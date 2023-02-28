Local roundup: Central York boys punch ticket to state hoops tournament

Staff Report

A year after missing out on the postseason entirely, Central York boys' basketball is headed to the state tournament.

The Panthers punched their ticket Tuesday night with a 50-47 victory over Wilson in the District 3 Class 3A consolation semifinals. No. 6-seed Central York trailed 40-37 through three quarters, but outscored the No. 7-seed Bulldogs 13-7 in the final frame.

Greg Guidinger scored 13 points and Ben Natal registered 12 to lead the Panthers (21-7), while Ben Rill and Ryan Brown added nine points apiece. Wilson's Cleveland Harding led all scorers with 17 points.

Central York opened its playoff run with an 86-53 victory over No. 11-seed Dallastown, then fell 61-58 against No. 3-seed Hempfield last Friday. This win moves the Panthers into the fifth-place game Thursday night, where they will host No. 8-seed Chambersburg.

The Trojans knocked off No. 4-seed York High, 64-56, in Tuesday's other consolation semifinal. As a result, the Bearcats (20-7) have dropped down to the seventh-place contest and will host Wilson with their season on the line Thursday night. They would have met Central for the fourth time this season with a win (the Panthers won the first three meetings).

York High and Chambersburg were deadlocked at 29-all at halftime, but the Trojans took a three-point lead at the end of the third quarter and expanded on the lead in the fourth. David Warde led the Bearcats with 18 points, including five shots from behind the arc, while teammates Jacere Vega and Daveyon Lydner knocked in 11 and nine points, respectively. JJ Kelly led the Trojans with a game-high 24 points.

Both the Panthers and Bearcats will have home games Thursday night. While one will be a relatively stress-free seeding contest, though, the other will be to extend a season.

MORE BOYS' BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 3A championship game

Trinity 71, Delone Catholic 42: At Giant Center, the No. 2-seed Shamrocks held the No. 5-seed Squires to 14 points between the second and third quarters, allowing Trinity to take control and capture the District 3 Class 3A championship. Aidan Bealmear led Delone (17-8) with 11 points, including three shots from behind the arc, while teammate Cam Keller knocked in 10 points. Trinity's 6-foot-11 center Mike Bednostin scored a game-high 24 points. The Squires will now move on to the PIAA Class 3A tournament and will face District 4's second seed on Saturday, March 11.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 3A third-place game

Pequea Valley 59, York Catholic 58: At Pequea Valley, the No. 4-seed Irish trailed 59-55 with less then a minute left when Meredith Smith drained a 3-pointer to make it 59-58 with 34 seconds remaining. After an offensive foul by Pequea Valley, the Irish had a chance with 19.7 seconds left to pull ahead, but defensive pressure by the Braves ended the possible comeback.

Paige O'Brien led the Irish (17-8) with 22 points, including four shots from behind the arc. Mariah Shue knocked in 10 points, Amanda Reed had eight and Smith and Katie Bullen each scored seven. For the Braves, Shania Stoltzfus scored a game high 24 points. York Catholic will open the Class 3A state tournament next Friday, March 10, on the road against the District 6 champion.

District 3 Class 5A consolation semifinals

Lower Dauphin 30, Susquehannock 23: At Lower Dauphin, the Warriors trailed the Falcons 19-16 going into the fourth quarter and were unable to make a comeback. Elana Snyder led the Susquehannock offense with a game-high 13 points. With the loss, the Warriors (11-11) move into the seventh-place game Thursday at West York.

Manheim Central 56, West York 35: At Manheim Central Middle School, the Bulldogs trailed 29-16 at the half and were unable to recover down the stretch. Reagan Doll scored 12 points and Faith Walker knocked in eight for West York (12-11). Maddie Knier led the Barons' offense with a game-high 25 points. The Bulldogs' home game Thursday against Susquehannock will be strictly for seeding, as both teams are in the state tournament.