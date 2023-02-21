West York girls handle Red Land, advance in district tournament

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

Jason Getz was ready to give the West York student section what they wanted. The Red Land girls stubbornly did just enough to ruin the plan.

With the host Bulldogs leading by 19 points after three quarters in the first round of the District 3 Class 5A playoffs, home fans were clamoring for an appearance from sophomore guard Kayleigh Becker. On multiple occasions, the West York student section cat-called Getz with requests to put in Becker.

If Getz and his team would have expanded their lead in the final period, the plan to give the fans what they wanted was set in place. Before that could happen, though, the Patriots began the last stanza on an 10-2 run that cut the West York lead down to 11. While Getz would have loved to relent, ensuring a win in Tuesday’s battle was more important.

Fortunately for Getz, the Bulldogs did accomplish that task by claiming a 43-29 victory, although Becker’s fans in the student section were left disappointed.

“I wanted to get her into the game,” Getz said afterwards. “But Red Land is a scrappy team.”

Perhaps Getz will get another chance down the road, as the Bulldogs (13-10) clinched a PIAA Class 5A state tournament berth with Tuesday’s triumph. West York, the No. 7 seed in the District 3 draw, will next face No. 2-seed Northern York in the quarterfinal round Friday. All teams that advanced to the quarterfinals, including York-Adams League Division II peers Susquehannock (51-48 over Lampeter-Strasburg) and York Suburban (47-37 over Shippensburg), have qualified for the state draw.

“We just went into the game knowing that we were the better team,” West York sophomore guard Reagan Doll said. “We played exactly how we wanted to and did exactly what we did in our practices and just came together to get the dub.”

The Patriots were limited to a mere five points in the third period, all of which came over the final three minutes of the stanza. That drought gave the Bulldogs a chance to extend their 25-11 lead at the break to 35-16 heading into the final quarter.

By that point, Doll had racked up 15 points, which led West York for the night. Trying to nurse the lead in the final period backfired a bit, as the Patriots took advantage of missed shots and turnovers to slice the deficit almost in half, but the damage had been done.

“Reagan, I think she sometimes gets overlooked,” Getz said. “I know that she’s out there and she calms the team down on the court. She’s not a rah-rah, energetic and vocal leader out there, but she leads by example. She’s a calming force out there and tonight she knocked down some big 3’s for us.”

Getz attributed some of that sloppy play to his team’s schedule. The Bulldogs lost a tiebreaker with the Trojans for the last spot in the York-Adams League tournament, meaning West York went over two weeks without a game before Tuesday’s district tilt.

“We didn’t make the county playoffs, so we sat around for like 16 days,” Getz said. “We tried to get a scrimmage in and we had York High and York Catholic come in and that helped, but it’s different. Tonight we had the stands come out and we played live.”

After a sluggish start, the West York girls were able to pull ahead 14-9 at the end of the first quarter. That lead grew in the second period, as the Bulldogs held Red Land to just two points to extend the advantage to 14 by the half.

“We progressively got a little bit better and a little bit better as the game went along,” Getz said. “But they made some adjustments, at least on our half-court trap, and we had to counter that.”

Faith Walker, who along with Doll led the Bulldogs to the state quarterfinals a season ago, finished with eight points in the victory, while Rylee Cessna chipped in seven. Getting points from Cessna, however, was a bonus as the West York senior has proven to be a key in a lot of other areas that don’t show up the scorebook.

“Rylee is probably the best defender in the league,” Getz said. “On-ball and off-ball, and then offensively rebounding and loose balls … she’s just so good out there.”Cessna missed seven games to mend a broken nose during the middle of the season. Without her, the Bulldogs were just 2-5 with the season seemingly spiraling out of control. Things looked much more in control Tuesday.

“That just kind of shows how she drives the momentum of the team,” Getz said. “Her energy and how she gets after it. She gets those steals and that’s extra possessions for us every game. I actually wanted to take her out and give her a break, but I just can’t. She was just getting to everything and causing havoc on the court.”