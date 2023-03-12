Local hoops roundup: Littlestown boys thrash Lewisburg for state playoff victory

Littlestown boys’ basketball had to wait an extra day to begin its run in the PIAA Class 4A playoffs, as its scheduled game Friday at Lewisburg was pushed back to Saturday evening due to inclement weather. But it was certainly worth the wait.

The visiting Thunderbolts steamrolled the Green Dragons, 64-23, and raced into the second round of the tournament for the first time since 2001.

It was perhaps Littlestown’s most dominant performance of the season, as the Bolts put the mercy rule in effect for the entire fourth quarter against the District 4 champions. And it was especially satisfying because Lewisburg eliminated the Bolts at this very stage of the playoffs last winter in a 56-54 heartbreaker.

Littlestown’s size was simply too much for the host Dragons to handle. Christopher Meakin registered 25 points and 13 rebounds; the 6-foot-8 junior center hit four 3-pointers while serving as a defensive disruptor in the paint. Junior guard Zyan Herr had 17 points in the first half (with three triples) and finished with 19. York-Adams Division III Player of the Year Jake Bosley chipped in eight.

The Thunderbolts (21-6) led 22-9 after the first quarter, and they continued an eventual 15-0 run into the second period to take control of the contest. It was 39-16 at halftime and 53-22 after three periods, which enacted the mercy rule. And under a running clock, Littlestown outscored Lewisburg 11-1 in the final frame.

Neyshawn Mabry scored eight points and Cam Michaels had seven for the Green Dragons (16-10). Michaels was the lone returning starter from last year's Lewisburg team that eliminated the Bolts at states.

Littlestown will battle District 7’s Uniontown in the round of 16; the Red Raiders upended District 3 champion Berks Catholic, 81-69, in the opening round Friday night. The game will tip off Tuesday at a time and place to be determined.

Only two York-Adams League boys’ teams remain in the state playoffs, and both are in Class 4A, as Eastern York held off District 4 runner-up Danville on Friday. The Thunderbolts and Golden Knights are on opposite sides of the bracket and can’t meet until the state final.

MORE BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Class 6A first round

Spring-Ford 56, Central York 46: The visiting Panthers led 16-8 after the first quarter, but the Rams roared back to take a 25-22 lead into halftime and never relinquished their advantage. Spring-Ford pushed the gap to 40-31 in the third and even led 53-37 in the fourth, rendering the visitors’ late push moot. The Rams (26-3) will face District 3’s Hempfield in the second round. Had Central won, it would have been a rematch from a narrow district quarterfinal loss.

Senior Ethan Dodson, who missed most of the season with a wrist injury, paced the Panthers (22-8) with 15 points in his final high school game. Ben Rill added 13 points, Greg Guidinger had eight and Ben Natal chipped in seven. Pitt football commit Zach Zollers led Spring-Ford with a career-high 15, while Tommy Nguyen and EJ Campbell scored 14 apiece.

Class 3A first round

North Penn-Mansfield 68, Delone Catholic 65: The Squires’ brilliant run through the district tournament earned them a first-round home game, and they nearly rode that home-court advantage into the second round. Delone led 62-61 with 28 seconds left, but the visiting Tigers grabbed the lead on an and-one by Brody Burleigh. Cam Keller missed a tying layup, but the Squires still had hope after an Aidan Wittmer triple. Down three with two seconds left, Keller’s buzzer-beater narrowly went wide.

Bryson Kopp led Delone (17-9) with 15 points and made all 10 of his free throws. Keller and Gage Zimmerman added 11 apiece. The District 4 runner-up Tigers (25-3) were buoyed by 26 points from Karson Dominick, 23 from Alex Davis and 23 from Burleigh. NPM will battle District 11 champ Executive Education in the second round.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Class 5A first round

Mars 49, York Suburban 40: The District 3 runner-up Trojans, playing without senior stalwart Alyssa Dougherty, fell behind 13-0 in the first quarter and never quite caught up. Suburban got on the board with 1:01 left in the frame and trailed 13-3 after eight minutes. The Fightin’ Planets (18-8) led 23-12 at halftime and 34-24 through three periods. The lead was 43-29 with under four minutes left, and while Suburban (18-10) got within seven points in the final minute, it was simple too late.

Janay Rissmiller led all scorers with 20 points and led the Trojans’ fourth-quarter charge. Lydia Powers added seven, while Amaya Miller’s five helped keep the team afloat in the first half. Vita Vargo had 10 of her 13 in the first half for the Fightin’ Planets. Lauren Atwell and Olivia Donnelly each scored nine and Carmella McDole tallied eight.

West Chester Rustin 62, Susquehannock 34: The visiting Warriors, whose breakthrough season ultimately landed them in states, couldn’t match the District 1 champion Golden Knights, who led 23-5 after the first quarter. Susquehannock (14-13) battled back to within 31-17 at the break, but Rustin was up 51-23 by the end of the third and cruised home.

Drexel pledge Laine McGurk, who averages 23 points per game, notched 29 for the Knights (25-3). Lola Flynn added 10 and Elizabeth McGurk had 10. Seniors Evelyn Weldon and Dylan Elliott led the Warriors with nine and seven points, respectively. Susquehannock hit nine 3-pointers in the game but added just four 2-pointers.

South Fayette 73, West York 33: The host Lions held leads of 27-10, 43-20 and 53-29 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Bulldogs 20-4 in the fourth. Villanova commit Maddie Webber led all scorers with 21, while Erica Hall added 20 and Ava Leroux had 13 for South Fayette (25-2).

Faith Walker scored 15 points and Reagan Doll notched 10 for West York, which dropped its final four postseason games to finish 13-14. Walker, a junior, and Doll, a sophomore, will be back next season for a Bulldog team that hopes to contend in a loaded York-Adams Division II.

Class 4A first round

Delone Catholic 57, MaST Charter 27: Megan Jacoby scored 15 points, Brielle Baughman and Kaitlyn Schwarz added 14 apiece and the host Squirettes (25-3) had no trouble with the Panthers. Delone led 9-4 after the first, 25-14 at halftime and 39-18 through three before stretching the final margin to 30. Samiya Washington scored 11 points and her sister Anye had seven for MaST Charter (19-7).

The Squirettes will battle Allentown Central Catholic in the second round. The Vikings beat Eastern York on Saturday, nixing the chance at a third postseason meeting between Delone and Eastern.

Allentown Central Catholic 55, Eastern York 46: The visiting Golden Knights found themselves in an 11-2 hole after the first period and spent the rest of the afternoon playing catch-up. Central Catholic (25-3) led 26-16 at intermission and pushed the advantage to 42-28 entering the final frame. Arianna Seitz and Jillian Shank led a fourth-quarter push for Eastern, which ended its season 17-10.

Seitz scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half, while Shank’s eight points all came in the fourth quarter. Alaina Neal added nine points and Emerson Seitz had six for Eastern. The Vikings were led by 19 points from Molly Driscoll and 11 from Madi Szoke as they advanced to a clash with Delone Catholic.

Class 1A first round

Christian School of York 33, Jenkintown 19: The Defenders (22-4) had little trouble with the Drakes (11-15) and came away with the road victory. Linda Brown scored 11 points and Rylie Bell added nine for CSY, which will play District 2 champion Mountain View on Wednesday.

