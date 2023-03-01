Local roundup: Eastern York boys wrap districts with another close win

Staff Report

Eastern York boys' basketball's game Wednesday against Middletown certainly didn't have quite the same stakes as the Golden Knights' Monday contest against Kennard-Dale, when the season was on the line. But two close wins in three days in Wrightsville have given Eastern solid momentum heading into states.

The No. 4-seed Knights beat Middletown 50-48 in the District 3 Class 4A fifth-place game Wednesday, giving them two wins by a combined three points in consolation play. Eastern York advanced past York-Adams Division II rival Kennard-Dale, 51-50, on Monday in a game that featured multiple last-minute lead changes.

This one saw the Knights enter the fourth quarter with a 35-27 lead and cling to their advantage all the way down the stretch. Point guard Brady Seitz went 3 of 4 at the free-throw line in the final 19.6 seconds to secure the victory over the No. 5-seed Blue Raiders. For the game, Seitz went 4-of-6 at the line for a total of seven points. Teammate Carter Wamsley scored a team-high 17 points, while Austin Bausman knocked in 14. Middletown's Mason Blazer scored a game-high 18 points.

Eastern York (18-8) will visit the District 4 Class 4A champion — which will be either Danville or Lewisburg — on Friday, March 10, in the first round of the state tournament.

MORE BOYS' BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 4A third-place game

Littlestown 75, Octorara 57: At Littlestown, Zyan Herr led the No. 3-seed Thunderbolts with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, while Christopher Meakin knocked in 21 points and hit three from downtown. Jake Bosley scored 14 points, while Cole Riley hit three triples of his own and finished with 11 points. Octorara's Zachary Kirk scored 22 points. With the win, Littlestown now secures the third seed from District 3 and will face the District 4 runner-up (the Danville-Lewisburg loser) in the PIAA Class 4A tournament on Friday.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 6A third-place game

Central Dauphin 40, Dallastown 25: At Central Dauphin, the No. 11-seed Wildcats were unable to find enough offense and settled for fourth place in the district tournament. McKenna Kelley led Dallastown (19-10) with six points. The Wildcats will face the District 1 No. 3 seed — which will be the winner of Pennsbury vs. Spring-Ford — on Friday, March 10, in the first round of the state tournament.

Class 6A fifth-place game

Lebanon 49, Red Lion 44: At Lebanon, the No. 4-seed Lions trailed 26-21 at halftime and were unable to make the comeback down the stretch. Maddie Sechrist led Red Lion (18-9) with 15 points, including three shots from downtown, while teammate Bhrooke Axe knocked in 13 points, including a 5-of-7 night from the charity stripe. For the No. 3-seed Cedars, Olive Brandt scored a game-high 17 points. Red Lion will be District 3's sixth seed in the PIAA Class 6A tournament and will face the District 1 champion (either Haverford or Perkiomen Valley) next Friday.

Class 6A seventh-place game

Manheim Township 52, York High 45: At Manheim Township, the No. 8-seed Bearcats led 25-21 at the half, but were unable to hold on in the fourth quarter and were eliminated from the postseason. Ciarra Gibbs led York High (17-9) with a game-high 19 points, while Zykira McGee knocked in 13 and Azyah Kirkland scored eight. For the Blue Streaks, Ava Byrne led the No. 7-seed Blue Streaks with 16 points.

ICE HOCKEY (CPIHL)

Viola Division Championship Game

Keystone Kraken 8, Central York 5: At Hersheypark Arena, the Panthers led 5-2 after the first period but were unable to find the back of the net for the rest of the game. William Shaver led the No. 1-seed Panthers with two goals, while teammate Luke Steward added two assists.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York College 11, Rutgers-Camden 5: At York College, the Spartans (3-1) trailed 5-1 after four innings of play but scored 10 unanswered runs (four in the fifth and six in the seventh) to take the lead and capture the victory. Gabe Trevena went 3 for 4 with a homer, a double, three runs scored and two RBI's. Andrew Santarpia went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, while Bryce Shaffer went 2 for 5 with a three-run triple in the seventh. Michael Tinneny, Brendan Martin and Garrett Kile all had two hits.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

York College 14, Washington College 9: At York College, Zoe Kluegel led the No. 12-ranked Spartans (1-0) to the season opening non-conference victory by scoring three goals and adding two assists. Teammate Kiersten Blanchard scored three goals and added an assist; Sydney Mentzer (York Catholic) scored three goals; Teresa Matthias scored two goals and dished two assists; and Gianna Huet added one goal and two assists.