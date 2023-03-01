York High girls' basketball closes historic season with loss at Manheim Township

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

NEFFSVILLE — The dreams that the York High girls’ basketball team had entering the day were shattered in just a few moments by sheer disappointment Wednesday evening.

Taking on host Manheim Township in a PIAA qualifier — better known as the District 3 Class 6A seventh-place game — the Bearcats were in control from the start. The visitors from York led throughout the first half and maintained their advantage to the midpoint of the fourth quarter.

Just four minutes away from clinching a long-sought-after state playoff berth, though, the York girls hit a lull at the worst of times. The Blue Streaks rallied back from a four-point deficit after three periods, doubling up the Bearcats by a 12-6 margin over a three-minute stretch late in the final stanza to gain control before earning a 52-45 victory.

It was bitter disappointment for York High coach Kevin Glover and his team, which saw its season conclude with a 17-9 record.

“The girls are down,” Glover said. “And they should be. I know a lot of people on the outside are like, ‘Oh, you guys had a good season’ and this and that, but I feel like we underachieved. We’re not where we should be right now.”

Glover and his girls boarded the bus Wednesday afternoon hoping to become the first York High girls team in over 30 years to make it to the state tournament. Instead, the Bearcats boarded the bus home from Neffsville as the lone team District 3 Class 6A quarterfinalist that will not be playing in the state draw.

Two words — so close.

“Shout out to them,” Glover said of the Blue Streaks, who will move to face the District 7 (WPIAL) champion next week. “They played hard.”

Glover, however, felt he had the better team Wednesday. The York girls dominated for stretches, but really needed to do that more consistently as a team throughout the night while getting help from role players.

Ciarra Gibbs, a junior, scored a game-high 19 points, while teammate Zykira McGee chipped in 13 and Azyah Kirkland finished with eight. But the Bearcats were only able to get five points from the other six players that took the court.

Turnovers and foul trouble — especially in the first half, where Manheim Township was already in the bonus the entire second period — were noticeable, but Glover pointed a finger at roughly a dozen missed shots inside the paint that gave the Streaks a chance to stick around.

“We didn’t deserve to win,” Glover said. “Not when you leave, like, 30 points on the board on missed layups. And this is two games in a row (including Monday's loss at Red Lion). If we make half of them, it’s a completely different ballgame.”

While Glover’s team missed a number of shots from inside the paint, the Bearcats thrived by owning the boards throughout the night. York was able to maintain its cushion with a number of second, third and even fourth attempts which frustrated Manheim Township coach Sean Burkhart repeatedly. Burkhart screamed several times for his team to rebound while only being able to put his hands on his head in dismay.

Glover, however, was equally frustrated by his own squad for sloppy play at times.

“We just didn’t execute at the end,” Glover said.

The end of the season certainly is not an ideal time for a coach like Glover to look ahead to the future, but the York High boss hopes the emotions his players are going through will fuel a fire to avoid a repeat down the road.

The road appears to be even brighter as the Bearcats will return their entire roster next season with some extra experience and wisdom that Glover fully expects will make a difference.

“The girls know the amount of time that I go through with prepping and scouting and getting ready for every game,” Glover said. “So this sure better (make them very hungry). It sure better, especially if they expect to be on the court.”

Ava Byrne led Manheim Township with 16 points in the victory, while Julia Goebig, the only senior between the two teams, finished with 13 points in her last home game for the Streaks.