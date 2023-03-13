Five local basketball teams prepare for PIAA second-round matchups

Fifteen high school basketball teams from York County or the York-Adams League advanced to the PIAA state tournament, but only five remain after a busy weekend of action.

The girls’ teams from Central York, Delone Catholic and Christian School of York are in the final 16 of their respective classifications. So are a pair of Class 4A boys’ teams, as Eastern York and Littlestown both earned road wins over the weekend.

Some of the victories came easy, such as the Delone girls’ 57-27 handling of MaST Charter and the Littlestown boys’ 64-23 rout of Lewisburg. Central York’s girls, meanwhile, didn’t lead in regulation but escaped with a 50-48, double-overtime win over Souderton. Eastern’s boys went up big and withstood a late charge by Danville to win 56-52, while CSY’s girls had little trouble in a 32-19 win at sub-.500 Jenkintown.

Local teams’ losses also came in a wide range of shapes and sizes. Delone Catholic’s boys dropped a 68-65 heartbreaker at home to North Penn-Mansfield. York Suburban’s girls fell behind 13-0 against Mars and couldn’t make a season-saving comeback, falling 49-40. York Catholic’s girls were tied with District 6 champion River Valley through three quarters before falling 60-52. Eastern York’s girls lost at Allentown Central Catholic by nine and Central York’s boys were 10 points shy at Spring-Ford. And five county girls’ teams — Dallastown, Red Lion, Susquehannock, West York and Northern York — were downed by double digits.

The second round of states tips off Tuesday, with three local teams on the court that night and two more playing Wednesday. All games from this point forward will be held at neutral sites, and each of these five teams will travel between one and two hours to their second-round contests. They’ll hope to do it all again Friday or Saturday. State semifinals are set for March 21 and 22, with championship games at the Giant Center in Hershey on the 24th and 25th.

Here’s what to know as the area’s final five continue their playoff runs.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Class 6A girls

3-2 Central York (24-4) vs. 11-1 Easton (28-1), 6 p.m. at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School: The Panthers made it here by the slimmest of margins. They trailed for almost all of regulation and forced overtime only after holding Souderton scoreless for nearly the last five minutes. They appeared headed to a third extra frame before Bella Chimienti was fouled with 0.5 seconds left on the clock and sank a pair of tiebreaking free throws. But none of that matters anymore; it’s time for Central to focus on extending its season once again.

The District 11 champion Rovers led by as many as 28 points in a 55-42 home win over Unionville in the first round Friday. Easton is looking for a second straight quarterfinal berth after making their first such appearance last season. The team boasts a pair of 6-footers in Evalyse Cole (13.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game) and Anye’ Staton (11.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 3.6 apg). And the Rovers have knocked down 183 triples this season, 113 of which have come from twins Mallory and Megan Elias (60 and 53, respectively).

Class 4A boys

3-3 Littlestown (21-6) at 7-6 Uniontown (21-5), 7 p.m. at Bedford High School: The Thunderbolts left no doubt on their way to the program’s first state tournament win since 2001, putting the mercy rule in effect against Lewisburg — which eliminated Littlestown a year ago — for the entire fourth quarter. Christopher Meakin had 25 points and 13 rebounds, hitting four 3-pointers and using his 6-foot-8 frame to dominate inside. And while Uniontown has plenty of talent, that size could still be to the Bolts’ advantage.

The Red Raiders advanced with an 81-69 win over District 3 champion Berks Catholic, and they’ll bring four double-digit scorers into this matchup. Notorious Grooms has the high average with 13.7 points per game, but it was Calvin Winfrey (12.7 ppg) and Bakari Wallace (10.2 ppg) leading the way in the first round with 23 and 18 points, respectively. Jamire Braxton averages 12.1 points, while K’Adrian McLee has tallied 7.5 points and 8.9 rebounds a night.

3-5 Eastern York (19-8) at 12-2 Overbrook (14-13), 7:30 p.m. at Coatesville Area High School: The Golden Knights knocked out District 4 champion Danville, leading by double digits on the road before holding off a late comeback from the host Ironmen. The duo of 6-foot-6 sophomore Carter Wamsley and 6-4 senior Austin Bausman stepped up once again, with Wamsley tallying 17 points and Bausman adding 12 against a smaller group.

The Panthers’ middling record belies a talented team that’s embraced an underdog mentality under new coach Bo Kimble. Michael James, a 6-foot-7 senior, has tallied 14.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, while juniors Omar Davis (13.8 ppg), Jayden Robinson (13.0 ppg) and Nashawn Jones (11.7 ppg, 7.3 apg) round out a talented core. Overbrook has plenty of size with James alongside the 6-4 Robinson, 6-2 Davis and 6-3 sophomore Ethan Kimble. The Panthers beat Blue Mountain, 75-58, in the first round.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Class 4A girls

3-2 Delone Catholic (25-3) vs. 11-1 Allentown Central Catholic (25-3), 6 p.m. at Cedar Crest High School: You wouldn’t have known it from talking to Squirettes coach Gerry Eckenrode after Saturday’s game, but Delone was dominant for the majority of the afternoon against MaST Charter. York-Adams Division III MVP Megan Jacoby tallied 15 points, while Brielle Baughman and Kaitlyn Schwarz scored 14 apiece in the 57-27 win.

The Vikings controlled their first-round game against Eastern York from the opening minutes, leading 11-2 after the first period and holding double-digit advantages after the second and third quarters. Junior Molly Driscoll (16.4 ppg) led all scorers with 19 points in that contest, while Madi Szoke had 11 and several others contributed to a balanced attack.

Class 1A girls

3-3 Christian School of York (22-5) at 2-1 Mountain View (19-6), 6 p.m. at Blue Mountain High School: The Defenders cruised past sub-.500 Jenkintown, 32-19, behind 10 points from Linda Brown, nine from Rylie Bell and six from Cally Carpenter. Now CSY will have its hands full with the District 2 champion Eagles, who are headlined by 6-foot-1 freshman and Lackawanna League leading scorer Addison Kilmer.

Mountain View beat Harrisburg Christian, District 3’s No. 5 seed, 49-33 at home in the first round. Had that result been different, the Defenders would be preparing for their fourth matchup against the Knights this season; CSY won the three meetings 43-30, 38-32 and 37-31 (the last of which came in the district playoffs).

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Pennsylvania winter sports season is almost complete. With the wrestling state championships in the books after a jam-packed three-day tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey, only basketball, swimming and bowling have yet to crown state champions. And two of those sports will do so this weekend.

The PIAA swimming and diving championships will run from Wednesday to Saturday at Bucknell University, with two days of Class 2A competition and two more for Class 3A. The state bowling tournament is slated for Saturday in Erie, and Central York will be gunning for a repeat championship after capturing a regional title earlier this month.

College:York College wrestler Dalton Rohrbaugh finishes second at NCAA nationals

Spring sports: Yep, they’re already here.

Local schools officially began spring practice just last week, but several boys’ tennis teams are in action as early as Tuesday, including a YAIAA crossover clash between Dover and Northeastern. Boys’ tennis matches continue throughout the week, and a handful of local baseball, softball and lacrosse squads will open their campaigns Friday. Kennard-Dale will be the first boys’ volleyball team to take the court, as the Rams are set to compete in a tournament at Cocalico on Saturday.

While a full slate of spring sports isn’t on the docket until next week, the overlap with winter championships makes this a uniquely busy part of the local sporting calendar. Stay tuned.