to the sport, got their first opportunity in March to referee a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) state championship game.

Dann App of West York, Scott Knouse of Wrightsville and Jennifer Horvatinovic of York were all on the court at the Giant Center in Hershey to officiate the girls' 4A state final between Lansdale Catholic of Lansdale, a suburb of Philadelphia, and Blackhawk High School of Chippewa Township near Pittsburgh. Lansdale Catholic won the game, 53-45.

App, Knouse and Horvatinovic took divergent paths to officiate their first state final.

The call that came: Knouse, 69, has been officiating for the past 23 years. Although he has officiated in several district and county championship contests over the years, the opportunity to officiate a state championship final had eluded him. He was coming off officiating his 10th county final when he got the call to do the 4A girls' final.

“(When) you keep thinking that you’re going to get something year after year after year and nothing ever happens, well, you think it ain’t gonna happen,” Knouse said. “For it to happen is quite a surprise. It is quite an honor and a privilege to do something like that.”

He was not sure he was going to get the opportunity this time around, either. After officiating a blowout first-round playoff game, Knouse thought his season was over.

MORE:Campbell leads York-Adams quartet of state track & field gold medalists

MORE:York-Adams League coaches select 2023 boys' volleyball all-stars

MORE:Burris proving a quick study for streaking Central York boys' volleyball team

MORE:York-Adams League coaches select 2023 boys' lacrosse all-stars

“I expected that maybe I would get another game and I didn’t get anything for two weeks,” Knouse said. “I put all my stuff away in the closet. I figured I was done.”

Then, Pat Gebhart, who oversees the officials’ program for the PIAA and selects the crews for the championship finals, gave Knouse the news. Knouse was not sure what he was hearing.

“That came out of the blue. It was a total surprise,” Knouse said.

In his conversation with Gebhart, Knouse gained a perspective on not being selected in past years.

“The way he put it was quite interesting,” Knouse said. “(They've) selected three people out of a choice of 5,000 referees. That kind of lets you know just how difficult it is to get in that.”

Like father, like son: App, 39, started on his path to the championship game in 2010 when he followed in his father’s footsteps and became an official. His father, George, is a long-time member of the York Chapter of PIAA Basketball Officials.

It wasn’t George's influence that got Dann into officiating, though. A friend’s interest in becoming a referee led him to become one. He said being able to talk about officiating with his father helped build a connection with him. App and his father even officiated youth games together when he started out to get the feel of what calling a game was all about.

“He taught me a lot to start off,” App said. “I just enjoyed being around the game. Dad’s the reason why I still officiate.”

Knouse gave App the call letting him know he would be calling the state title game.

“To get the state final game put me on cloud nine,” App said. “It was just an amazing opportunity. You had the two best teams in the classification. They just go out there and put it all out on the court. It was just an amazing chance.”

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Love of the game: Horvatinovic, 28, started officiating in 2017 after getting out of college. It continued a lifelong relationship with basketball.

She started playing when she was seven years old with youth teams and travel teams around York. Her high school career started in Dallastown before she played her last two years at Red Lion. She played in college at Monmouth University in New Jersey before transferring to the University of Tampa for her final two years. Horvatinovic went on to play professionally in Spain for two years before calling it a career.

Officiating never really crossed her mind following her playing career.

“I never thought about it. Never planned to do it like most people,” Horvatinovic said. “My dad actually talked to one of the guys who previously refereed in the York Chapter.”

Horvatinovic said that conversation led to her taking a prep class for the test you must take and pass before you can become a basketball official.

She then cut her teeth on officiating youth games her first year and progressed to higher levels from there, to the point that she now aspires to make it a career. For the last two years, Horvatinovic has officiated in NCAA Division II and Division III games and junior college games. She recently had the opportunity to go to the NBA’s development camp with an eye toward officiating at the professional level.

Like Knouse, Horvatinovic thought her season was done after a certain point in the playoffs. She officiated some early-round playoff games, but after the quarterfinals came and went, she figured there would be no more contests on the docket.

She worked games with App during both the regular season and playoffs, but neither had heard about officiating more state games.

“Scott (Knouse) called Monday before the championship game and gave us the news that we got the 4A state final,” Horvatinovic said, “It was pretty surprising, especially since we hadn’t gotten a semifinal game. I know it doesn’t have to go like that, but it was just a pretty large break between the quarters and the championship.”

It was especially surprising for Horvatinovic after being an official for a comparatively brief time.

“It’s important for anybody to have the opportunity,” she said, “but I think for younger people especially, for others to see that you don’t necessarily have to do it for 20 years to be selected.”

Big stage: The 4A final went smoothly for the three, even though it was the first time they had worked together in a game.

“You want the players to determine the game, not the referees,” Knouse said.

Knouse was the lead official for the contest in Hershey. Heaped on top of officiating the game itself, the lead official talks other referees through certain situations that may arise during the game, talks to the captains about sportsmanship and sorts out any issues that arise in the moment.

App said the intensity level was much different than the regular season.

“It’s a lot more exciting as a referee because you know it’s a do-or-die for either team,” App said. “The stakes are higher, so that makes it more exciting all around. Fans are usually a little more intense. It’s a fun time.”

Horvatinovic said she played for a district title as a high schooler on the floor of the Giant Center, but officiating such an important game was just as exciting.

“All the state games are pretty exciting, but obviously the championship is the highest level,” Horvatinovic said. “It was definitely surreal. I have refereed district games at the Giant Center, but not state games there. I have also played in the Giant Center, so to go from playing there, winning a district championship there, to being able to referee the state championship was really exciting.”

Knouse knows he may not get such an opportunity again, but he'd do it without hesitation.

“I would do that again in a blink and I would do it for nothing,” Knouse said. “Will it happen? I don’t think so. Not at this age. To get it at all, it was quite a surprise.”