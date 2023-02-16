See official district playoff matchups for each York-Adams League basketball team

The PIAA District 3 boys’ and girls’ basketball tournament brackets were released Thursday morning, and more than half of the York-Adams League will be part of the action.

The league is sending 11 of its 22 boys’ teams and 13 of its 21 girls’ teams into the playoffs, which begin next Monday and Tuesday. The two-week sprint for all six classifications will culminate with championship games Feb. 28 and March 2 at the GIANT Center in Hershey.

Seedings were determined by the district’s power rankings, which only include regular-season games against PIAA opponents scheduled before Feb. 1 and played before this Wednesday. Some York-Adams teams who closed their regular seasons the first weekend of February have known their seed and opponent for nearly two weeks, although matchups weren’t official until now. Games in league tournaments do not count for ranking purposes.

Next Monday will feature six playoff games involving at least one YAIAA squad, with eight more on Tuesday. Seven teams, meanwhile, have byes and won’t play until Thursday or Friday, and four of those will face play-in winners.

York-Adams boys' tournament:York High overcomes West York in semifinals

Central York boys top Eastern York, set up rivalry clash in league final

Girls' semifinals:Central York girls win defensive slugfest against Delone Catholic

Dallastown girls' basketball advances past Red Lion, into York-Adams League final

The tournament’s opening nights include three matchups of two local sides. York Catholic will host Delone Catholic in the boys’ Class 3A first round Monday, and the 6A girls’ bracket has Northeastern hosting Dallastown that evening. On Tuesday, Central York’s boys will host Dallastown for the teams’ third clash this season. The losers of these three contests will be eliminated from the playoffs, while the winners will have multiple chances at locking down a state tournament berth.

Here’s a quick look at every YAIAA team’s first playoff game. All tipoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m., per the district.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Class 6A

No. 4 York High vs. winner of Waynesboro-Red Lion, Friday, Feb. 24

No. 6 Central York vs. No. 11 Dallastown, Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 12 Red Lion at No. 5 Waynesboro, Tuesday, Feb. 21

Class 5A

No. 8 West York vs. No. 9 Muhlenberg, Monday, Feb. 20

No. 10 Susquehannock at No. 7 Hershey, Monday, Feb. 20

Class 4A

No. 3 Littlestown vs. No. 6 Bishop McDevitt, Thursday, Feb. 23

No. 5 Eastern York at No. 4 Octorara, Thursday, Feb. 23

No. 8 Kennard-Dale vs. No. 9 ELCO, Monday, Feb. 20

Class 3A

No. 4 York Catholic vs. No. 5 Delone Catholic, Monday, Feb. 20

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Class 6A

No. 2 Central York vs. winner of Manheim Township-Ephrata, Thursday, Feb. 23

No. 4 Red Lion vs. winner of Central Dauphin-Cumberland Valley, Thursday, Feb. 23

No. 6 Northeastern vs. No. 11 Dallastown, Monday, Feb. 20

No. 8 York High vs. No. 9 Cedar Crest, Monday, Feb. 20

Class 5A

No. 6 York Suburban vs. No. 11 Shippensburg, Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 7 West York vs. No. 10 Red Land, Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 9 Susquehannock at No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg, Tuesday, Feb. 21

Class 4A

No. 1 Delone Catholic vs. winner of Trinity-Northern Lebanon, Friday, Feb. 24

No. 4 Eastern York vs. No. 5 James Buchanan, Friday, Feb. 24

No. 10 Bermudian Springs at No. 7 Bishop McDevitt, Tuesday, Feb. 21

Class 3A

No. 4 York Catholic vs. No. 5 Upper Dauphin, Tuesday, Feb. 21

Class 2A

No. 3 Fairfield at No. 2 Millersburg, Thursday, Feb. 23

AROUND THE COUNTY

Northern York’s girls are seeded second in Class 5A behind only Greencastle-Antrim. The Polar Bears will play another York County team — either West York or Red Land — in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Red Land’s boys are seeded 11th in Class 5A and will visit No. 6 Milton Hershey on Monday. Northern York’s boys didn’t make the tournament.

In Class 1A, Christian School of York’s girls are the No. 2 seed in a 10-team tournament and will play at home Wednesday against either No. 7 Harrisburg Christian or No. 10 Conestoga Christian.

The York-Adams League had no boys’ or girls’ teams miss the playoffs by fewer than three spots, although two squads — Red Lion’s boys and Bermudian Springs’ girls — were the last team in their respective fields. The county’s nearest miss was York Country Day’s boys, who finished 11th in the Class 1A power rankings, missing the tournament by one position.