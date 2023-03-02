York-Adams League coaches select 2022-23 girls' basketball all-stars
The York-Adams League has announced its girls' basketball all-stars for the 2022-23 season, as voted by the league's coaches.
Each of the league's three divisions revealed its first and second teams, plus honorable mentions, as well as Player and Coach of the Year. It's been an impressive season for the association, which sent three different teams to District 3 championship games and two more to the district semifinals.
Division I selected Spring Grove's Leah Kale and Central York's Mackenzie Wright-Rawls as its Co-Players of the Year. Kale, a 5-foot-9 senior guard, led the entire York-Adams League in scoring with 19.5 points per game and surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for her decorated career. Wright-Rawls has only averaged eight points per game for the Panthers but has been the two-way focal point of Central York's run to the District 3 final, tallying seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks per night. She'll play college basketball at Division I NJIT, while Kale will play at Division II Bloomsburg.
Central York's Scott Wisner was named the division's Coach of the Year. The veteran coach had led his team to a dominant 12-0 start before he was forced to step away in January due to a major illness. The outpouring of support in the weeks since has included teams across the league wearing "Win for Wisner" shirts to games. Acting head coach Sean Potts helped the Panthers finish off an outright Division I title and reach the District 3 Class 6A title game.
Division II Player of the Year Arianna Seitz has averaged 19.4 points per game to lead Eastern York into the state tournament; by season's official end, she could overtake Kale for the league's top scoring mark. The 5-foot-10 junior's brilliant season has been highlighted by a 46-point explosion against Northeastern on Jan. 18, a game the Golden Knights won 63-53 against the eventual division champions.
Northeastern's Moe Coleman captured D-II Coach of the Year in his first season with the Bobcats. The program went 9-14 overall as a Division I member last season, but finished atop a loaded Division II this year with a 10-2 record. It was the program's first division basketball title since 2009. The Bobcats started 17-3 overall before dropping the last two contests of the regular season and going one-and-done in the county and district tournaments.
Division III Player of the Year Megan Jacoby led a new-look Delone Catholic squad to another division title. The 5-foot-5 sophomore point guard, who wasn't even part of last year's run to the District 3 Class 4A title, has led the Squirettes with 12.7 points per game this season.
York Catholic's Kevin Bankos was named D-III Coach of the Year after guiding the Fighting Irish to a second-place finish in the division and a 17-9 overall record, a jump forward from 12-14 last year. The 17th-year head coach has led his team back to the state tournament after a fourth-place finish in the District 3 playoffs.
2022-23 YORK-ADAMS GIRLS' BASKETBALL ALL-STARS
DIVISION I
Co-Players of the Year: Leah Kale, Spring Grove; Mackenzie Wright-Rawls, Central York
Coach of the Year: Scott Wisner, Central York
First Team
Bhrooke Axe, senior, forward, Red Lion
Bella Chimienti, senior, guard, Central York
Ciara Gibbs, junior, forward, York High
Kamauri Gordon-Bey, senior, forward, Red Lion
Zykira McGee, junior, guard, York High
Second Team
Timberley Linebaugh, senior, guard, New Oxford
Alivia McCaskell, freshman, guard, Central York
Kiara McNealy, junior, forward, Dallastown
Grace Masser, junior, guard, Red Lion
Praise Matthews, sophomore, forward, Dallastown
Honorable Mention
Kacie Boyer, sophomore, guard, Spring Grove
Emily Crouthamel, senior, guard, Central York
Tatiana Virata, senior, guard, Red Lion
DIVISION II
Player of the Year: Arianna Seitz, Eastern York
Coach of the Year: Moe Coleman, Northeastern
First Team
Reagan Doll, sophomore, guard, West York
Lauralye Kennedy, sophomore, guard, Northeastern
Lydia Powers, sophomore, guard, York Suburban
Janay Rissmiller, junior, guard, York Suburban
Faith Walker, junior, forward, West York
Second Team
Mikayla Coleman, junior, guard, Northeastern
Nylah Davis, sophomore, guard, Northeastern
Alyssa Dougherty, senior, forward, York Suburban
Dylan Elliot, senior, forward, Susquehannock
MaKenzie Gamber, junior, guard, Dover
Honorable Mention
Kendall Felix, senior, forward, Eastern York
Colleen Finnegan, junior, forward, Northeastern
Kenni Galbreath, senior, guard, Susquehannock
Bella Huber, senior, guard, Kennard-Dale
Annie Laubach, sophomore, guard, Susquehannock
DIVISION III
Player of the Year: Megan Jacoby, Delone Catholic
Coach of the Year: Kevin Bankos, York Catholic
First Team
Victoria Bross, sophomore, guard, Bermudian Springs
Reece Meckley, freshman, forward, Delone Catholic
Araceli Portillo, senior, forward, Littlestown
Brylee Rodgers, senior, guard, Biglerville
Mariah Shue, sophomore, guard, York Catholic
Riley Stigler, sophomore, guard, Hanover
Second Team
Brielle Baughman, junior, guard, Delone Catholic
Paige O'Brien, junior, guard, York Catholic
Ameila Peters, senior, guard, Bermudian Springs
Lucy Peters, sophomore, forward, Bermudian Springs
Breana Valentine, junior, guard, Fairfield
Honorable Mention
Katelyn Bullen, sophomore, guard, York Catholic
Kaitlyn Schwarz, junior, forward, Delone Catholic
Meridith Smith, junior, forward, York Catholic
Emily Woolson, senior, guard, Biglerville