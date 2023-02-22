Central York boys turn on jets, roar past Dallastown in district playoffs

Central York boys’ basketball played one of the most daunting schedules in District 3 Class 6A this season. The Panthers’ 10 games outside York-Adams Division I included four contests against teams who finished in the top nine of the district power rankings, and dropping those contests lowered them to the No. 6 seed in the playoff bracket. Even with a triumphant run through the county tournament last week, Central’s season was on the line Tuesday against No. 11-seed Dallastown.

But the battle-tested Panthers proved ready for the big stage, even with a shaky start against the only team from York County to beat them this season. Central York overcame a first-quarter deficit to lead by double digits at halftime, then pulled away for a commanding 86-53 victory in its postseason opener.

It was a far cry from the two regular-season meetings against the Wildcats, in which Central needed double-overtime to win 81-80 on the road in December and fell 67-64 at home in January. On this night, the Panthers roared to life and kicked into a gear few teams can match.

“I think we got the first-quarter, first-half garbage out of our way and I think it woke us up a little bit,” Central York head coach Jeff Hoke said. “We had a couple little lackadaisical, sloppy practices, and it’s two steps forward, one step back. Now we’re over it. We know that we have to come to play.”

It helps, as always, to have 6-foot-7 junior wing Greg Guidinger wearing white and orange. He scored a smooth 23 points and reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career in the third quarter. That’s a rare feat for any player, much less for a junior, even less so for a player who missed half of his sophomore season with an ankle injury.

Ask him about it, however, and he’ll deflect the praise to the teammates who’ve set him up to keep scoring.

“Obviously it’s a great career goal that I’m super proud of myself for,” Guidinger said, “but at the end of the day, it's all about the wins. That's what we're here to do and I need my teammates to do that. And so even though (1,000 points) looks like it's an individual stat, all my teammates and coaches are the reason I got it done.”

Sophomore Ben Rill matched Guidinger for the team lead with 23 points, highlighted by multiple breakaway dunks as the Panthers’ advantage ballooned. Ben Natal paced the backcourt with 15 points, including 13 in the more competitive first half. Senior Ethan Dodson scored eight points in his second game and first start since December, while freshmen Ryan Brown and Brooklyn Nace added eight and seven, respectively.

DJ Smith tallied 24 points and Conner Barto notched 16 as the seniors played their final games in a Dallastown uniform. The Wildcats finished their season 13-11, with plenty of thrilling wins and close calls along the way. They made it back to the league tournament and qualified for districts for the first time since 2018.

“They’re a good group of kids, they get along, they’re fun to be in the gym with every day,” head coach Mike Grassel said. “Consistency might not have been our thing, we lost a lot of close games early … but I’m proud of them. I love them.”

Central York’s season has been littered with comebacks from slow starts, although Dallastown was the one York-Adams League squad to hold off a Panthers comeback. It looked like the Wildcats would once again give it a serious run, as they led 19-18 after a back-and-forth first quarter and upped the margin to 22-18 early in the second.

The final 23 minutes of action, though, were a different story. Central claimed the lead with a 12-0 run, and after a pair of buckets from Smith closed the gap to 30-27, the Panthers closed the half on a 13-2 burst. Natal’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to double digits and a trio of Guidinger free throws at the buzzer made it 43-29 at intermission.

When Guidinger’s layup at the 4:09 mark of the third quarter gave him 1,000 career points, Hoke called timeout so teammates and fans could celebrate the star junior. The advantage was nine points before Guidinger’s 3-point play made it 54-42; by the end of the period, it was 68-47.

Behind Guidinger’s milestone, the loudest roar of the night came on Rill’s breakaway dunk over Dallastown’s Chris Bullock that made it 73-47 with 6:05 remaining. The 6-foot-8 sophomore added another slam that pushed the margin to 30 points (79-49) at the 4:13 mark. Both teams emptied their benches in the waning minutes as Central York put the finishing touches on a 30-7 run.

“The last time we played them, it didn't go the way we wanted, and so it was nice to have that big lead and get some of those other guys minutes who have been behind the scenes, working us in practice and making us get better,” Guidinger said.

Grassel pulled Smith for the final time with 3:03 on the clock and gave his senior leader a hug as he came to the bench. The undersized point guard scored 35, 30 and 24 points in three battles against Central and finished the season averaging 17.2 per game.

“DJ’s a heck of a talent,” Grassel said. “He’s gonna make a college coach happy somewhere.”

With eight teams remaining in the Class 6A district bracket and seven spots available for the state tournament, Central York needs just one win to punch its ticket for mid-March and will have as many as three opportunities. That might not mean as much to the players — they’re still focused on trying to win the tournament in front of them — but Hoke is grateful his team has earned more games with its full squad together.

“To me, it's a huge relief because I wanted them to keep playing,” Hoke said. “We had to show people who we are, and I think they’re starting to understand that now.”

Friday’s showdown at No. 3-seed Hempfield will pit the champions of the York-Adams and Lancaster-Lebanon Leagues against each other. It’ll also complete a cycle of sorts for the Panthers, who opened the season with a blowout loss at undefeated No. 1-seed Reading and closed their non-league slate with a narrow defeat at No. 2-seed Cumberland Valley. (Central beat fourth-seeded York High three times.)

Like those teams, Hempfield has the size and athleticism to match Central York, and the Panthers know another early deficit won’t be so easy to erase. If they look like they did down the stretch Tuesday, though, they’re as dangerous as anyone.

“It's gonna be a battle, but we’re ready for it,” Hoke said. “We can beat anybody on any court anywhere at any time. So we're ready to play.”