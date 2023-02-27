Local roundup: York-Adams League sends three girls' hoops teams to district finals

Staff Report

The York-Adams League was guaranteed to send at least two girls' basketball teams to the PIAA District 3 championship games, as two semifinal matchups Monday featured a pair of league foes. But that wasn't enough — three teams are on their way to Thursday's action in Hershey.

Delone Catholic will play for the District 3 Class 4A title after beating Eastern York for the second time in two weeks. Central York advanced past Dallastown in the 6A squads' fourth meeting of the season. And York Suburban continued a magical run through the bracket by beating Northern York and reaching the 5A final.

Delone Catholic 46, Eastern York 39: At McSherrystown, the No. 1-seed Squirettes (24-2) faced a much tougher test than they did against the Golden Knights in the quarterfinals of the York-Adams League tournament two weeks ago. Delone's lead over No. 4-seed Eastern was just 21-18 at halftime and 35-30 going into the final quarter of play Monday, but the hosts held on for the semifinal victory.

Megan Jacoby led the Squirettes with 16 points, while teammate Brielle Baughman knocked in nine, Reece Meckley had eight and Kaitlyn Schwarz added seven. Arianna Seitz scored a game-high 18 points for the Golden Knights (16-8).

Delone Catholic will play Wyomissing for the Class 4A championship at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey. Eastern York moves into the third-place game at Berks Catholic at 7 p.m. Thursday.

York Suburban 38, Northern York 33: At Dillsburg, Janay Rissmiller's game-high 14 points, including a 4-of-4 clip from the charity stripe in the final quarter, helped the No. 2-seed Trojans secure the 38-33 semifinal victory over the No. 2-seeded Polar Bears, their second straight playoff road victory.

Teammate Lydia Powers knocked in 12 points for York Suburban (18-8), which trailed 6-5 after the first quarter and used a big run in the second period to take a 22-17 advantage into halftime. The Trojans led 27-22 through three quarters but couldn't quite pull away in the fourth due to missed free throws (they shot 9-of-25 as a team). But the defense held up late.

York Suburban will battle No. 1-seed Greencastle-Antrim at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Giant Center. The teams met Feb. 1, with the Blue Devils eking out a

Hannah Freese scored 10 points and Addison Place had eight for Northern York (21-3), which will host Mechanicsburg in the third-place game Thursday.

Central York 48, Dallastown 34: At Central York, the Panthers held a 35-21 lead going into the fourth quarter and went on to capture the semifinal victory. Mackenzie Wright-Rawls led Central York (23-4) with a game-high 18 points, while teammate Jazmine Parker knocked in 12. Praise Matthews scored 11 points for the No. 11-seed Wildcats (19-9).

With the win, Central York moves on to the championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Giant Center against No. 1-seed Cedar Cliff. Dallastown will visit Central Dauphin at 7 p.m. Thursday in the third-place game.

MORE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 1A third-place game

Christian School of York 49, High Point Baptist 43: At Christian School of York, Cally Carpenter's two made free throws with 11 seconds remaining helped seal the victory for the No. 2-seed Defenders (22-5). Linda Bell scored a game high 24 points, while Rylie Bell knocked in 13 points. Christian School of York will play the No. 2 seed out of either District 1 or 12 in the PIAA Class 1A tournament, which begins Saturday, March 11.

District 3 Class 1A consolation semifinal

Red Lion 60, York High 37: At Red Lion, the No. 4-seed Lions (18-8) led 39-28 through three quarters and outscored the No. 8-seed Bearcats 21-9 in the final frame to cruise to the victory and secure a spot in the Class 6A state tournament. Grace Masser led the hosts with 23 points, while Bhrooke Axe scored 15. For the Bearcats (17-8), Ciarra Gibbs scored 11 points and Zykira McGee added nine.

Red Lion will visit No. 3-seed Lebanon at 7 p.m. Wednesday for third place. York High will put its season on the line with a road game at No. 7 Manheim Township that same evening.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 4A consolation semifinal

Eastern York 51, Kennard-Dale 50: At Wrightsville, Austin Bausman stepped to the line with 22.5 seconds remaining and sank two free throws to give the No. 4-seed Golden Knights a one-point lead. The No. 8-seed Rams had a last chance, but Levi Sharnetzka's shot rattled out as time expired. Carter Wamsley led Eastern York (17-8) with 23 points, while Bausman knocked in 14 and Simon Lipsius knocked in three from downtown for nine points. For the Rams (13-12), Sharnetzka scored 19 points and Brock Morris added 12.

Eastern York (17-6) moves on to the fifth-place game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, when the Golden Knights will host Middletown. Kennard-Dale has been eliminated.

District 3 Class 4A semifinal

Fleetwood 58, Littlestown 37: At Fleetwood, the No. 3-seed Thunderbolts (19-6) trailed 39-28 through three quarters and couldn't make a comeback in the final frame, dropping into the third-place contest at home against No. 4 Octorara at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Fleetwood will battle top-seeded Berks Catholic for the district title.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York College 11, Cabrini 8: At Myrtle Beach, S.C., the Spartans (2-1) plated four runs in the top of the eighth to take a 10-5 lead and went on to capture the victory. Gabe Trevena led the Spartans at the plate by going 3 for 4, including a triple and double, four runs scored and an RBI. Teammate Andrew Santarpia went 3 for 5, including four RBIs, while Robbie Elzinga (Northeastern) went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs.