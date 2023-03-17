Central York girls' season ended by Cardinal O'Hara in state quarterfinals

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

READING — The Central York girls' basketball team came out like a team on a mission to begin Friday evening's PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal contest against Cardinal O'Hara at Reading High School's Geigle Complex.

The Panthers ripped off the first six points of the game, forcing a trio of turnovers from the Lions in the process. The York-Adams League Division I champs extended their advantage to seven points in the first-quarter.

Could the early burst hold up for the District 3 runners-up?

Unfortunately not.

Cardinal O'Hara finished the first half with a 14-1 burst while the Panthers went ice-cold from the field. Unlike Tuesday, when Central York rallied back from a 10-point deficit to take down Easton, there was no such comeback.

The dynamic scoring duo of Molly Rullo and Joanie Quinn ran all over the Panthers in the final three periods. Rullo finished with a game-high 31 points while Quinn poured in 17 to lead the District 12 champion Lions to a 61-49 victory.

"We just ran out of steam," Central York acting head coach Sean Potts said. "They're just so good and caused us so many problems."

The two-time defending Class 5A champs — the Lions jumped up to 6A via success points — corrected their miscues in the first quarter, making a comeback all the more unlikely. Central York forced seven turnovers over the first eight minutes, but O'Hara committed just four over the next two periods as the Lions turned a 14-11 deficit into a 48-32 lead heading to the fourth stanza.

"We want to pressure and try to get them to make some bad mistakes," Potts said, "and we did a little bit here and there, but they're just so well-schooled. When you have guards that can handle the ball, it takes away a lot of things you can do."

The Panthers (25-5) just never could get into any type of scoring rhythm after the first quarter. CY could only string together unanswered scores three times in the second half, which allowed the Lions to extend the lead.

That was in stark contrast to the hot start the Central girls began the game with.

"I feel like our energy was good," Panthers senior Bella Chimienti said. "We knew we had to come out strong and we did that."

"But in the second we just fell flat," fellow senior Makenzie Wright-Rawls added.

That lull certainly proved decisive. Wright-Rawls scored after a timeout to put the Panthers up 18-15, but Rullo and Quinn carried the Lions on a 12-0 that flipped the script on Central. Quinn scored eight of her points during the burst as the Cardinal O'Hara guard proved effective penetrating the lanes for scores.

"They play hard and they go at you," Potts said. "They have two girls that are probably going D1. They're really good. I had no answers to be honest with you."

As they have all season long, the Panthers never gave up. Chimienti (16 points), Wright-Rawls (10 points), Jazmine Parker (10 points) and Alivia McCaskell (12 points) did their best, but the deficit was too tall, especially against a team like O'Hara.

Losing in the playoffs is never the way any team wants their season to conclude, but the Central York girls knew they overcame a ton of obstacles to make it to the state quarterfinals. Having coach Scott Wisner away from the team since January due to a serious illness would have broken many teams, but the Panthers persevered under Potts.

"I'm really proud of our team and everything that we accomplished this season," Chimienti said. "With everything that we went through, as long as we made Wisner proud, that's really all that I care about."