Dallastown girls' basketball advances past Red Lion, into York-Adams League final

Dallastown girls’ basketball has spent its 2022-23 season finding ways to scratch out victories. And the Wildcats added perhaps their most satisfying win yet Wednesday night.

In its third matchup against rival Red Lion this season, Dallastown pulled ahead late for a 43-38 York-Adams League semifinal triumph, booking a spot in Friday’s league championship game against Central York. For a group that returned just a handful of rotation players from a season ago, the gravity of the accomplishment isn’t lost.

"If somebody would have told me I'd be in the county championship at the beginning of the year, I'd have said, 'I'll probably be buying a ticket,'" Wildcats coach Jay Rexroth said. "We knew we had a team, but we didn't think we'd get this far. The kids have done an unbelievable job."

Not only did the win advance Dallastown further in the county tournament than it went last season — those Wildcats fell to Delone Catholic in the semifinals — but it also broke a tie in the season series with Red Lion. All three matchups have been tight and low-scoring, which is exactly how Rexroth wants it to be.

"We said, 'If Red Lion gets to 45 (points), we'll probably lose lose,' and they didn't get to 40," Rexroth said. "And it's been that way. We beat them 35-30, they beat us 38-32 and now we beat them 43-38.

"When we play each other, we know each other so well. He knows all our stuff, I know all their stuff, and it just comes down to who makes the big shots at the end. And it was our turn this time."

Praise Matthews scored 11 of her game-high 15 points in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter as Dallastown seized control of the contest. Kiara McNealy added 10 and Haley Jamison notched seven for the Wildcats (16-8). Kamauri Gordon-Bey led the Lions with 12 points, while Grace Masser had 10 and Bhrooke Axe added seven.

The intensity was present from the opening minutes, and the teams went back and forth early. Red Lion eventually closed the opening quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 12-8 lead and remained in front for the rest of the half. After the Lions went ahead 20-15, though, Dallastown delivered the final two buckets of the second period and trailed just 20-19 at halftime.

Just 53 seconds into the second half, the Wildcats faced a 25-19 deficit, their largest of the night. Masser had drained a 3-pointer just before a foul was called on Dallastown, so the Lions got the ball back and added a Gordon-Bey bucket for a five-point possession. The Wildcats, though, kept their composure and quickly got themselves back in the game.

"That shows a lot of poise in our kids," Rexroth said. "A lot of teams panic and make mistakes. Our kids executed and did what we asked them to do."

Dallastown clawed back within one before Axe put the Lions up 31-28 at the end of the third. Jamison, though, opened the final frame with a 3-point play, and after Axe’s putback briefly restored Red Lion’s lead, Matthews’ and-one pushed the Wildcats ahead for the first time since the opening period. McNealy extended the lead with two free throws at the 5:22 mark, and Matthews delivered the game’s biggest bucket, a straight-on triple, to make it 39-33 with 3:23 to play.

Red Lion, which made just two field goals in the fourth quarter and 10 in the contest, extended the game with last-minute fouls but couldn’t get closer than four down the stretch.

The Lions closed the regular season on a six-game winning streak, which vaulted them to No. 4 in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings. They stayed hot with a 74-57 victory Saturday over Division II champion Northeastern in the county quarterfinals. And thanks to their high district seed, they’ll have over a week to prepare for their tournament opener and will need just one win to secure a state tournament berth.

Dallastown, of course, has one more game on this stage. And the Wildcats' recipe for a second win in three tries against Central York likely looks a lot like their 45-44 victory over the Panthers on Jan. 18, or either of their wins over Red Lion. Rexroth's team has stayed true to its identity all season, and it's paying off under the bright lights.

"If we could draw it up and say, 'This is the plan,' this is exactly what we hoped it would be," Rexroth said. "Play great defense, play smart on offense — if you've seen us the seven years I've been a head coach, we play great defense, the score is low, it's balanced scoring ... we share the ball, and that makes us hard to scout and hard to guard."