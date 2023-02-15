Central York girls win defensive slugfest against Delone Catholic, reach league final

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

SPRY — The Delone Catholic and Central York girls’ basketball teams entered their York-Adams League semifinal clash as the top two teams in the league in scoring offense.

That would suggest Wednesday evening's contest at the York County School of Technology between the two sides would feature a boatload of points, right?

Not exactly. But that shouldn’t be much of a shocker either, as the Panthers and Squirettes were also 1-2 in scoring defense this season.

With neither team able to generate its typical amount of points offensively, it became a defensive slugfest as the favorites to capture the league title squared off. That seemed to suit the Central York girls better, as their athleticism and experience were magnified on the tournament stage.

The Panthers scored the first six points of the contest and never trailed, even after going over seven minutes between the second and third quarters without scoring a single point. A 9-2 run to end the third period proved to be decisive as the Division I champs scratched out a 38-29 victory over the Division III champs, ending Delone’s 21-game winning streak in the process.

“I just thought we were a little out of character for us in the first quarter,” Delone Catholic coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “I was a little surprised with how we reacted there at the start of the game.”

The Squirettes (22-2) shot well Saturday in the tournament's opening round against Eastern York, but found their collective shooting stroke to be off against Central. Some of that might have been attributed to playing on the bigger court at the York Tech Fieldhouse, which features a college-sized court. A good bit of it, however, could also be attributed to the Panthers' zone that featured forward Mackenzie Wright-Rawls at the top. The 6-foot-1 senior was able to get a hand on several passes while also blocking a couple of shots from the perimeter.

“I think that they (Delone) just don’t see our length (in Division III),” Central York interim head coach Sean Potts said. “We can slip up on defense a little bit, but we have those long arms and that makes a difference. Ever since those girls were in eighth grade I kept saying to (Panthers head coach Scott Wisner), 'When they grow up that’s going to be a game-changer,' because you don’t have to get out as far to challenge.”

The Panthers got a solid first half from point guard Bella Chimienti, who tied with Wright-Rawls for the team high with 10 points. The Shippensburg signee scored eight of her points in the first half, which saw Central York take a 20-14 lead into the intermission.

The Squirettes, who entered the night ranked No. 3 statewide in Class 4A in the latest Trib HSSN girls’ basketball poll, trailed 20-11 with 3:48 left in the second quarter. The Panthers, ranked No. 27 overall in the state (all classifications) according to the latest MaxPreps.com poll, didn’t score again until the 4:28 mark of the third period.

That drought presented the Delone girls a golden opportunity to cut into the deficit and perhaps even take the lead. But a handful of missed shots as well as some turnovers foiled that opportunity, as the Squirettes were only able to generate seven points during that stretch to cut the deficit to 20-18.

That’s when Potts turned up the screws defensively by turning to a full-court press after a made basket by Jazmine Parker, and Central York stretched the advantage to 24-20 on a layup by Wright-Rawls. A turnover by Delone and two free throws by Wright-Rawls made it 26-20.

“We battled,” Potts said. “We really battled tonight and I think that was the key.”

Delone would get no closer than within five points in the fourth quarter as the Panthers held the Squirettes to just six points over the final eight minutes.

“We had how many missed layups tonight? Eight? Ten?” Eckenrode asked after the game. “You can’t miss opportunities against a team like that.”

The Panthers didn’t do anything exotic defensively against Squirettes standout Megan Jacoby, but the zone kept the sophomore guard in check all night. Jacoby, who entered the night as her team’s leading scorer at 12.8 points per game, was held to just eight, which still led Delone.

Alivia McCaskell scored nine points and Emily Crouthamel had six for Central in support of Chimienti and Wright-Rawls. Kaitlyn Schwarz added seven for the Squirettes.

Now the Central York girls will advance to the county final Friday back at York Tech at 7 p.m. against Division I rival Dallastown. The Wildcats, who average under 40 points per game offensively, actually scored the most points of any team Wednesday with a 43-38 triumph over Red Lion.