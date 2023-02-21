Delone Catholic boys earn long-awaited win over York Catholic in district playoffs

The story had grown old for Delone Catholic boys’ basketball against rival York Catholic. The Squires had lost seven straight battles against their division foes despite holding a fourth-quarter lead in six of those contests. Head coach Brandon Staub said it felt like losing seven straight coin flips.

Until Monday.

Delone Catholic went on the road and knocked the Fighting Irish out of the District 3 Class 3A playoffs, surviving a back-and-forth battle and celebrating a 59-55 victory. In a matchup of veteran teams whose core players had squared off for years, the Squires got the last laugh.

“I'll trade all seven of those losses for the one win tonight. I have no problem,” Staub said. “We talked about (how) the two in the regular season this year, especially, didn't matter at all if we could get this one tonight. And thankfully we were able to put together a really good third quarter, then hold on and execute down the stretch on the fourth.”

Delone (16-7) had been preparing for Monday’s clash since its regular season ended Feb. 3, as the Squires’ third-place finish in York-Adams Division III wasn’t enough to qualify for the league tournament. Staub’s team certainly looked prepared early, grabbing a 12-2 lead in the opening minutes. But of course it wasn’t going to be easy — York Catholic (15-8) closed the gap to 18-17 after the first quarter, led 28-23 at halftime, went up by as many as seven in the third quarter and never went away until the final seconds.

The veteran standouts on both sides brought their best. Squires junior Cam Keller scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, including three 3-pointers that helped push Delone in front. Seniors Bryson Kopp and Gage Zimmerman tallied 15 points apiece. On the other side, York Catholic’s Luke Forjan piled up 32 points in by far the strongest performance of an injury-riddled senior season.

LeVan McFadden added 12 points for the Irish, while sophomore Jake Dallas was limited to eight. Dallas emerged as his team’s top scoring threat during Forjan’s absence this season and scored 30 points against the Squires on Jan. 24, so Delone Catholic’s game plan was to keep him in check and limit looks from the outside.

“They are a really tough and gritty group,” York Catholic coach Dustin Boeckel said. “They obviously were extremely well-prepared tonight. Being very familiar with each other … we knew it was going to be a dogfight. It just kind of came out on the other end and they hit some shots there down the stretch.”

Monday roundup:York High girls overtake Cedar Crest for district playoff win

Girls' basketball:Dallastown handles Northeastern to open district playoffs

Forjan scored his team’s first 11 points and McFadden added two triples in the last minute of the opening frame to turn a 12-2 deficit with 3:41 left into an 18-17 shootout. By the 3:38 mark of the second quarter, Forjan had led an 8-0 run that gave his team a 28-21 advantage. Both teams slowed it down late in the half, though, and Delone scored the last two points of the period.

The Squires turned the tide in the third quarter with five 3-pointers, including two in a row from Keller and a go-ahead triple from Kopp with 1:37 left in the frame. Delone Catholic led 43-40 entering the fourth and extended the margin with two more long balls from Zimmerman and Keller. With 6:15 to play, the lead was 49-42.

“We knew when we were up 10, there was going to be a chance we were going to be down 10 or close to it at some point,” Staub said. “It's just weathering those runs. We talk all the time about punching back, proverbially, and we were able to really do that.”

York Catholic, though, ensured this fight went the distance. A technical foul on the Squires with 5:07 left spurred a 6-0 Irish run that slashed the margin to one point. The teams exchanged baskets until Delone junior Aidan Wittmer missed the front end of a one-and-one at the line with 54 seconds remaining, giving York Catholic the ball down 55-53. Instead, Wittmer picked off a pass and raced down the court for a layup as he was fouled and his bench went berserk with 31.1 seconds on the clock.

The game wasn’t over — Wittmer missed the free throw, Forjan added a layup and Zimmerman missed the front end of a one-and-one with 13.2 seconds left. But Forjan, streaking to the rim for a potential tying bucket, lost control of the ball. Keller came up with it and made two free throws to ice the upset.

Delone somehow survived a woeful night at the foul line; the visitors were 1 for 8 before Keller added two at the end.

The victory gives the Squires a shot at top-seeded Columbia (18-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Delone also needs just one more win to clinch a spot in the Class 3A state tournament, as the top three teams from the District 3 draw will advance. Last winter, the program ended a run of four straight losing seasons by reaching the 2A semifinals and earning a trip to states.

This moment, though, marks a major milestone.

“We’ve finally gotten to a point where we’ve got some guys with some playoff experience from last year,” Staub said. “And they executed the game plan almost flawlessly.”

Irish goodbye: On the other sideline, meanwhile, Monday was a sudden, heartbreaking conclusion to a brilliant four-year run for York Catholic’s senior class.

Five of the Irish’s top six players this season had been classmates and teammates since elementary school. They finished with a 56-40 high school record. As freshmen, they helped York Catholic win a surprise district championship. As juniors, they made it back to the district final in Hershey. As seniors, they earned a share of their second straight division title.

“For me to spend four years with a group, that's not normal,” said Boeckel, who’s had this class for four of his five seasons at the helm. “I'm just really fortunate to be able to spend four years with such a great group of kids and their families. I’m certainly really appreciative of the opportunity and all that they've given to York Catholic basketball.”

Luke Forjan was the scorer and twin brother John was the lockdown defender. Quinn Brennan brought versatility to the frontcourt and Brady Walker helped stabilize the backcourt. McFadden rounded out the group with athleticism on both ends.

Hopes of a dominant campaign were shaken when Luke Forjan, the reigning York-Adams Division III Player of the Year, suffered a knee injury at Columbia in the team’s second game. Without him, the Irish still handled business in D-III but struggled against a tough non-league schedule. Missing 13 games took an emotional toll on the senior, but he went down swinging Monday, scoring a season high and sprinkling fiery reactions on each basket in accordance with the high stakes.

“The kid’s just been a relentless, relentless player for us from the day he walked in,” Boeckel said of Forjan. “He’s had a confidence about him and he knows what he's good at and he goes out and performs. And I was really proud of him — I know that this hasn't been the easiest year for him … and Luke's worked very, very hard to get back into playing shape, not only physically but mentally. And we needed everything from him tonight.

“The result isn't what we wanted, but I was really happy to know that he kind of left it all out there.”

An air of stunned disbelief circulated through the losing locker room, not because a defeat Monday was inconceivable but because the finality hadn’t set in. The senior core will go its separate ways after graduation, and Dallas will help lead York Catholic’s next generation. But this group’s collective accomplishments won’t be forgotten.

“I hope that over the next couple of days,” Boeckel said, “they'll probably be able to appreciate a little bit more what they've shared and experienced together.”