Local roundup: Eastern York boys reach 4A quarterfinals with win vs. Overbrook

Eastern York boys' basketball is headed to the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals.

The Golden Knights earned a 75-54 second-round state victory against Overbrook on Tuesday night at neutral-site Coatesville Area High School. Eastern York advanced to a matchup with Allentown Central Catholic on Friday at a time and site to be determined.

Sophomore center Carter Wamsley knocked in a game-high 29 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out six assists to lead the Golden Knights (20-8). Senior teammate Austin Bausman scored 21 points, including an 8-of-10 night from the charity stripe, and hauled in eight rebounds. The 6-foot-6 Wamsley and 6-4 Bausman didn't have their usual size advantage against a big Panthers team, but the duo starred in the victory.

District 12 runner-up Overbrook (14-14) led 19-17 after the first quarter, but Eastern York responded to take a 36-27 lead into halftime. The Golden Knights led 52-43 entering the fourth, then outscored the Panthers 23-11 in the final quarter to put the game out of reach.

Brady Seitz added eight points and Carter Foote-Renwick had six for Eastern. Omar Davis and Jayden Robinson tallied 15 points apiece to lead Overbrook.

MORE BOYS' BASKETBALL

Uniontown 67, Littlestown 46: At Bedford High School, the Thunderbolts trailed 42-30 after three quarters of play and were unable to make the comeback, dropping the PIAA Class 4A second round matchup. Littlestown has ended its season 21-7.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Central York 64, Easton 46: At Governor Mifflin Intermediate School in Shillington, Bella Chimienti's team-high 16 points, including four shots from behind the arch, helped the Panthers (25-4) power their way into the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals. Teammate Alivia McCaskell knocked in 15 points, while Jazmine Parker scored 11 and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls added eight. Central York trailed 14-4 during the first quarter but led by the end of the period and never looked back.

With the win, the Panthers move on to the quarterfinals and will face District 12 champion Cardinal O'Hara on Friday at a time and site to be determined.

PRESTIGE GYMNASTICS

Magical March Invitational, Level 9 (Thursday-Sunday)

Junior A Division: Ava Merkey (Balance Beam) 9.425 T-1st

Junior B Division: Jada Wood (Uneven Bars) 9.00 3rd ... Olivia Forbes (Vault) 9.175 Tied 2nd

Junior C Division: Kayla Weese (Vault) 9.40 1st; (Balance Beam) 9.20 1st; (Floor Exercise) 9.40 2nd; (All-Around) 36.35 2nd

Level 8Senior A Division: Charlotte Kraft (Balance Beam) 9.00 2ndSenior B Division: Hayley Middleton (Vault) 8.95 3rd