York High boys' basketball overcomes West York to reach York-Adams League finals

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

SPRY — Jacere Vega has been looking for his York High boys’ basketball team to do something they hadn’t done since he started playing varsity his sophomore season — make the York-Adams League playoffs.

While his younger teammates like Juelz Tucker, Daveyon Lydner and David Warde still have more to go with their high school basketball careers, Vega does not. For the Bearcats guard, it really was now or never.

After fulfilling the first achievement of getting into the playoffs with a runner-up finish in Division I, Vega has now adjusted his mindset to making sure his team finds a way to get to the finals. To do so, Vega and his mates — who rolled to a convincing opening-round victory over York Catholic Friday evening — had to get past Division II champion West York, the defending tournament champs, in the semifinals Tuesday at the York County School of Technology.

By no means was it easy — the Bulldogs held a seven-point lead in the second half — but Vega and the Bearcats did everything they had to in the final period to pull out a victory. Leading 44-43 in the final minute, Vega sank two free throws to extend the York High lead to three points. The York boys then had to stave off a late push by the Bulldogs before finally hanging on to a thrilling 47-43 triumph.

The victory secured a berth for the Bearcats into the championship game Thursday at 7 p.m. at York Tech against rival and Division I champion Central York. The Panthers earned their ticket via a 72-59 victory over Eastern York in the other semifinal Tuesday.

“As a senior, how bad I want it, I had to go down there and get a bucket for my team,” said Vega, who finished with 13 points in the victory. “I got the bucket (which put York High back on top 44-43) and then I got the free throws to secure the game. It was a hard-fought game.”

The Bulldogs certainly dictated the tempo and style of the contest throughout much of the night. Playing a zone and a diamond-and-one defense that took away space in the paint, West York was able to avoid allowing the Bearcats (20-4) to put together big runs that the York High fans have been accustomed to seeing so often this season.

“They tried to slow it down a lot,” Vega said of the Bulldogs. “We had to speed it up to be back into the game. It was a mental game. They played their hearts out. They’re the defending champs so it wasn’t an easy game, but it was a tough game and fun game.”

The Division II winners also outrebounded York over the first three quarters, but that all changed in the final stanza as the Bearcats began to string together some shots while holding West York to just one shot on multiple possessions. All squared at 34-34 after three quarters, the York High boys used an 8-3 run in the first half of the fourth-quarter to go up 42-37 with 4:18 left.

That five-point advantage, however, would be the high-water mark for the Bearcats. A minute later, Blake Nalls drained a 3 from the corner to pull West York within 42-40 with 3:18 left.

From there, the pace picked up and the play got somewhat frantic at times. After Vega’s go-ahead shot put the ‘Cats up for good at 44-43, the Bulldogs found Nalls with an open look that could have regained the lead. The West York guard’s shot, however, hit the rim before York High center Omarion Newson grabbed the rebound with 1:03 left on the clock.

Playing with patience and poise, York High was able to run some clock before Vega was fouled with 47.4 seconds left. After making his first to push the advantage to 45-43, Vega missed his second attempt to give the Bulldogs some life. The Bearcat senior, however, knocked the ball away from a West York player on the rebound before taking possession and getting fouled again with 41.9 left. Vega again made one of his two attempts to push the lead to 46-43, giving West York another chance.

The Bulldogs (17-7) were able to get a look for Grady Hoffman with 16 seconds remaining, but Hoffman’s shot missed before Warde secured the rebound to seal the victory.

“The last 10 seconds, the energy out there was just crazy,” Vega said. “You could barely hear anything out there. It was the moment that we all waited for.”

While the Bulldogs had their hands full with the size, speed and skill of the York High starting lineup, the game plan West York coach Garrett Bull drew up nearly allowed his squad to pull off an upset.

“I thought that we did exactly what we wanted to,” Bull said. “Defensively we tried to mix it up on them and try to frustrate them and I thought we did that and gave ourselves a chance. I was proud of our guys. When they took that lead there in the fourth quarter it was, ‘Are we going to lose by 10?’ and we didn’t. We came back and took a one-point lead, but we couldn’t get that one stop.”

The experience and ballhandling skills of West York guards Braedyn Detz and David McGladrie were tested over the entirety of the game's 32 minutes. Bull knew he needed both of his leaders to step up and they did, with McGladrie scoring 17 points and Detz right behind at 16. No other West York players, though, finished with more than one basket, and neither Detz nor McGladrie was able to find an open shot over the final two minutes of play.

Juelz Tucker led York High with 14 points while Warde finished with nine.