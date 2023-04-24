York-Adams boys' basketball seniors take down L-L League in all-star showcase

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

WEST YORK — Generally speaking, high school basketball all-star games are much like the television show, 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' — very entertaining to watch, but the points don’t matter.

Sunday’s clash between boys' seniors from the York-Adams League and the Lancaster-Lebanon League was not only fun to watch, but the contest also come down to nail-biter finish. Trailing by eight points late in the second half, the York-Adams boys rallied to take a one-point lead in the final minute. After a free throw evened the score, Eastern York standout Austin Bausman made one of two free throws with 2.0 seconds left to put the Y-A ahead.

After a timeout, the L-L stars got the ball in the hands of Manheim Central’s Trey Grube. With time ticking down, Grube heaved a shot just from beyond the half-court line that clanked off the rim and backboard as time expired, sending the Y-A stars to a 110-109 victory.

“This was definitely more competitive,” Spring Grove senior Ethan Glass said. “Because we all know each other, it was fun to play against some different guys.”

While it was both fun and thrilling, Sunday’s game didn’t have the same feeling as a postseason win-or-go-home contest.

“Not much pressure at all,” West York senior Braedyn Detz said. “And to play against the guys from Lancaster was great and to get to play with the guys I played against these last four years is just always fun.”

Detz, who was joined on the roster by teammates David McGladrie and Jovan DeShields as well as Bulldogs head coach Garrett Bull, definitely appreciated the chance to play one more time on the home court at West York High School. The last time he and his mates played there, they left the court with a sour taste as their season was upended by Hershey in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs.

“That was definitely not how we wanted our season to end,” Detz said. “To lose here at districts was (tough), but to get to comeback and play one more time here was amazing.”

The showcase was highly entertaining throughout the first and second halves of action, but the three-point shootout at the intermission was also must-see event. Led by Grube and Cedar Crest standout J’veon Reyes, the L-L team took down the Y-A sharpshooters.

The day was satisfying for Glass in several ways. In addition to playing in the showcase with the top seniors from the two leagues, he was able to play against his close friend Grube, who is committed to Lancaster Bible College.

“Trey is one of my best friends and I got to guard him a little today,” said Glass, who pledged to York College earlier in the week. “I’ve played with him (in travel ball) and we’ve got a pretty good relationship. I was guarding him and talking about the game and it was just making memories.”

Glass hopes to be a valuable addition next year for a Spartans outfit that was young but showed some significant growth as the season progressed. The Rocket sharpshooter figures to be an asset from beyond the arc at the next level after leading the York-Adams League with 73 made 3-pointers this season.

“It was just the best fit for me,” Glass said. “I love it there. I’ve been going there (to see games) for a while now. I love the campus and love the guys and the coaches and it’s only about 25 minutes where I live.”

Jacere Vega from York High led the York-Adams squad with 19 points, while Northeastern's Chase Kloster finished with 16 and Central York's Ethan Dodson tallied 15 in the victory.

Dodson, who spent the majority of his senior campaign recovering from a wrist injury, certainly wowed his teammates during warmups as well as in the game with his ability to dunk the basketball.

“Ethan Dodson has the most bounce in the county,” Detz said. “His bounce is just crazy."