Local roundup: Susquehannock girls upend Lampeter-Strasburg in OT at districts

Staff Report

After three straight losing seasons, the Susquehannock girls' basketball team has rallied its way into the state tournament.

The Warriors knocked off Lampeter-Strasburg for a 51-48 overtime road win Monday night in the opening round of the PIAA District 3 Class 5A playoffs. They fell behind early, facing a 25-13 halftime deficit, but brought the score to 43-43 by the end of regulation and completed the comeback in the extra period.

The victory ensured No. 9-seed Susquehannock (13-10) would earn one of eight state berths spots from the district bracket and put an exclamation point on a strong turnaround season. The No. 8-seed Pioneers finished the season 12-11.

Elana Snyder scored 12 of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Warriors. Teammate Annie Laubach scored 12 points, including three shots from long range, while Dylan Elliott added eight points for second-year coach Alex Fancher's team.

Susquehannock will have its hands full with No. 1-seed Greencastle-Antrim in the district quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday. The Warriors are also guaranteed at least two more games next week to determine their seeding at states.

MORE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 5A first round

West York 43, Red Land 29: At West York, the Bulldogs led the Patriots 25-11 halftime and extended the lead to 35-16 through three quarters as they cruised to the first-round victory. Reagan Doll led the West York offense with a game-high 15 points, while teammate Faith Walker knocked in eight points. With the win, West York (13-10) advances to the quarterfinals Friday and will face Northern York for a 7 p.m. road tilt.

York Suburban 47, Shippensburg 37: At York Suburban, the No. 6-seed Trojans led 23-14 at halftime and 38-27 entering the fourth quarter as they went on to capture the home victory. Janay Rissmiller scored a game-high 20 points to lead the charge, while Lydia Powers and Anna Ekstrom each scored nine points apiece. All of Ekstrom's points came from behind the arc, as she connected for three 3-pointers. With the win, York Suburban (15-8) moves on to the quarterfinals against No. 3-seed Manheim Central on Friday.

District 3 Class 4A first round

Bishop McDevitt 58, Bermudian Springs 37

District 3 Class 3A first round

York Catholic 52, Upper Dauphin 32

BOYS' BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 6A first round

Central York 86, Dallastown 53: At Central York, Greg Guidinger scored 23 points and surpassed the 1,000-point threshold for his career as the No. 6-seed Panthers pulled away from the No. 11-seed Wildcats (13-11). Ben Rill also scored 23 points for Central York (20-6), while Ben Natal knocked in 15. As a team, the Panthers shot 18-of-23 from the charity stripe. For Dallastown (13-11), DJ Smith scored a game-high 24 points, including an 8-of-11 night from the line, while teammate Conner Barto hit three triples and finished with 16 points. Central York will visit No. 3-seed Hempfield at 7 p.m. Friday in the district quarterfinals. Dallastown has been eliminated.

Waynesboro 59, Red Lion 41: The No. 12-seed Lions (11-12) were eliminated by the No. 5-seed Indians (20-4), who advanced to play at No. 4-seed York High on Friday.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn State Schuylkill 90, Penn State York 83: At Penn State Schuylkill, the visitors trailed by 12 at the half and cut lead to just four (85-81) with 1:11 remaining but were unable to come any closer and dropped the PSUAC regular-season finale. John John Gillespie led Penn State York with 19 points; D'Andre Davis (York Catholic) and Marquise McClean (York High) each scored 14; and Connor Hostetter had 13 points, including three shots from behind the arch. Penn State York (25-4, 17-2) will be the No. 1 seed from the East division and host Penn State Wilkes-Barre in the PSUAC tournament quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Sunday.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn State Schuylkill 61, Penn State York 38: At Penn State Schuylkill, the host outscored the visiting Lions 19-6 in the second quarter to take a 13-point lead at the half and never looked back. For the visitors, Jayla Brown (New Oxford) scored a team-high 13 points, while Desii Garcia-Hernandez knocked in 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds. With the loss, Penn State York ends its season 12-14 overall and 9-10 in the PSUAC.

PRESTIGE GYMNASTICS

WOGA Classic, Frisco, Texas

Junior A Division: Briana Revesz (Vault) 9.40 2nd; (Uneven Bars) 9.30 2nd; (All-Around) 36.525 2nd ... Ava Merkey (Balance Beam) 9.225 T-1st

Junior B Division: Kayla Weese (Balance Beam) 9.25 1st; (Floor Exercise) 9.30 1st; (All-Around) 35.975 2nd