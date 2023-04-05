York-Adams League senior basketball all-star games set to tip off
The girls' game is slated for Thursday night at Spring Grove, with the boys' contest later this month at West York.
While local high schools are well into the spring sports season, multiple senior basketball standouts still have a game left to play on the hardwood.
The York-Adams League senior all-star games are set to begin with the girls’ contest Thursday night at Spring Grove. The boys’ all-star game is slated to be played April 23 at West York. These events are not organized in conjunction with one another, so such a gap in dates is common.
Rosters have been selected for the girls’ senior all-star game, with the designated home team to primarily feature standouts from Division I and the away team including mainly Division II stalwarts. Each squad will also have a handful of D-III seniors.
Several local seniors have already represented their teams in all-star contests this spring. Five York-Adams League boys — York High’s Omarion Newson and Jacere Vega, Eastern York’s Austin Bausman, Spring Grove’s Ethan Glass and West York’s Braedyn Detz — competed together at the Mid-State All-Star Game on Wednesday, March 29, at Steel-High. The quintet helped the Pennsylvania All-Stars defeat the Central PA All-Stars, 103-93, in the finale of a tripleheader.
Newson won the slam dunk contest held at halftime of that game and finished with five points for his team. Bausman scored 11 points, Vega added seven and Glass tallied six while Detz was held scoreless.
York Tech’s Michael Gladney also participated in last week’s Mid-State festivities, scoring 10 points for Pennsylvania West in a 115-111 loss to Pennsylvania East in the first of the three games. On the girls’ side, Northeastern’s Abigail McAlexander and Alisha Koller participated for the PA South Central All-Stars, which fell 81-67 against Central PA. Both McAlexander and Koller are also on the rosters for Thursday’s York-Adams contest.
For multi-sport athletes, participation in spring sports may make availability for these exhibitions a challenge. But those who do take the floor for the YAIAA showcases are sure to give fans quite the show.
GIRLS’ ALL-STAR ROSTERS
Home Team
Bella Chimienti, Central York
Jazmine Parker, Central York
MacKenzie Wright-Rawls, Central York
Maggie Groh, Dallastown
Haley Jamison, Dallastown
McKenna Kelley, Dallastown
Timberley Linebaugh, New Oxford
Ella Billman, New Oxford (injured)
Bhrooke Axe, Red Lion
Kamauri Gordon-Bey, Red Lion
Savannah Brooks, South Western
Leah Kale, Spring Grove
Yasmarie Murray, William Penn
Amelia Peters, Bermudian Springs
Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville
Emily Woolson, Biglerville
Away Team
Hannah Hayes, Dover
Kailee Matthews, Dover
Kendall Felix, Eastern York
Jillian Shank, Eastern York
Bella Huber, Kennard-Dale
Alisha Koller, Northeastern
Abigail McAlexander, Northeastern
Aleyah Starkes, Northeastern
Kenni Galbreath, Susquehannock
Landyn Angell, West York
Rylee Cessna, West York
Elysa Myers, West York
MJ Rupp, West York
Alyssa Dougherty, York Suburban (injured)
Rebecca Lanahan, Littlestown
Araceli Portillo, Littlestown