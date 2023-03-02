Central York girls' basketball downed by undefeated Cedar Cliff in district final

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

HERSHEY — The Central York girls had the experience.

They had the momentum after getting payback for two regular season losses this season.

They even had an in-person appearance from head coach Scott Wisner, who saw his team play in person for the first time since being sidelined with a health issue in early January.

What the Panthers didn’t have was perhaps the best player in the state. And that made all the difference Thursday evening.

Taking on top-seeded Cedar Cliff in the District 3 Class 6A final at the Giant Center, the Central York girls gave the undefeated and No. 1 ranked team in the state a challenge. But the Colts had Olivia Jones, a sophomore guard that proved to be as good as advertised.

Jones was a thorn in Central’s side all evening as she poured in a game-high 18 points to lead Cedar Cliff to the district title, 47-37.

“We really wanted to try to get this for (Wisner),” Panthers acting head coach Sean Potts said. “But we were playing a great team and I think (Jones) is the best player in the state. She can penetrate, she has the threat of shooting … she can do everything. If there’s anyone better than her, I’d like to see it.”

After Cedar Cliff forward Alexis Buie — one of Cedar Cliff’s two 6-foot-2 towers — picked up her third foul in the first half, the Colts just slid the 5-foot-11 Jones inside to take her place. It was seamless and effective.

“I’ve been coaching our defense for years,” Potts said, “and I had a hard time figuring out what to do with her.”

The Colts (26-0) did a great job containing the Central York duo of Bella Chimienti and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls throughout the contest. Neither senior was particularly explosive as they combined for just 15 points, nearly five points below their collective averages. It wasn’t just those two, however, as no Panther reached double digits in the game.

“We fought,” Potts said. “I was proud of their effort, and if we would have made a couple 3s here and there that might have (gone) in … who knows. Hats off to (Cedar Cliff). Scott (Weyant) does a very good job and his players are very well-coached.”

Potts elected to moved Wright-Rawls, his best defender, on Jones throughout the night, which did prove effective. Cedar Cliff, however, is more than just Jones, and proved that as guard Sydney Weyant (12 points) buried a trio of 3-pointers in response to Panther scores that hindered the Central comeback effort.

“You leave her for a split second,” Potts said, “and we covered her well, but when she’s open she’ll knock it down. And that’s what happened.”

The Panthers held a 13-12 advantage after the first quarter, rallying back from an 8-2 deficit early on. The second quarter, however, proved burdensome for the York-Adams Division I champs as Central managed just two points in the frame.

“It’s hard to shoot up here,” Potts said. “I’ve been up here and watched Lonnie Walker and watched Eli Brooks and others and nobody shoots well up here. And they missed a lot of shots, but they also got a lot of boards and that’s what killed us.”

While the loss stung — especially given that Wisner was up in a luxury suite to watch the program he has coached to 398 wins over 24 seasons across two stints — the outcome was not season-ending. Potts and his crew will move on to the PIAA draw, where they will host the seventh seed from District 1, which will be either Souderton or Springfield. Souderton entered the D1 draw seeded fourth while Springfield was seventh.