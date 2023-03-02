York-Adams League coaches select 2022-23 boys' basketball all-stars

The York-Adams League has announced its boys' basketball all-stars for the 2022-23 eason, as voted by the league's coaches.

Each of the league's three divisions revealed its first and second teams and honorable mentions, as well as Player and Coach of the Year. Division I champion Central York, D-II runner-up Eastern York and D-III co-champion Littlestown all had both players and coaches earn top honors in their divisions.

Central York's Greg Guidinger was selected as the Division I Player of the Year after leading the Panthers to the York-Adams League championship and a spot in the state tournament. The 6-foot-7 junior forward, healthy all season after an ankle injury kept him out for half of last year, averaged 17 points per game and developed into a leader for Central, which played most of the season without lone senior Ethan Dodson. The Panthers had two other players — sophomores Ben Rill and Ben Natal — named to the first team, but Guidinger always seemed to shine under the brightest lights.

Panthers coach Jeff Hoke earned Division I Coach of the Year after guiding Central York to a breakout season. The team went 11-11 last year and missed the postseason, but entered this year with high hopes and arguably the league's most talented roster. Hoke's group delivered on that promise, capturing division and county titles.

Division II Player of the Year Austin Bausman has averaged 16.3 points per game to lead Eastern York (18-8) all the way to states. The 6-foot-4 senior has paired with 6-6 sophomore and first-team selection Carter Wamsley to give the Golden Knights one of the most imposing frontcourts in the league. Bausman, a Marywood basketball and baseball recruit, also hit 40 triples this season.

West York's Garrett Bull and Eastern York's Justin Seitz were named D-II Co-Coaches of the Year. Bull's Bulldogs captured a repeat division title despite losing three starters from the team that also won the league tournament. Seitz led the Golden Knights to an 11-0 start, and the team has followed a 15-6 regular season with a fifth-place finish at districts and a spot in states.

Division III Player of the Year Jake Bosley was an all-around weapon for Littlestown, which captured at least a share of its sixth straight division title. The 6-foot-4 senior forward has averaged 14.9 points per game and been an active presence on the defensive end and in the rebounding department. Teammates Christopher Meakin and Zyan Herr added first-team honors.

Thunderbolts head coach John Forster was named D-III Coach of the Year. Littlestown has won six outright or shared division crowns in his seven seasons. The Bolts (20-6) finished third in the District 3 Class 4A tournament and will continue their season at states.

Each of the league's three Players of the Year surpassed the 1,000-point milestone this season.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE 2022-23 BOYS' BASKETBALL ALL-STARS

DIVISION I

Player of the Year: Greg Guidinger, Central York

Coach of the Year: Jeff Hoke, Central York

First Team

Ben Rill, sophomore, forward, Central York

DJ Smith, senior, guard, Dallastown

Joe Sedora, senior, forward, Red Lion

Juelz Tucker, junior, guard, York High

Ben Natal, sophomore, guard, Central York

Second Team

Daveyon Lydner, sophomore, guard, York High

Ethan Glass, senior, forward, Spring Grove

Conner Barto, senior, forward, Dallastown

Avin Myers, junior, guard, Spring Grove

Chase Kloster, senior, forward, Northeastern

Honorable Mention

Seth Sager, South Western

Jacere Vega, York High

Chris Williams, Red Lion

Omarion Newson, York High

David Warde, York High

DIVISION II

Player of the Year: Austin Bausman, Eastern York

Co-Coaches of the Year: Garrett Bull, West York; Justin Seitz, Eastern York

First Team

Joshua Franklin, junior, forward, Susquehannock

Carter Wamsley, sophomore, center, Eastern York

David McGladrie, senior, guard, West York

Kai Stryhn, sophomore, forward, York Suburban

Levi Sharnetzka, sophomore, guard, Kennard-Dale

Braedyn Detz, senior, guard, West York

Second Team

Koy Swanson, senior, forward, Kennard-Dale

Jovan DeShields, senior, center, Eastern York

Chase Robert, senior, forward, Susquehannock

Brady Seitz, sophomore, guard, Eastern York

Simon Lipsius, junior, guard, Eastern York

Honorable Mention

Brennan Holmes, New Oxford

Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford

Zach Orwig, Kennard-Dale

Garrett McCleary, Kennard-Dale

Thomas Smyser, Dover

Jackson Slater, Dover

Isaiah White, Dover

Steven Agapis, York Suburban

DIVISION III

Player of the Year: Jake Bosley, Littlestown

Coach of the Year: John Forster, Littlestown

First Team

Christopher Meakin, junior, center, Littlestown

Bryson Kopp, senior, forward, Delone Catholic

Jake Dallas, sophomore, guard, York Catholic

Zyan Herr, junior, guard, Littlestown

Camdyn Keller, junior, guard, Delone Catholic

Second Team

Ethan Herndon, sophomore, forward, Hanover

Ethan Killinger, junior, forward, Hanover

Tyson Carpenter, junior, guard, Bermudian Springs

Michael Gladney, senior, guard, York Tech

Brady Walker, senior, guard, York Catholic

Luke Forjan, senior, guard, York Catholic

Honorable Mention

Gage Zimmerman, Delone Catholic

Ethan Shimmel, York Tech

Andrew Koons, Fairfield

Dylan Hubbard, Bermudian Springs

Jordan Overton, York Tech

Cameron Tyson, Biglerville

Cole Riley, Littlestown

LeVan McFadden, York Catholic

Lane Hubbard, Bermudian Springs

Anthony Torres, York Tech