Central York girls' basketball runs past Easton, reaches state quarterfinals

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

SHILLINGTON — Central York girls' basketball saw Easton come out like a beast over the first four minutes of Tuesday’s PIAA Class 6A girls’ basketball second-round clash at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School.

The Red Rovers used their significant size inside — 6-foot senior Anye Staton and 5-10 sophomore Kourin Carew were both tall and tough — to muscle around the smaller Panthers, which allowed the District 11 champs to claim an early 10-point advantage.

Something had to change quickly for the Central York girls or their terrific season would be in peril.

Since the Panthers couldn’t match the pound-for-pound size of the Easton girls, acting head coach Sean Potts turned to what proved to be the Red Rovers’ kryptonite — speed. Central York pushing the tempo and raced all around the court, exposing Easton’s weakness. The Panther defense forced turnover after turnover — 28 in total for the contest — and turned those miscues into points over and over again.

Before the first quarter was over, Central York was up by two. And the Panthers built on the lead throughout the remainder of what was a most impressive 65-46 victory.

Central York (25-4) moves on the state quarterfinals Friday, where the Panthers will face District 12 champ Cardinal O’Hara at a time and location yet to be determined. Easton finished its season 28-2.

“I thought we could change the tempo a bit and get them to make some mistakes,” Potts said. “But I never (thought that would happen).”

Easton led 14-4 in the middle of the first quarter, but the Panthers looked like a different team coming out of a timeout with 3:08 left in the frame as Potts shifted to playing more up-tempo. The District 3 runners-up closed the quarter on a 15-3 run that was fueled by 10 forced Red Rover turnovers.

Potts wasn’t the only one surprised by the quick turnaround.

“I don’t think anyone did,” Central York senior point guard Bella Chimienti said. “But I knew that we had to come out (of the timeout) and play strong and that’s what we did. I’m just so proud of the team.”

Chimienti finished with a game-high 16 points, while freshman Alivia McCaskell took advantage of transition scores to post 15. Senior Jazmine Parker, who was charged with guarding the bruising Staton throughout the night, finished with 11. And senior Mackenzie Wright-Rawls added eight points while holding her own in the paint defensively.

In Central York's 50-48, double-overtime win over Souderton in the first round Friday, Chimienti was scoreless through three quarters before heating up and finishing with 13. This time, the Shippensburg pledge warmed up after the two-minute mark of the first quarter. She poured in 11 points over the final 10 minutes of the half, including a pair of momentum-shifting 3-pointers.

The Central standout, however, was far from the solitary reason behind the comeback. Every Panther that played over the first three quarters played pivotal parts in the turnaround. Chimienti pointed to the front part of the CY press for creating the chaos that ate up the Easton offensive press break.

“Our pressure up top of Emily (Crouthamel), Irelynd (Long) and Alivia all did such a good job of pressuring the guards,” Chimienti said. “And that let me, Mackenzie and Jazmine to do our job of reading the passes.”

The Panthers picked off pass after pass during the 15-3 blitz that turned things around. That forced the Red Rovers to try to speed things up at times, often with little to no success.

“That got us the momentum and got us going,” Chimienti said. “So it was definitely good to have.”

The excitement of the normally reserved Central York girls was visible after the victory, but it was also apparent to Potts on the bus ride up to the Reading area.

“It’s like a different team now,” Potts said. “They’re confident and they believe that they’re not going to lose. That’s the way it seemed like to me.”

Now Chimienti and Wright-Rawls are going back to a place they went as freshmen — the state quarterfinals. Back in 2020, the Panthers' quest was derailed by the pandemic that canceled the remainder of the playoffs and took away the chance for the two standouts to experience top-flight state competition.

That won’t be the case come Friday — knock on wood for the Central York girls.

“We’re going to the Elite Eight for the second time in school history,” Chimienti said. “It’s just awesome.”