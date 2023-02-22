Christian School of York girls' basketball earns district win, celebrates milestone

Ryan Vandersloot

Christian School of York girls’ basketball coach Mike Graybill was hoping for three things Wednesday night. The first was for his Defenders to earn a District 3 Class 1A quarterfinal victory over rival Harrisburg Christian. The second was to remain healthy.

The third and final one was a bit dicey, especially after two periods of action were complete. That last goal was to get senior Linda Brown her 1,000th career point. Needing 16 points to become the fifth player to reach the milestone in program history, Brown only had four at the intermission, which made that proposition seem unlikely.

Fortunately for Brown and her teammates, the senior delivered in the clutch. With the Defenders by two points after the third quarter, Brown took over in the final stanza. The forward scored 11 of her team’s final, 13 points including a big free throw with 1.5 seconds left for point No. 1,000, a shot which also sealed a 37-31 victory as well as another PIAA tournament berth in the process.

“I only had four points, which came in the first quarter,” Brown said. “So, I was a little curious if I was going to get it in the second half. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”

Brown’s peers were able to get her the ball around the paint throughout the final eight minutes of action. While she was unable to convert most of those opportunities, the CSY standout drew a slew of fouls to get to the charity stripe. Entering the night as mid-60 percent shooter at the line, Brown was white-hot Thursday, sinking nine of 10 attempts.

That performance amazed even Brown herself, who finished the contest with 1,001 points for her career.

“It was very nerve-racking,” Brown said. “Especially the first ones, because if I didn’t make those, I would have had to chase the game.”

The gym was silent on Brown’s attempts at the line before and during her shot. But after making seven of her first eight, each successive make drew loud cheers from the fans and friends that filled the bleachers in hopes of seeing Brown make history.

“I’m usually not that efficient at the line,” Brown said with a smile. “I guess it was God tonight.”

The Defenders (21-4) appeared to be in good shape to claim a fourth straight victory over the Knights early on. CSY finished the first quarter on a 13-0 run that saw the home team claim a comfortable 13-2 lead. The Harrisburg Christian girls, however, turned up the pressure on the Defenders in the second stanza, forcing a slew of turnovers as CSY struggled mightily to move the ball past half-court on inbounds plays. The result was a 16-3 blitz that saw the Knights go into the break with an 18-16 advantage.

“This is the fourth time we’ve played them, so we know each other well,” Graybill said. “And when we jumped out to that quick lead, we had them right where we wanted them, but I think our foul trouble hurt us.”

Indeed, the Defenders were forced to sub out two starters after picking up two fouls apiece in the first period. That forced CSY to go to its bench, and the end result was a less than stellar press break.

“We’ve seen their press,” Graybill said. “And we really weren’t surprised by it, but I think the foul trouble led to a couple of our kids trying to do maybe more than they really had to do and we had some unforced errors. You have to give credit to them, because they really capitalized on it.”

The Knights got away from the press in the second half for the most part as Graybill was able to go back to his starting five. Taking care of the ball better after the break, the CSY girls were able to reclaim the lead by the end of the third quarter.

“This team is definitely a team of perseverance,” Graybill said. “The girls kept fighting and we were able to get T (Tirzah Miller) and Rylie (Bell) back in there in the second half, which I think helped calm us down.”

The main calming force over the final eight minutes of action was Brown, who likely would have easily eclipsed her milestone much sooner had it not been for an injury and the pandemic that limited her chances.

“Linda was the quickest player to 200 points in school history,” Graybill said. “She did that as a freshman before she tore her ACL in her 13th game of her freshman year. And then COVID shut us down, so she’s really missed quite a few games. And then this year, other teams have been double and triple-teaming her, especially after her twin sister, Ellen, went down with a torn ACL in the fourth game this year. So it was a lot harder.”

With three players, including Ellen Brown, out for the season with injuries, Graybill was almost as happy about getting out of Wednesday’s contest with no further injuries as he was for the ‘W’ and for Brown's milestone.

“With three injuries, we can’t really afford to lose anyone else,” Graybill said. “So that was good, and we got the victory and Linda got her 1,000th point, so we checked them all off the list.”

Bell finished with 10 points for the Defenders, who won the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference Central Division this season. CSY will host another CCAC rival in Mount Calvary Christian, who won the West Division, at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The winner will advance to the District 3 Class 1A final at the GIANT Center in Hershey next Tuesday.