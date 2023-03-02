Local roundup: Susquehannock girls top West York to close district tournament

Staff Report

Before Susquehannock girls' basketball shifted its focus to the PIAA Class 5A state tournament, the Warriors had one game against a division rival to worry about first. And with a win at West York on Thursday night, Susq

The Warriors held off the Bulldogs, 37-34, in the District 3 Class 5A seventh-place game as Georgie Snyder blocked Reagan Doll's 3-point shot with time expiring to clinch the victory. No. 8-seed Susquehannock secured seventh place in the district tournament, while No. 7 West York finished eighth.

Kenni Galbreath led the Warriors with 13 points, while Evelyn Weldon tallied nine points on three shots from behind the arc. Doll scored a game-high 16 points and teammate Faith Walker knocked in 13 for the Bulldogs. Both defenses battled hard in the final minutes, as neither team scored after the 1:54 mark of the fourth quarter.

Susquehannock (14-12) will face the District 1 champion — which will be either Villa Maria Academy or West Chester Rustin — on Saturday, March 11, in the first round of the 5A state tournament. West York (13-13) will play next Saturday against the District 7 champion, which will be the winner of Oakland Catholic vs. South Fayette.

MORE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 6A championship game

Cedar Cliff 47, Central York 37: At Giant Center, the No. 2-seed Panthers were unable to knock off the the No. 1 Colts (26-0) and settled for silver medals. Bella Chimienti led Central York (23-4) with eight points, while Mackenzie Wright-Rawls knocked seven and Emily Crouthamel scored five. Olivia Jones powered the Colts' offense with a game-high 18. Central York, as the District 3 second seed in the PIAA Class 6A tournament, will face the No. 7 seed from District 1 on Friday, March 10.

District 3 Class 5A championship game

Greencastle-Antrim 42, York Suburban 30: At Giant Center, the shorthanded Trojans trailed 24-14 at the half and were unable to recover against the No. 1-seed Blue Devils. Janay Rissmiller led the Trojans offense with a team high nine points. Teammates Lydia Powers knocked in eight points, while Sophia Redman scored six points in relief of injured senior Alyssa Dougherty. Haley Noblit scored a game-high 19 points for Greencastle. York Suburban (18-9) will face the District 7 No. 6 seed in the first round of the 5A state tournament Saturday, March 11.

District 3 Class 4A championship game

Wyomissing 35, Delone Catholic 30: At Giant Center, the No. 1-seed Squirettes held a 22-21 lead going into the fourth quarter but were unable to hold onto the lead and fell to the No. 3-seed Spartans. Kaitlyn Schwarz led the Delone offense with a game-high 14 points, including a 4-of-5 day from the charity stripe. Teammate Brielle Baughman knocked in eight points. With the loss, Delone Catholic (24-3) takes District 3's second seed in the PIAA Class 4A tournament and will face the District 1 runner-up in the first round Saturday, March 11.

District 3 Class 4A third-place game

Berks Catholic 49, Eastern York 39: At Berks Catholic, the No. 4-seed Golden Knights trailed 25-20 at the half and were unable to recover. Arianna Seitz led Eastern with 15 points, while teammate Alaina Neal knocked in 11. Caraline Herb scored a game-high 26 points for the Saints. For the game, Berks Catholic shot 14-of-17 from the charity stripe, while the Golden Knights were 5-of-9. Eastern York (17-9) has now secured the District 3 No. 4 seed for the PIAA Class 5A tournament and will face District 7 No. 3-seed Plum on Saturday, March 11, in the first round.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 6A seventh-place game

Wilson 67, York High 58: At York High, the No. 4-seed Bearcats trailed 39-31 at the half and were unable to recover, dropping their third straight district playoff game and missing the state tournament. Jacere Vega led the York High offense with 18 points, including three shots from downtown. Teammate Daveyon Lydner knocked in 17 points, including 5-of-6 from the charity stripe, while David Warde scored 15 points and hit four from behind the arc. For the No. 7-seed Bulldogs, Madyx Gruber knocked in a game-high 26 points. For the game, Wilson shot 16-of-22 from the charity stripe, while the Bearcats were 7-of-15 in the season-ending loss.