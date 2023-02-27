Central York girls get revenge vs. Dallastown, reach District 3 Class 6A finals

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

EMIGSVILLE — You could say that the Central York girls’ basketball team was feeling alright Monday evening.

Make that all-Wright — as in Mackenzie Wright-Rawls.

Facing York-Adams Division I rival Dallastown for the fourth time this season, the senior almost single-handedly carried the Panthers on her back from the opening whistle. And the Central York forward couldn’t have picked a better time to do it — in the District 3 Class 6A semifinals against a rival that owned back-to-back victories over Central York, including a buzzer-beating triumph in the York-Adams League finals.

There were no heroics from Dallastown on Monday, and Wright-Rawls made sure of it. The senior finished with a season-high 18 points to lead the Panthers to a clutch 48-32 triumph.

“I felt like … in the zone, not to sound cliché,” Wright-Rawls said. “I knew that if I could play well defensively that would contribute to me offensively as well.”

Monday’s outcome will send No. 2-seeded Central York (23-3) back to the Giant Center in Hershey at 6 p.m. Thursday opposite top-seeded Cedar Cliff (25-0), a 42-33 winner over Central Dauphin in the other semifinal Monday.

Wright-Rawls scored nine of her team’s first 16 points to set the tone for the night. That tone was certainly much different than the past two meetings, in which the Wildcats kept things close before pulling out a pair of last-second victories. The Panthers led 14-2 after the first quarter and maintained the advantage throughout the contest.

“She was tough tonight,” Central York interim head coach Sean Potts said of Wright-Rawls.

The 6-foot-1 forward was reliably solid in the paint on the defensive side of the ball as she collected rebounds while also altering Dallastown’s shots from inside the paint often with great success in the first half. That afforded the Panthers a number of possessions where they looking to counter with easy looks.

“I saw a lot of open lanes so I felt I could either get open or get (teammates) some uncontested threes sometimes,” Wright-Rawls said.

Potts figured that the Wildcats (19-9) would try to do the same thing that worked in the past two clashes, which was guarding Shippensburg recruit Bella Chimienti tightly. If the Panthers just did the same thing they did in the county final, Potts understood that his team would be in a world of trouble once more.

“We knew that we wanted to try to go down low to Mackenzie, because you know what they’re going to do with Bella,” Potts said. “They were going to be all over Bella, so we really worked with Bella on doing everything else she can do if they take her away offensively.”

Chimienti did manage to put up eight points in the victory, but she was more effective Monday as a distributor in finding her teammates for open looks.

“We knew that we had to come out strong,” Chimienti said. “That was the most important thing for us — coming out with a lot of intensity. If we did not, the game would have probably ended up differently.”

The Central York girls got a big assist from a poor shooting night by the Wildcats collectively. Dallastown missed more than a half-dozen shots from inside the paint over the first 10 minutes of action, which allowed the hosts to jump out to a big lead.

“To play against them on their floor … they’re very tough,” Wildcats coach Jay Rexroth said. “After beating them the last two times, they had a lot to play for. They were very aggressive and we struggled to score.”

By the time the Y-A champs began to find some rhythm with their shot, the deficit grew to 20-3 with 5:55 left in the first half. Any Rexroth-coached team will play to the final whistle, though, and his squad never gave up, finishing the second quarter on an 11-5 run to pull with 11 at the break.

The Dallastown defense came up with stops and steals to keep things close in the second half long before the offense finally cut the deficit to seven (35-28) with just over four minutes left.

Any hopes for some déjà vu from 10 days ago when the Wildcats rallied back in the second half to pull off a stunner were put to bed seconds later, as Emily Crouthamel drained a 3-pointer to extend the advantage back to double figures.

“That start just killed us,” Rexroth said. “You can’t get down against very good teams like that and think you’re going to come all the way back. Now we did that against Lebanon (last Thursday in rallying back from 15 points down), but we did get it down to nine and just couldn’t get that next one.”

Now the Panthers will venture back to the Giant Center for the second time in four years for the District 3 Class 6A title game. Back in 2019, Chimienti and Wright-Rawls were just freshmen when the Panthers fell to Central Dauphin, but both are hoping to use that experience to walk out with a 6-A title Thursday.

“We ended up losing (to the Rams) by six,” Chimienti said. “Now we’re headed back there for our senior year, so …”

“I can’t believe you can remember all of that,” Wright-Rawls chimed in, making her teammate laugh. “I just remember that it was a totally different atmosphere, one that is definitely different from playing in any other school. Just the lights, the floor … but I’m definitely excited to get to play there again.”

Jazmine Parker backed up Wright-Rawls' 18 points with 12 of her own, with Chimienti's eight and Crouthamel's seven helping lead a balanced attack.

Sophomore Praise Matthews led Dallastown with 11 points, while Kiara McNealy scored nine and senior Maggie Groh — who hit the game-winner in the county final — finished with eight. The Wildcats will travel to Central Dauphin at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the third-place contest.