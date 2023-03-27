Eight local basketball players to compete in Mid-State All-Star Games

Eight York-Adams League senior basketball players will take the floor in the Mid-State All-Star Games on Wednesday night. The league will be represented by six boys and two girls in a tripleheader at Steel-High.

York High's Jacere Vega and Omarion Newson, Eastern York's Austin Bausman, West York's Braedyn Detz and Spring Grove's Ethan Glass will compete for the Pennsylvania All-Stars against the Central PA All-Stars in the 8:30 p.m. finale. Northeastern girls' seniors Abigail McAlexander and Alisha Koller are on the roster for the PA South Central team against Central PA at 7:15. And York Tech's Michael Gladney will compete for Pennsylvania West against Pennsylvania East in the 6 p.m. tipoff.

Several selections were announced last week, with full rosters released Sunday.

The tripleheader will include a 3-point shooting contest at halftime of the girls' game and a slam dunk contest at halftime of the late boys' game.

Vega and Newson helped lead York High to an 18-4 record in the regular season and a 20-8 mark overall. Vega averaged 11.6 points per game and helped lead a talented backcourt trio that also included junior Juelz Tucker and sophomore Daveyon Lydner. Newson served as the bruising center on what blossomed into one of the area's best starting lineups. The Bearcats finished second in York-Adams Division I and were runner-up to Central York in the league tournament. York High then lost three straight District 3 Class 6A playoff games to miss the state bracket.

Bausman, the YAIAA Division II Player of the Year, averaged 15.9 points for Eastern York, The 6-foot-4 senior paired with 6-6 sophomore Carter Wamsley to form one of the league's top scoring and rebounding duos. The Golden Knights went 15-6 in the regular season after starting 11-0, then finished fifth in the district tournament before making a thrilling run to the state quarterfinals. Bausman will play both basketball and baseball at Division III Marywood.

Detz helped West York repeat as York-Adams Division II champions and reach the county semifinals. The 6-foot-2 combo guard averaged 10.5 points per contest to finish second on the Bulldogs. Detz and fellow seniors David McGladrie and Jovan DeShields shouldered plenty for a team that lost several key pieces from its 2022 league championship squad.

Glass, a 6-foot-4 wing, averaged 13.9 points for Spring Grove this season and was named to the York-Adams Division I all-star second team. He and fellow senior Avin Myers (15.4 ppg) were the lone returning starters for the Rockets, who went 7-15 overall and 2-10 in Division I as the program continues its rebuild.

The Northeastern girls' basketball team was one of the area's more uplifting stories this winter, as the Bobcats won the York-Adams Division II title for their first such crown since 2009. McAlexander and Koller were key role players for first-year coach Moe Coleman. Northeastern was 18-4 in the regular season before going one-and-done in the county and district tournaments.

Back on the boys' side, Gladney averaged 11 points per game for York Tech, which went 7-15 overall but 6-8 in York-Adams Division III to finish fifth in the eight-team division. The 5-foot-6 guard led an offense that scored 50 points per game, up from 42 last season.