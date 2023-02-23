Central York girls top Manheim Township, set up district semifinal rematch vs. Dallastown

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

EMIGSVILLE — The screaming and yelling inside the classroom that the Central York girls’ basketball team uses after games spoke volumes after Thursday’s District 3 Class 6A quarterfinal contest against Manheim Township.

Just moments after punching their ticket to the semifinals with a 60-49 triumph over the Blue Streaks, the Panther girls were told by interim head coach Sean Potts who their next opponent would be.

That would be none other than Dallastown, the team that upset the York-Adams Division I champs with a buzzer-beating shot in the league final just six days prior. The Wildcats (19-8) rallied in the fourth quarter to upset Lebanon, 49-44, to set up a fourth showdown between the two rivals.

“The girls were pumped,” Potts said. “That’s the loudest it’s been in there all year because it’s so unlike them.”

Potts, whose voice was hoarse, admitted that even he got excited himself.

“What a great opportunity for us,” Potts said with a grin. “It’s like a storybook, really. It’s two York County teams playing for a chance to go to Hershey.”

For much of the night, it seemed like the Panthers (22-3) would be the only team of the four Division I squads that made the 6A quarterfinals to advance. Dallastown trailed by as many as 15 points against No. 3-seed Lebanon in the first half while Red Lion and York High were also trailing at the intermission.

Leading by five points at the break, the Central girls held Manheim Township to a eight points in the third quarter to stretch the advantage to 45-33 entering the final stanza. Meanwhile in Lebanon, the Wildcats were trailing 39-31 after three periods against a Cedars outfit that had lost but one time all season.

By the time the final seconds were ticking down in the Panthers' victory, eyes turned to phones as the Dallastown girls were staging an epic comeback that created the outcome seemingly every Central York player prayed for earlier in the day.

“I just knew that we were going to see them again,” senior forward Mackenzie Wright-Rawls said. “Now we just need to make sure that we’re ready for them.”

Before the Panthers could punch their ticket to the semifinals — and also clinch a PIAA berth in the process — they had to get some payback against the Blue Streaks, a team that handed Central York a 31-29 defeat just over three week ago.

“We came out slow last time,” said Wright-Rawls, whose leadership on the court was indispensable Thursday despite recording just four points. “We definitely did not have our best game when we played them on their home floor, so this time we just brought more intensity.”

Both teams also brought a ton more scoring, as the sides were deadlocked at 18-18 after just eight minutes of action. Those 18 points made Potts decide to forgo the zone defense the Panthers employed during the first stanza.

“The first quarter, I think we were just kind of feeling our way out there,” Potts said. “And they are a physical team, and most physical teams don’t like it when you get physical with them and that’s what we wanted to do after the first.”

Potts switched to a man-to-man defense which allow Wright-Rawls and Jazmine Parker (16 points) to be more physical inside. It clearly paid dividends as the Blue Streaks went cold in the second period, managing just seven points.

As good as it was for Potts to see his defense step up, he was relieved and pleased to see senior Bella Chimienti light up the scoreboard. Chimienti finished with a game-high 20 points, the most she’s scored since mid-December.

“I had a long conversation with Bella (Wednesday),” Potts said, “and I just told her that she needs to be more aggressive. If she played (last Friday against Dallastown) like she played tonight, we would have won that game.”

Fortunately for Potts and Chimienti, a mulligan is in the cards Monday night at Central York.

“It’s the greatest thing in the world, sports,” Potts said. “One day you’re out there watching them (Dallastown) celebrate on the court and the next day you’re playing them again for a chance to go to the district final. We know them and they know us. Their coaching staff is awesome. (Jay) Rexroth knows every single play we run and his team is resilient and they play hard. But I know that my girls are going to come out and play hard, too.”

After a pause, Potts made a statement he wanted the entire Central York community to hear.

“If this place isn’t packed Monday — and I’m talking to the roof — it’ll be a major disappointment,” Potts said. “And make sure everyone knows that I said that.”