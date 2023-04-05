York-Adams League senior basketball all-star games set to tip off

While local high schools are well into the spring sports season, multiple senior basketball standouts still have a game left to play on the hardwood.

The York-Adams League senior all-star games are set to begin with the girls’ contest Thursday night at Spring Grove. The boys’ all-star game is slated to be played April 23 at West York. These events are not organized in conjunction with one another, so such a gap in dates is common.

Rosters have been selected for the girls’ senior all-star game, with the designated home team to primarily feature standouts from Division I and the away team including mainly Division II stalwarts. Each squad will also have a handful of D-III seniors.

Several local seniors have already represented their teams in all-star contests this spring. Five York-Adams League boys — York High’s Omarion Newson and Jacere Vega, Eastern York’s Austin Bausman, Spring Grove’s Ethan Glass and West York’s Braedyn Detz — competed together at the Mid-State All-Star Game on Wednesday, March 29, at Steel-High. The quintet helped the Pennsylvania All-Stars defeat the Central PA All-Stars, 103-93, in the finale of a tripleheader.

Newson won the slam dunk contest held at halftime of that game and finished with five points for his team. Bausman scored 11 points, Vega added seven and Glass tallied six while Detz was held scoreless.

York Tech’s Michael Gladney also participated in last week’s Mid-State festivities, scoring 10 points for Pennsylvania West in a 115-111 loss to Pennsylvania East in the first of the three games. On the girls’ side, Northeastern’s Abigail McAlexander and Alisha Koller participated for the PA South Central All-Stars, which fell 81-67 against Central PA. Both McAlexander and Koller are also on the rosters for Thursday’s York-Adams contest.

For multi-sport athletes, participation in spring sports may make availability for these exhibitions a challenge. But those who do take the floor for the YAIAA showcases are sure to give fans quite the show.

GIRLS’ ALL-STAR ROSTERS

Home Team

Bella Chimienti, Central York

Jazmine Parker, Central York

MacKenzie Wright-Rawls, Central York

Maggie Groh, Dallastown

Haley Jamison, Dallastown

McKenna Kelley, Dallastown

Timberley Linebaugh, New Oxford

Ella Billman, New Oxford (injured)

Bhrooke Axe, Red Lion

Kamauri Gordon-Bey, Red Lion

Savannah Brooks, South Western

Leah Kale, Spring Grove

Yasmarie Murray, William Penn

Amelia Peters, Bermudian Springs

Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville

Emily Woolson, Biglerville

Away Team

Hannah Hayes, Dover

Kailee Matthews, Dover

Kendall Felix, Eastern York

Jillian Shank, Eastern York

Bella Huber, Kennard-Dale

Alisha Koller, Northeastern

Abigail McAlexander, Northeastern

Aleyah Starkes, Northeastern

Kenni Galbreath, Susquehannock

Landyn Angell, West York

Rylee Cessna, West York

Elysa Myers, West York

MJ Rupp, West York

Alyssa Dougherty, York Suburban (injured)

Rebecca Lanahan, Littlestown

Araceli Portillo, Littlestown