Central York boys capture York-Adams League title with win over York High

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

SPRY — A year ago, both the Central York and York High boys’ basketball team were on the outside looking in at the York-Adams League playoffs.

What a difference a year makes. Thursday evening in the Field House at the York County School of Technology, the Bearcats and Panthers were playing for the league title in front of a packed house.

With bragging rights and plenty more on the line, the third contest this season between the programs was somewhat epic. There were a handful of rim-rattling dunks, momentum-shifting steals and plenty of quick transition baskets throughout the 32-minute contest that brought half of the fans to roar on multiple occasions. Oh, and there was also the return of beloved senior Ethan Dodson to the Central York lineup.

While Dodson didn’t start, the Panther standout provided a boost to his team’s psyche that carried throughout the night. Combined with a trio of big games from Greg Guidinger, Ben Rill and Ben Natal — all of whom scored exactly 20 points — the Division I champs finished off a hat trick of triumphs over York with a highly entertaining 85-71 victory.

“This is what we worked for all year,” Guidinger said. “We came in here ready and we came in hungry. We protected the ball, we shared the ball and we rebounded and we just got the job done tonight.”

That job certainly was not easy by any stretch of the imagination. The play was physical throughout the contest as both teams gave their all in an effort to claim those coveted gold medals.

“Those guys were tough,” Central York coach Jeff Hoke said of the Bearcats. “But I think we were ready. We knew that we could do it if we just stuck to the game plan.”

Hoke’s plan was to bring a variety of pressure against the Bearcats from the get-go. That proved effective throughout the first half, as the Panthers were able to race out to an 18-11 lead by the opening minutes of the second stanza.

That advantage grew to 32-16 before York High mounted a rally with a 10-1 run to close the first half and pull within seven (33-26).

Despite only briefly holding the lead in the first quarter (6-5 and 11-10), the Bearcats never allowed Hoke or his players to breathe a sigh of relief until the final seconds of the fourth period. Every time the Panthers would extend their advantage to double-digits, York High pieced together a string of quick points to keep things within striking distance.

The Central York boys, however, held a somewhat significant advantage in size, with the 6-foot-7 Guidinger and 6-8 Rill making life difficult offensively and defensively for York. Guidinger scored 14 points the first half, while the Bens — Rill and Natal — tallied 13 and 16 of their points, respectively, in the second half.

“We played together,” Guidinger said. “Me and the Bens, we all had 20 points (each) and that goes a long way.”

The jolt of positive energy from having Dodson, who hurt his left hand during a game against Father Judge back in early December, was certainly important as well.

“Ethan’s been a part of this team even though he hasn’t played over the past eight weeks,” Guidinger said. “His energy, his leadership and his IQ just brings a whole other facet to this game. I mean, man, we’re a dangerous group when he’s on the floor.”

Rill and Guidinger proved invaluable defensively both in redirecting shots as well as cleaning things up on the glass, which were two keys Hoke believed his team needed.

“We had to take care of the ball,” Hoke said. “We also had to own the boards and also play them tough defensively and we did that well for three quarters before it became a shooting show.”

The two sides combined for an eye-popping 59 points over the final eight minutes as the teams liberally traded baskets back and forth.

The Bearcats leaned heavily on the duo of Daveyon Lydner and Juelz Tucker throughout the night. Tucker finished with a game-high 26 points while Lydner finished with 22 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

“I have to tip my hat off to Central,” York High coach Clovis Gallon said. “They played a sound game at both ends of the floor and did a great job of sharing the ball and finding the open man. They were able to counter our pressure by reversing the ball and quickly getting the ball to the middle of the floor and then attacking accordingly and finishing around the bucket.”

Falling in a championship game is always hard for every single athlete that goes through it. It was even more difficult for players like Lydner, Tucker and senior Jacere Vega, as Thursday marked the third time this year the Central York boys got the better of them.

“I told the kids that if this doesn’t hurt then they shouldn’t be here,” Gallon said. “They are definitely hurting right now so I’m trying to find a way to emotionally pick them up. It’s stinging for me too, but you have to try to remove that emotion out of the equation and focus on the fundamental and technical things that you have to improve because the season is not over.”

BOX SCORE

York High 71

David Warde 5 2-3 12

Daveyon Lydner 7 6-10 22

Juelz Tucker 7 9-10 26

Jacere Vega 0 2-3 2

Kevin Agyapong 0 0-0 0

Jacquesson Jean-Baptiste 3 0-0 7

Omarion Newson 1 0-0 2

Amari Davis 0 0-0

Elijah Minter 0 0-0 0

Manuel Fernandez 0 0-0 0

Monford White 0 0-0 0

Totals: 23 19-26 71.

Three-point field goals: Tucker 3, Lydner 2, Jean-Baptiste

Central York 85

RB Brown 2 3-4 8

Ben Natal 8 4-5 20

Ethan Dodson 3 5-6 11

Saxton Suchanic 3 0-2 6

Greg Guidinger 7 5-6 20

Boden Pease 0 0-0 0

Brooklyn Nace 0 0-0 0

Ben Rill 8 4-7 20

JoJo Woodward 0 0-0 0

Ryan Jackson 0 0-0 0

Matthew Parker 0 0-0 0

Nasir Rupper 0 0-0 0

Totals: 31 21-30 85

3-point field goals: Guidinger, Brown

York High 11 15 19 26 – 71

Central York 14 19 19 33 - 85