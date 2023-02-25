Local basketball roundup: York Suburban girls advance to district semifinals

A year ago, York Suburban girls’ basketball was one-and-done in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs and left to wonder what could have been after an injury-riddled season. On Friday night, the program punched a ticket to the district semifinals.

The No. 6-seed Trojans rallied to beat No. 3-seed Manheim Central 44-40 in a thrilling road contest. Janay Rissmiller’s 3-point play with 16.9 seconds remaining broke a 40-all deadlock and lifted York Suburban into Monday’s semifinal round.

Rissmiller led the Trojans (17-8) with 20 points Friday, while senior Alyssa Dougherty chipped in 10. Anna Ekstrom hit 3-pointers in the first and fourth quarters to finish with six, and Lydia Powers and Paige Garner rounded out the visitors’ scoring with four points apiece.

Suburban led 6-2 early, fell behind after a 10-0 Barons run and saw the Barons take a 17-14 lead on Abbie Reed’s 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter. After a low-scoring second quarter, the Trojans’ deficit was 25-19 at halftime. Two quick scores made it 30-19 with 7:31 left in the third quarter, but York Suburban outscored the hosts 10-1 for the rest of the period to make it 31-29 entering the fourth.

Dougherty tied the game with a bucket early in the final frame, and Paige Garner followed to give the Trojans a 33-31 lead. Suburban remained in front until Kaylie Kroll’s game-tying layup with 1:07 left. After Rissmiller’s decisive bucket, though, the Trojans forced a turnover and added an insurance point at the foul line.

Maddie Knier had 24 points for Manheim Central (21-5) to give her 1,976 in her career, one shy of Taylor Funk’s all-time school record for boys or girls. Reed had nine, all coming in the first quarter.

York Suburban will visit No. 2-seed Northern York on Monday night with a trip to Thursday’s district final in Hershey up for grabs. Manheim Central will host No. 7-seed West York in a consolation game Tuesday.

MORE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Class 5A quarterfinals

Northern York 48, West York 34: The host Polar Bears (21-2) continued a brilliant season with their first district playoff win in 30 years. Northern York held slim leads of 15-13 and 23-19 after the first two quarters before gaining separation and going up 38-28 after the third. Cassidy Sadler led the hosts with 17 points and Anna Lehman added 11. Reagan Doll led the Bulldogs (13-11) with 13 points; no other West York player scored more than Landyn Angell’s five.

Greencastle-Antrim 49, Susquehannock 33: The No. 1-seed Blue Devils (21-2) took command early, shutting out the No. 9-seed Warriors in the first quarter and taking a 12-0 lead. Susquehannock (13-11) hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter and rallied to get within 24-15 at halftime, but still trailed 38-23 through three periods. Greencastle’s Rylee Henson nailed four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 16 points, while Mia Libby had 10 in the second half and was 8-of-8 on free throws. Kenni Galbreath led the Warriors with 13.

Susquehannock, assured of a state tournament berth with its overtime win Tuesday at Lampeter-Strasburg, will visit No. 5-seed Lower Dauphin at 7 p.m. next Tuesday in the consolation semifinals. The Blue Devils will host No. 4-seed Mechanicsburg in Monday’s district semis.

Class 4A quarterfinals

Eastern York 59, James Buchanan 57: Alaina Neal delivered the game-winning layup in the final seconds off an assist from Arianna Seitz and the No. 4-seed Golden Knights (17-7) knocked off the No. 5-seed Rockets (15-8) in a back-and-forth affair in Wrightsville. Eastern York led 14-11 after the first quarter but trailed 28-24 at the break and 44-43 through three. The last-second win sent the Knights into a semifinal clash Monday with top-seeded Delone Catholic.

Seitz led all scorers with 25 points, while Neal and Jillian Shank each notched 10. Sharpshooting MacKenzie Stoner tallied 21 points and Campbelle Dayley added 18 for the Rockets, who will host Trinity in an elimination game Tuesday.

