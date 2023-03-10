Central York girls overcome Souderton in double-overtime, advance in state playoffs

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

EMIGSVILLE — It would be hard to find, from start to finish, a more entertaining and compelling girls’ basketball game than Friday evening's contest at Central York High School, as the Panthers hosted Souderton in the PIAA Class 6A first round.

It was simply one word — crazy.

Both teams battled all night, with the visiting Indians holding the upper hand throughout the contest. The Central York girls, who never led during regulation, remained within striking distance before finally evening up the score in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

It was more of the same for two overtime sessions, as neither side could find a knockout punch. Fittingly, with under two seconds left in the second four-minute extra period, the Indians evened up the score at 48-48 on a gutsy runner by Casey Harter that seemingly assured the two sides of a third extra period.

Until it didn’t.

With time still left on the clock, the inexplicable occurred — a controversial foul was called on Souderton senior Erin Bohmueller as she made contact with Panthers senior Bella Chimienti with 0.5 seconds remaining. In many, many similar instances over the years, the foul has been simply waved off if the buzzer sounds, but Friday it was not. Instead, Chimienti calmly sank a pair of free throws to earn her team a 50-48 triumph.

The Panthers will face Easton in the round of 16 on Tuesday at a site to be determined.

If the stunning victory wasn’t enough for the Panthers, it also marked the 400th career victory for Central York head coach Scott Wisner. While Wisner has been away from the sidelines since January due to an illness and assistant Sean Potts has served as the Panthers' acting head coach in his absence, the victories are still credited to Wisner. And this one was as wild as any of the 399 that came before.

“That was crazy,” said Chimienti, who scored all 13 of her points in the fourth quarter and two overtime sessions. “That was probably one of the craziest games of my career.”

And that’s saying something. Chimienti has been a part of Central York teams that have pulled off quite a few upsets in the postseason over the past four years, including a stunner against Upper St. Clair in the opening round of the state tournament last year.

She was also on the wrong end of the buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dallastown’s Maggie Groh that sent the heavily favored Panthers to a shocking defeat in the York-Adams League championship game just three weeks ago.

Nothing, however, was more inconceivable than Friday’s ending, especially to the girls wearing the red and white colors of Souderton.

“That is not how that game should have been decided,” Indians head coach Lynn Carroll said. “You had two teams battle and battle. (Both teams) hit big shots and made big plays and had big stops, but that is not how that game should have been decided.”

It was, however, fitting for Chimienti — a Shippensburg signee and the team’s on-court leader — to be the one to win it at the end.

“I’m still in shock,” Chimienti said. “I mean, I don’t have words for it right now.”

The last 40 seconds of the second overtime were everything a fan could wish for and then some. Trailing by two, Harter buried a 3-pointer to put the Indians up 46-45. That lead didn’t last long as Emily Crouthamel drained a 3 on the other end with 18.4 second left to put the Panthers back up 48-46.

The set the stage for Harter, a Northwestern pledge who led all scorers Friday with 20 points. With under 10 seconds left, the 5-foot-11 senior guard took a pass from Bohmueller at the top of the key, drove around Alivia McCaskell and lofted a 6-footer that bounded around the rim for a second before falling through.

McCaskell then quickly inbounded the ball to Chimienti, who was touched with both hands by Bohmueller directly in front of the official. The official raised his arm to signal a foul before heading over the scorers table to instruct them to put a half-second back on the clock, which didn’t sit right with Carroll one bit.

“This is not the first time that this has happened to our program,” Carroll said. “Good for (Chimienti) for making those foul shots, which were huge, but that is not how that game should have been decided.”

While Chimienti drew the attention after Friday’s victory, the CY comeback was anything but a one-player mission. Crouthamel’s triple came at the perfect time. Bre Painter and Jazmine Parker did a lot of the ugly work inside the paint, picking up rebounds and scoring on putbacks to keep the Panthers close. Wright-Rawls drew fouls and got to the foul line several times in the second half to fuel the comeback.

Wright-Rawls, an NJIT signee and the York-Adams Division I Co-Player of the Year, led the Panthers with 15 points. She was joined in double figures by Chimienti's 13 and Parker's 10, while Crouthamel chipped in eight. That quartet of seniors has been through plenty of battles together, and they escaped with with a victory in their final home game.

For it all to culminate in win No. 400 for Wisner — who was paid a celebratory visit by Panther coaches Friday night — couldn’t have made it any more perfect for the program, the players and the Central York fans.

“This is just awesome,” Chimienti said. “That it was 400 and we got it at home just makes it all the more special, especially with a win like that.”