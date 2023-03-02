York-Adams League coaches select 2022-23 boys' basketball all-stars
The York-Adams League has announced its boys' basketball all-stars for the 2022-23 eason, as voted by the league's coaches.
Each of the league's three divisions revealed its first and second teams and honorable mentions, as well as Player and Coach of the Year. Division I champion Central York, D-II runner-up Eastern York and D-III co-champion Littlestown all had both players and coaches earn top honors in their divisions.
Central York's Greg Guidinger was selected as the Division I Player of the Year after leading the Panthers to the York-Adams League championship and a spot in the state tournament. The 6-foot-7 junior forward, healthy all season after an ankle injury kept him out for half of last year, averaged 17 points per game and developed into a leader for Central, which played most of the season without lone senior Ethan Dodson. The Panthers had two other players — sophomores Ben Rill and Ben Natal — named to the first team, but Guidinger always seemed to shine under the brightest lights.
Panthers coach Jeff Hoke earned Division I Coach of the Year after guiding Central York to a breakout season. The team went 11-11 last year and missed the postseason, but entered this year with high hopes and arguably the league's most talented roster. Hoke's group delivered on that promise, capturing division and county titles.
Division II Player of the Year Austin Bausman has averaged 16.3 points per game to lead Eastern York (18-8) all the way to states. The 6-foot-4 senior has paired with 6-6 sophomore and first-team selection Carter Wamsley to give the Golden Knights one of the most imposing frontcourts in the league. Bausman, a Marywood basketball and baseball recruit, also hit 40 triples this season.
West York's Garrett Bull and Eastern York's Justin Seitz were named D-II Co-Coaches of the Year. Bull's Bulldogs captured a repeat division title despite losing three starters from the team that also won the league tournament. Seitz led the Golden Knights to an 11-0 start, and the team has followed a 15-6 regular season with a fifth-place finish at districts and a spot in states.
Division III Player of the Year Jake Bosley was an all-around weapon for Littlestown, which captured at least a share of its sixth straight division title. The 6-foot-4 senior forward has averaged 14.9 points per game and been an active presence on the defensive end and in the rebounding department. Teammates Christopher Meakin and Zyan Herr added first-team honors.
Thunderbolts head coach John Forster was named D-III Coach of the Year. Littlestown has won six outright or shared division crowns in his seven seasons. The Bolts (20-6) finished third in the District 3 Class 4A tournament and will continue their season at states.
Each of the league's three Players of the Year surpassed the 1,000-point milestone this season.
YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE 2022-23 BOYS' BASKETBALL ALL-STARS
DIVISION I
Player of the Year: Greg Guidinger, Central York
Coach of the Year: Jeff Hoke, Central York
First Team
Ben Rill, sophomore, forward, Central York
DJ Smith, senior, guard, Dallastown
Joe Sedora, senior, forward, Red Lion
Juelz Tucker, junior, guard, York High
Ben Natal, sophomore, guard, Central York
Second Team
Daveyon Lydner, sophomore, guard, York High
Ethan Glass, senior, forward, Spring Grove
Conner Barto, senior, forward, Dallastown
Avin Myers, junior, guard, Spring Grove
Chase Kloster, senior, forward, Northeastern
Honorable Mention
Seth Sager, South Western
Jacere Vega, York High
Chris Williams, Red Lion
Omarion Newson, York High
David Warde, York High
DIVISION II
Player of the Year: Austin Bausman, Eastern York
Co-Coaches of the Year: Garrett Bull, West York; Justin Seitz, Eastern York
First Team
Joshua Franklin, junior, forward, Susquehannock
Carter Wamsley, sophomore, center, Eastern York
David McGladrie, senior, guard, West York
Kai Stryhn, sophomore, forward, York Suburban
Levi Sharnetzka, sophomore, guard, Kennard-Dale
Braedyn Detz, senior, guard, West York
Second Team
Koy Swanson, senior, forward, Kennard-Dale
Jovan DeShields, senior, center, Eastern York
Chase Robert, senior, forward, Susquehannock
Brady Seitz, sophomore, guard, Eastern York
Simon Lipsius, junior, guard, Eastern York
Honorable Mention
Brennan Holmes, New Oxford
Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford
Zach Orwig, Kennard-Dale
Garrett McCleary, Kennard-Dale
Thomas Smyser, Dover
Jackson Slater, Dover
Isaiah White, Dover
Steven Agapis, York Suburban
DIVISION III
Player of the Year: Jake Bosley, Littlestown
Coach of the Year: John Forster, Littlestown
First Team
Christopher Meakin, junior, center, Littlestown
Bryson Kopp, senior, forward, Delone Catholic
Jake Dallas, sophomore, guard, York Catholic
Zyan Herr, junior, guard, Littlestown
Camdyn Keller, junior, guard, Delone Catholic
Second Team
Ethan Herndon, sophomore, forward, Hanover
Ethan Killinger, junior, forward, Hanover
Tyson Carpenter, junior, guard, Bermudian Springs
Michael Gladney, senior, guard, York Tech
Brady Walker, senior, guard, York Catholic
Luke Forjan, senior, guard, York Catholic
Honorable Mention
Gage Zimmerman, Delone Catholic
Ethan Shimmel, York Tech
Andrew Koons, Fairfield
Dylan Hubbard, Bermudian Springs
Jordan Overton, York Tech
Cameron Tyson, Biglerville
Cole Riley, Littlestown
LeVan McFadden, York Catholic
Lane Hubbard, Bermudian Springs
Anthony Torres, York Tech