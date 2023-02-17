Central York boys' season comes full circle in York-Adams League championship

Central York boys’ basketball coach Jeff Hoke wasn’t even thinking about hoops during last year’s York-Adams League title game. His Panthers had missed the playoffs entirely after an 11-11 campaign that featured an injury-derailed 2-9 start, and he was taking time away from the game to regroup. He knew Central had the talent to make a run, but the Panthers had to wait for a chance.

They certainly played their way into such an opportunity this time around. With core players a year older and a big new piece in the mix, even another major injury couldn’t sink this Central York group. The Panthers went 16-6 in the regular season and 11-1 in Division I, including two narrow, thrilling rivalry wins over York High that pushed them over the top as division champions.

Everything came full circle Thursday night against those same Bearcats in the league tournament final at York Tech. Ethan Dodson, the team’s lone senior who had missed two months with a broken wrist, was suddenly back alongside the Panthers’ other stars and the young guns who had been thrown into the fire during his absence. Central played with the chemistry of a group that had played together for years, and after an 85-71 victory, it celebrated like the close-knit group it so clearly was.

“It’s outstanding, and I’m just so happy for the kids,” Hoke said after the game. “The expectation since day one has been so high on them … and they worked their butts off all year.”

Greg Guidinger, a 6-foot-7 wing who missed half of last season after an opening-night ankle injury, enjoyed a healthy, steady junior campaign. Sophomore guard Ben Natal made a leap as a scorer and playmaker. Ben Rill, a 6-8 sophomore forward, returned home after spending his freshman year at Westtown School in West Chester. All three players were among the division’s top eight scorers this season — Rill led the whole league — and all three scored exactly 20 points in Thursday’s triumph.

Dodson, the Panthers’ fourth cornerstone and captain, broke his wrist on Dec. 17 in a game at Father Judge. That injury ultimately opened up playing time for freshmen Ryan Brown and Brooklyn Nace and expanded roles for sophomores Saxton Suchanic and Matthew Parker. In a year filled with close contests against a strong schedule, each of those players earned their stripes.

Then, on Wednesday afternoon, Dodson showed up at practice after a doctor’s appointment with no cast on his wrist. He was cleared to play.

“We went crazy when we saw him,” Brown said. “We were so happy for him.”

Dodson at first had a four-week cast on his wrist, and he went into a January appointment with hopes of transitioning to a soft cast and being able to return two weeks later. He got another hard cast instead, putting doubt in his mind whether he’d be able to return at all. He made a ceremonial start on senior night but was still itching to return in earnest.

“Mentally, it's hard just sitting there,” Dodson said. “And it's hard to be a leader when you’re not on the court playing and showing people how they should do things. So I honestly felt out of the picture for a little bit there. Mentally that's hard for somebody, but then once I got back, everyone appreciates that I’m back and it’s a good team to be on.”

Dodson didn’t start Thursday night but checked in to a considerable roar after three minutes. As if this game, for which bleacher seats were all but filled nearly half an hour before tipoff, needed any more juice.

The contest was played at a frantic pace, with both teams pushing the ball in transition at every opportunity. Central York (19-6) pulled ahead late in the first quarter and led the rest of the way. It looked easy when it was 32-16 in the middle of the second period, and it looked tenuous when York High slashed the lead to 33-26 at halftime. But the Panthers had a response to every Bearcats run and never relinquished control.

“I have to tip my hat off to Central,” Bearcats coach Clovis Gallon said. “They played a sound game at both ends of the floor, offensively and defensively, and did a great job of sharing the ball, finding the open guy. They were able to counter our pressure by reversing the ball, quickly getting the ball to the middle of the floor, and then attacking it accordingly and finishing around the bucket.”

Guidinger notched 14 points in the first half, then Natal tallied 16 and Rill had 13 in the second half, bringing each of the big three to 20 by the final buzzer. Dodson scored six of his 11 in the fourth quarter. Brown’s eight points included a third-quarter triple that put Central up by double digits, and Suchanic’s six points all came in the third.

It would be easy for a high school team with multiple college-caliber players — Rill and Guidinger are drawing D-I interest, Natal has blossomed into a prospect and Dodson signed with D-III Widener this winter — to have trouble sharing the ball. But that hasn’t been an issue at any point for these Panthers.

“They don’t care (about individual stats). They honestly just want to win so bad,” Hoke said of his star players. “There’s no selfish bone in their bodies. It’s a blessing to have so many unselfish kids. … Greg’s the best player in the area and could score 30 a night, but he’s too unselfish.”

Rill ignited the crowd with a fast-break dunk over the outstretched arms of York High’s Juelz Tucker in the second quarter, part of a 12-1 Panthers run. Anticipation for the celebration rose with every bucket during a fourth quarter in which Central York outscored the Bearcats 33-26. And Dodson provided the exclamation point, a two-handed slam in the open floor with 20 seconds remaining.

Tucker scored 26 points to lead York High (20-5), while Daveyon Lydner had 22 before fouling out in the waning minutes. The Bearcats were visibly dejected after the loss, but they’ll return to action next Friday as the No. 4 seed in the District 3 Class 6A tournament.

On the other side, Hoke hugged each Central York player and lifted several in the air (even Rill) as they received their medals in a postgame ceremony. Fans stayed and cheered as the Panthers cut down the net, with Dodson making both the first and final snip. The team even threw water on Hoke’s suit.

In the back of everyone’s mind, though, was a looming district playoff clash with Dallastown on Tuesday. The Panthers fell at home to the Wildcats on Jan. 18, and another home loss would cut the season short. Thursday night was a triumphant finish to a brilliant chapter — the banners on Central’s gym walls will always commemorate what this young team has already achieved — but it’s not the end of the book.

“We want more,” Guidinger said. “We're still hungry. We're not settling just for counties. The job’s not finished.”