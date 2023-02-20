Local roundup: York High girls overtake Cedar Crest for district playoff win

Staff Report

The York High girls' basketball team had two weeks to prepare for its District 3 Class 6A first-round contest Monday after closing their regular season Feb. 3. But the result was worth the wait.

The No. 8-seed Bearcats prevailed in a back-and-forth game for a 45-40 home victory over No. 9-seed Cedar Crest, advancing to play top-seeded Cedar Cliff in Thursday's district semifinals.

Ciarra Gibbs and Zykira McGee led York High (17-6) with 17 and 15 points, respectively, and the duo combined for 10 of the hosts' 12 fourth-quarter points as the Bearcats pulled ahead in a game that was deadlocked 33-33 at the end of the third period. Destiny Harrison added seven points for York High.

Kaila Francis scored 15 points and Lizzy Lowe had seven for Cedar Crest, which led 18-12 after the first quarter and 25-20 at halftime.

York High's matchup with Cedar Cliff will tip off at 7 p.m. Thursday.

MORE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 6A first round

Dallastown 46, Northeastern 26: At Manchester, the No. 11-seed Wildcats (18-8) outscored the No. 6-seed Bobcats 16-3 in the final quarter to help them secure the first-round road victory. Praise Matthews led the Dallastown offense with a game-high 16 points, while teammate Maggie Groh knocked in nine points. For the Bobcats (17-7), Mikayla Coleman scored 15 points and Nylah Davis scored eight. With the win, Dallastown advances to the quarterfinals and will visit No. 3-seed Lebanon at 7 p.m. Thursday. Northeastern been eliminated.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 3A first round

Delone Catholic 59, York Catholic 55: At York Catholic, the No. 5-seed Squires (16-7) took the back-and-forth contest to beat their rivals for the first time in eight contests. Cam Keller led the way with 19 points, including three shots from behind the arc, while Gage Zimmerman and Bryson Kopp each knocked in 15 points. For the No. 4-seed Irish (15-8), Luke Forjan scored a game-high 32 points, including a 9-of-10 night from the charity stripe. Teammate Levan McFadden knocked in 12 points. With the win, Delone Catholic moves on to a semifinal matchup with Columbia at 7 p.m. Thursday. York Catholic has been eliminated with the loss.

District 3 Class 4A first round

Kennard-Dale 57, ELCO 50: At Fawn Grove, the Rams (13-10) trailed 38-36 through three quarters but rallied to outscore the Raiders 21-12 in the final frame to secure the home playoff victory. Levi Sharnetzka led Kennard-Dale with a game-high 19 points. Teammate Dominic Smith knocked in 14 points, while Koy Swanson scored 11, including three shots from behind the arc. The Rams will face No. 1-seed Berks Catholic at 7 p.m. Thursday in the district quarterfinals.

District 3 Class 5A first round

Muhlenberg 46, West York 39: At West York, the Bulldogs (17-7) trailed 25-21 at the half and were unable to recover, dropping the first-round playoff contest. David McGladrie led the West York offense with 11 points, while Chase Doll knocked in eight. The Bulldogs have been eliminated.

Hershey 57, Susquehannock 30: The No. 10-seed Warriors (17-7) have been eliminated with the loss to the No. 7-seed Trojans.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MAC Commonwealth tournament, first round

Eastern University 70, York College 64: At St. David's, Sean Kelly's layup with 8:12 remaining gave the Spartans (13-11) a slim 58-56 lead but they were unable further the advantage and were eliminated from the conference tournament with the loss. Jackson Mascari led York College with a game-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Teammate Jayden Rowe knocked in 18 points, including three shots from behind the arc, while Kelly scored 10 points.