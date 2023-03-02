York-Adams League coaches select 2022-23 girls' basketball all-stars

The York-Adams League has announced its girls' basketball all-stars for the 2022-23 season, as voted by the league's coaches.

Each of the league's three divisions revealed its first and second teams, plus honorable mentions, as well as Player and Coach of the Year. It's been an impressive season for the association, which sent three different teams to District 3 championship games and two more to the district semifinals.

Division I selected Spring Grove's Leah Kale and Central York's Mackenzie Wright-Rawls as its Co-Players of the Year. Kale, a 5-foot-9 senior guard, led the entire York-Adams League in scoring with 19.5 points per game and surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for her decorated career. Wright-Rawls has only averaged eight points per game for the Panthers but has been the two-way focal point of Central York's run to the District 3 final, tallying seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks per night. She'll play college basketball at Division I NJIT, while Kale will play at Division II Bloomsburg.

Central York's Scott Wisner was named the division's Coach of the Year. The veteran coach had led his team to a dominant 12-0 start before he was forced to step away in January due to a major illness. The outpouring of support in the weeks since has included teams across the league wearing "Win for Wisner" shirts to games. Acting head coach Sean Potts helped the Panthers finish off an outright Division I title and reach the District 3 Class 6A title game.

Division II Player of the Year Arianna Seitz has averaged 19.4 points per game to lead Eastern York into the state tournament; by season's official end, she could overtake Kale for the league's top scoring mark. The 5-foot-10 junior's brilliant season has been highlighted by a 46-point explosion against Northeastern on Jan. 18, a game the Golden Knights won 63-53 against the eventual division champions.

Northeastern's Moe Coleman captured D-II Coach of the Year in his first season with the Bobcats. The program went 9-14 overall as a Division I member last season, but finished atop a loaded Division II this year with a 10-2 record. It was the program's first division basketball title since 2009. The Bobcats started 17-3 overall before dropping the last two contests of the regular season and going one-and-done in the county and district tournaments.

Division III Player of the Year Megan Jacoby led a new-look Delone Catholic squad to another division title. The 5-foot-5 sophomore point guard, who wasn't even part of last year's run to the District 3 Class 4A title, has led the Squirettes with 12.7 points per game this season.

York Catholic's Kevin Bankos was named D-III Coach of the Year after guiding the Fighting Irish to a second-place finish in the division and a 17-9 overall record, a jump forward from 12-14 last year. The 17th-year head coach has led his team back to the state tournament after a fourth-place finish in the District 3 playoffs.

2022-23 YORK-ADAMS GIRLS' BASKETBALL ALL-STARS

DIVISION I

Co-Players of the Year: Leah Kale, Spring Grove; Mackenzie Wright-Rawls, Central York

Coach of the Year: Scott Wisner, Central York

First Team

Bhrooke Axe, senior, forward, Red Lion

Bella Chimienti, senior, guard, Central York

Ciara Gibbs, junior, forward, York High

Kamauri Gordon-Bey, senior, forward, Red Lion

Zykira McGee, junior, guard, York High

Second Team

Timberley Linebaugh, senior, guard, New Oxford

Alivia McCaskell, freshman, guard, Central York

Kiara McNealy, junior, forward, Dallastown

Grace Masser, junior, guard, Red Lion

Praise Matthews, sophomore, forward, Dallastown

Honorable Mention

Kacie Boyer, sophomore, guard, Spring Grove

Emily Crouthamel, senior, guard, Central York

Tatiana Virata, senior, guard, Red Lion

DIVISION II

Player of the Year: Arianna Seitz, Eastern York

Coach of the Year: Moe Coleman, Northeastern

First Team

Reagan Doll, sophomore, guard, West York

Lauralye Kennedy, sophomore, guard, Northeastern

Lydia Powers, sophomore, guard, York Suburban

Janay Rissmiller, junior, guard, York Suburban

Faith Walker, junior, forward, West York

Second Team

Mikayla Coleman, junior, guard, Northeastern

Nylah Davis, sophomore, guard, Northeastern

Alyssa Dougherty, senior, forward, York Suburban

Dylan Elliot, senior, forward, Susquehannock

MaKenzie Gamber, junior, guard, Dover

Honorable Mention

Kendall Felix, senior, forward, Eastern York

Colleen Finnegan, junior, forward, Northeastern

Kenni Galbreath, senior, guard, Susquehannock

Bella Huber, senior, guard, Kennard-Dale

Annie Laubach, sophomore, guard, Susquehannock

DIVISION III

Player of the Year: Megan Jacoby, Delone Catholic

Coach of the Year: Kevin Bankos, York Catholic

First Team

Victoria Bross, sophomore, guard, Bermudian Springs

Reece Meckley, freshman, forward, Delone Catholic

Araceli Portillo, senior, forward, Littlestown

Brylee Rodgers, senior, guard, Biglerville

Mariah Shue, sophomore, guard, York Catholic

Riley Stigler, sophomore, guard, Hanover

Second Team

Brielle Baughman, junior, guard, Delone Catholic

Paige O'Brien, junior, guard, York Catholic

Ameila Peters, senior, guard, Bermudian Springs

Lucy Peters, sophomore, forward, Bermudian Springs

Breana Valentine, junior, guard, Fairfield

Honorable Mention

Katelyn Bullen, sophomore, guard, York Catholic

Kaitlyn Schwarz, junior, forward, Delone Catholic

Meridith Smith, junior, forward, York Catholic

Emily Woolson, senior, guard, Biglerville