Delone Catholic 39, Trinity 25: An 8-0 run in the final 22 seconds of the first half helped give the No. 1-seed Squirettes (23-2) some breathing room against the No. 8-seed Shamrocks on a shaky offensive night in McSherrystown. Delone led just 7-5 after the first quarter, but took a 23-13 lead into the break thanks to its sudden surge and kept Trinity (15-7) at arm’s length down the stretch.

Kaitlyn Schwarz and Megan Jacoby led the hosts with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Sammi McAuliffe had eight for the Shamrocks. Delone’s game Monday against Eastern York will be a rematch from the York-Adams quarterfinals, when the Squirettes won 50-33.

Class 3A semifinals

Lancaster Catholic 62, York Catholic 35: The No. 1-seed Crusaders (22-3) pulled away from the No. 4 Fighting Irish (17-7) slowly and steadily, leading 16-10 after the first period, 30-16 at halftime and 50-28 through three before further padding the margin late. Lancaster Catholic will battle No. 2 Columbia in Tuesday’s district final, the first time the Lancaster-Lebanon League rivals have met on that stage.

Mary Bolesky led the Crusaders with 19 points, while Rylee Kraft scored 13 of her 17 in the first half. York Catholic will visit No. 3 Pequea Valley in the third-place game Tuesday, with the winner advancing to states.

Class 1A semifinals

Mount Calvary Christian 39, Christian School of York 29: The No. 2-seed Defenders had the home-court advantage but fell to the Chargers for the fourth time in the last two seasons. No. 3-seed Mount Calvary (22-5) will play Linville Hill Christian for the District 3 Class 1A title on Tuesday, while CSY (21-5) will host High Point Christian in the third-place game Monday.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Class 6A quarterfinals

Hempfield 61, Central York 58: In a highly anticipated clash of the York-Adams and Lancaster-Lebanon League champions, the No. 3-seed Black Knights raced out to a 23-10 lead after the first quarter at home. The No. 6-seed Panthers, who’ve fought through slow starts all season, battled back to within 32-23 at the half and 47-46 through three quarters. Central York (20-7) took the lead early in the fourth, only for Hempfield (23-2) to reclaim the advantage and hold on late.

Ben Natal and Ben Rill each scored 14 points for the Panthers, while Greg Guidinger added 13. Hempfield received 17 points from Kamryn Lawrence, 14 from Ben Troyer, 12 from Chase Calabretta and 11 from Miguel Pena, who reached the 1,000-point career milestone on a 3-pointer early in the third quarter. Guidinger reached the threshold for Central during Tuesday’s win over Dallastown.

The Panthers still have two chances to secure a state tournament berth, starting with next Tuesday’s home consolation game against No. 7 Wilson, which beat Central 60-51 on a neutral court Dec. 27. Hempfield will visit No. 2 Cumberland Valley for a semifinal clash Monday.

Waynesboro 60, York High 45: The No. 4-seed Bearcats simply never found their offensive rhythm in this one, and the hosts never dug out of an 18-7 first-quarter hole. The No. 5-seed Indians (21-4) closed the opening frame on an 11-0 run, including three 3-pointers in the last two minutes, and added another bucket early in the second period. York High (20-6) got back within 24-16 at halftime, but still trailed 40-30 after three quarters and saw the game slip away in the fourth.

Jaylon Bean scored 25 points and Ryan Shaffer had 16 for Waynesboro, which will visit undefeated Reading in Monday’s semifinals. Daveyon Lydner and Juelz Tucker tallied 14 points apiece for the Bearcats, who will host Chambersburg in a consolation game Tuesday.

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

Semifinal games

6A girls: Dallastown at Central York

5A girls: York Suburban at Northern York

4A boys: Littlestown at Fleetwood

Consolation games

6A girls: York High at Red Lion

4A boys: Kennard-Dale at Eastern York

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

3A boys’ final: Delone Catholic vs. Trinity (7:45 p.m., Giant Center)

6A boys’ consolation: Chambersburg at York High, Wilson at Central York

5A girls’ consolation: West York at Manheim Central, Susquehannock at Lower Dauphin

3A girls’ consolation: York Catholic at Pequea Valley