Dallastown girls use grit, confidence to claim York-Adams League title

Dallastown girls’ basketball doesn’t get the job done with flair and flash. It prefers guts and gumption, tenacity and toughness. With those ingredients and a serving of toughness, the Wildcats have built a winning recipe built to last.

Head coach Jay Rexroth’s team averages under 40 points per game. The Wildcats faced fourth-quarter deficits in all three of their York-Adams League tournament contests. But when the ball was in the air as the final buzzer sounded in a tied game Friday night at York Tech, everyone in navy blue and white believed.

Maggie Groh nailed the winning 3-pointer as time expired and Dallastown’s players, coaches and student section swarmed to the floor in a moment of blissful mayhem. The Wildcats, who embraced an underdog role all season, had captured a sudden, stunning 36-33 victory over Central York for the county title.

Dallastown’s formula of stifling defense and methodical offense has made it a consistent contender under Rexroth. This was the Wildcats’ third league tournament championship in his seven seasons since taking over the program, in addition to two Division I titles. But after losing three important starters from last year’s D-I champions, even Rexroth wasn’t sure what to expect.

“It just says a lot about these kids,” Rexroth said after his team cut down the net in celebration. “Not many people even thought we had a chance to finish third in our division, and somehow we finished second. When the postseason started, we talked about, ‘Why not us?’ … And our kids bought into it and they believed that we could do this.”

This group certainly took its lumps against a daunting early schedule. Dallastown (17-8) surpassed 37 points just once in its nine December games, with the low point of a 4-5 start being a 60-24 loss to this same Central York team on Dec. 16. Things picked up with a five-game winning streak to start the new year, though, and they beat the Panthers 44-41 on Jan. 18 thanks to Praise Matthews’ 3-point play at the buzzer.

Matthews’ 12 points in Friday’s rubber match against Central brought the sophomore’s team-high season average to exactly 10 per contest. Dallastown won games with a squad rather than stars — Groh’s game-winner gave her nine points, while Kiara McNealy had eight and Haley Jamison rounded out the scoring with seven. McKenna Kelley played nearly the entire game at point guard and Ava Jamison was the only player used off the bench.

The talent and experience may not have match up with that of Central York (21-3), whose star seniors, Bella Chimienti and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls, will both be playing college basketball next year. Add up the points from the three meetings and the Panthers took the aggregate total by 30, but Dallastown won the season series.

How’d they do it?

“Just playing hard, playing as a team, nobody losing their composure,” Matthews said. “We have a great coaching staff that motivates us along the way. Whether we’re losing, whether we’re up 20, we’re still playing hard, still going.”

Dallastown’s stay in the York-Adams League tournament was nearly cut short by Division III runner-up York Catholic in last Saturday’s quarterfinals. The Wildcats led by 10 points in the third quarter of that game at West York, but trailed 43-40 with 3:42 remaining in the game before regrouping and winning 49-45.

The run could have easily come to a close Wednesday night against Red Lion, which entered the league semifinals on a seven-game winning streak. The Lions led for the majority of that contest only for Dallastown to rally in the fourth quarter and get the defensive stops it needed for a 43-38 victory.

Surely the magic would fade against Central York, which spent the first half the season blowing teams out and wanted revenge both against the Wildcats and on the league tournament stage. But it was Dallastown that led 13-10 after a fast-paced first quarter, maintained a 23-18 lead at halftime and withstood adversity in the second half.

The Panthers outscored the Wildcats 13-5 in the third quarter to take a 31-28 advantage into the fourth. Both defenses remained superlative down the stretch, and the score was frozen until halfway through the final frame. Matthews’ layup made it 31-31 with 3:31 left, and that score held until the last minute.

“We just had to keep our poise,” Groh said. “We talked about that in the beginning of the game. You know they’re gonna come back. We’ve played against Central, we’ve played against Red Lion and we know how it works. They’re gonna make that run, and we’ve just got to take ours back.”

And Dallastown’s athletes were ready to do just that. Matthews saw what it looked like growing up, as her older sister Aniya starred for the Wildcats and now plays at Division I Lafayette. The other five rotation players were part of the league champion girls’ soccer team in the fall, led by Groh, a University of Delaware signee. The multi-sport senior was unfazed as she stood at the free throw line for a one-and-one with 55.9 seconds remaining and calmly sank both.

“I'm kind of blessed that the noise doesn't really get to me,” Groh said. “I don't mind the noise. I practice foul shots all the time. I think I'm a pretty good foul shot shooter, so it was just, ‘Knock them down.’”

Then, of course, came the big shot.

“She’s not a 3-point shooter, but that kid, she’s a stud,” Rexroth said of Groh, whose buzzer-beater was just her third triple of the season. “She is a clutch kid, and if I go to war, I want her on my team. And we have a lot of those kids — they’re all like that — but that is someone I want in my foxhole because she is just a winner.”

With a District 3 Class 6A road playoff game against York-Adams Division II champion Northeastern looming Monday, the Wildcats’ celebration didn’t last long beyond Friday night’s bus ride back from York Tech. They were back to the grind Saturday morning to watch film before practice later in the day.

“It’s tough after this to come back down and regroup and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get ready to go,’” Rexroth said. “It’ll be a challenge for sure.”

No matter what happens next, though, Friday’s victory and Groh’s shot to clinch it will live on forever.