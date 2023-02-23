Local roundup: Delone Catholic boys storm back to stun Columbia, reach district final

Staff Report

Delone Catholic boys' basketball started this week with a cathartic road win over parochial rival York Catholic in the District 3 Class 3A playoffs. Almost impossibly, the Squires somehow ended the week on an even higher note.

On the road Thursday against top-seeded Columbia, the Squires erased a 30-13 halftime deficit and roared all the way back to stun the Crimson Tide, 54-48, and advance to the district championship game Tuesday in Hershey.

Bryson Kopp scored a game-high 15 points, including a 7-of-9 night from the foul line, and Cam Keller added 14 points for Delone Catholic (17-7). Nearly all of those points came during the second-half charge, as Kopp had just three and Keller had two at halftime. Aidan Wittmer chipped in eight points for the Squires.

Columbia led 16-7 after the first quarter and stretched the margin to 30-13 at halftime. Delone Catholic responded and cut the deficit to 34-29 through three periods, then outscored the Crimson Tide 25-14 in the final minutes of play. After making just 3 of 10 free throws Monday against York Catholic, the Squires improved to 12-of-21 Thursday.

Brelon Miller scored 14 points, Jordan Poole had 11 and Ladarian Miller added 10 for Columbia (18-4).

Delone Catholic endured four straight losing seasons before reaching the Class 2A district and state playoffs last year. Now the Squires will battle Trinity, another familiar foe, for the title at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Hershey's Giant Center.

MORE BOYS' BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals

Octorara 71, Eastern York 69 (OT): At Octorara, the No. 5-seed Golden Knights rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to send the game into overtime tied at 63-63 but came up just short in the extra period. Carter Wamsley led Eastern York (16-7) with a game-high 27 points, including a 7-of-8 night from the charity stripe. Teammate Austin Bausman knocked in 22 points. With the loss, the Golden Knights move into a consolation semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. Monday against York-Adams Division II rival Kennard-Dale.

Berks Catholic 61, Kennard-Dale 39: At Berks Catholic, the host and No. 1-seed Saints led 34-23 at the half and pulled away to capture the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinal victory. For the No. 8-seed Rams, Zach Orwig scored 15 points and Levi Sharnetzka knocked in 11. With the loss, Kennard-Dale (12-11) moves into the consolation semifinals at Eastern York on Monday. The Golden Knights beat the Rams twice in the regular season, needing double-overtime in the most recent matchup.

Littlestown 81, Bishop McDevitt 59

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals

Dallastown 49, Lebanon 44: At Lebanon, the No. 11-seed Wildcats trailed 29-16 at halftime and 39-31 going into the final quarter before they rallied to outscore the No. 3-seed Cedars 18-5 down the stretch and steal the victory. Praise Matthews led Dallastown (18-8) with 15 points, while Haley Jamison knocked in nine points on three 3-pointers. The Wildcats will now play York-Adams Division I rival Central York for the fourth time this season; Dallastown beat the Panthers on a buzzer-beater for the county title last week.

Central York 60, Manheim Township 49: At Central York, the No. 2-seed Panthers led 30-25 at the half and extended the lead in the second half to capture the victory. Bella Chimienti led all scorers with 20 points, while Jazmine Parker knocked in 16. With the win, Central York (22-3) moves on to Monday's 7 p.m. home matchup Dallastown.

Central Dauphin 56, Red Lion 44: At Red Lion, the No. 4-seed Lions trailed 32-16 at the half and were unable to recover as they fell to the No. 5-seed Rams. Bhrooke Axe scored a game-high 19 points and Kamauri Gordon-Bey knocked in 10 for Red Lion (17-8), which moves into the consolation semifinals against division rival York High at 7 p.m. Monday.

District 3 Class 2A semifinals

Millersburg 44, Fairfield 30: The No. 3-seed Green Knights have been eliminated, finishing the season 9-14.