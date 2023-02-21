Local basketball officials select Gretchen Wolf Swartz team sportsmanship winners

Staff Report

The Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship Fund has announced its Sportsmanship Team Awards for the 2022-23 York-Adams League basketball season. The awards are going to a first-time winner and a team breaking a lengthy drought.

Northeastern's boys and Littlestown's girls were selected as the award winners by a vote of members of the York Chapter of PIAA Basketball Officials. Some seniors from each team will be awarded scholarships at ceremonies in May, according to a press release.

The Bobcat boys, coached by Jon Eyster, won their first Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Team Award. The Thunderbolt girls, led by first-year coach and former basketball official Larry Colbert, won for the third time and first since 2004. The ceremony at Littlestown will be held May 18, while Northeastern's banquet is set for May 30.

Last year, the GWSSF Board awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships to members of the Delone Catholic girls' program and Susquehannock boys' team. The fund has awarded $915,000 in scholarships since 2001 and expects to exceed the $1 million threshold this year.

Officials voted at the end of the regular season to recognize a YAIAA boys' and girls' program for exemplary sportsmanship all season long. The winning programs receive a traveling trophy in recognition of their accomplishments.

Gretchen Wolf Swartz was a York County basketball official from 1981-95. Following her death from leukemia in 1997, her fellow officials created the memorial team awards and scholarship fund to promote and honor the sportsmanship she displayed.

