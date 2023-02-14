Central York boys top Eastern York, set up rivalry clash in York-Adams League final

The Central York boys’ basketball team, brimming with talent but barren of seniors, has methodically checked off boxes all season. The Panthers survived plenty of slow starts and close contests to win an outright York-Adams Division I title, and they’ll have a home game when the District 3 Class 6A playoffs start next week.

Head coach Jeff Hoke’s team has continued its achievements in the York-Adams League tournament, a premier event none of Central’s current starters had been a part of. The Panthers’ win Friday over Susquehannock advanced them to Tuesday night’s semifinals at York Tech. They were welcomed with one of the biggest, loudest neutral-court crowds any of them had witnessed, and they rose to the moment once again.

Central York prevailed for a 72-59 victory over Eastern York, advancing the Panthers into Thursday’s league title game against D-I rival York High. The D-I champs had five players score in double figures as they moved one win away from updating another banner.

The Panthers led from the late first quarter on, went up by double digits in the second period and pulled ahead for good in the third. While Hoke’s team maintained a multi-possession lead all the way down the stretch, however, the opposing Golden Knights kept the coach nervous until the final buzzer.

I think our guys are growing up. I think we have the will to win, we're working better at closing out,” Hoke said. “I mean, that’s a hell of a team (at Eastern York). Great coach, great team, great shooters. … Until that buzzer went, I was just not comfortable. I was like, ‘Guys, they’re not going away.’”

All season long, the majority of Central’s points had come from its “big three” — 6-foot-8 sophomore Ben Rill, 6-7 junior Greg Guidinger and 6-1 sophomore Ben Natal. This was supposed to be a core four with senior guard Ethan Dodson, who broke his wrist five games into the season. With Dodson out, a wave of young Panthers has been thrown into the fire and met the big moments.

Guidinger, Natal and Rill each scored 14 points Tuesday, but the young supporting cast made its presence felt. Freshman Ryan Brown, who’s filled Dodson’s spot in the lineup, added 10 points, as did defense-first sophomore Saxton Suchanic. Matthew Parker and Brooklyn Nace added five points apiece.

Eastern York’s “big two” of 6-4 senior Austin Bausman and 6-6 sophomore Carter Wamsley led the scoring charge with 19 and 14 points, respectively. Jack Weaver added nine points for the Golden Knights, whose gritty play kept them within reach but couldn’t get enough shots to go down.

The Knights scored the game’s first five points but trailed 18-13 after the first quarter. Natal gave Central York a 27-15 lead midway through the second period on a triple that capped an 18-4 run. The margin was cut in half by intermission, as the Panthers went into halftime up 33-27.

After Bausman’s triple slashed Eastern’s deficit to three at the start of the second half, Central broke the game open with a 13-2 burst. The Panthers took a 52-39 lead into the final frame and were never seriously threatened late, even if a couple 3-pointers could have changed the story.

Eastern York will have more than a week off before beginning its District 3 Class 4A tournament run Feb. 23. While the brackets are still unofficial, the Golden Knights are projected to be seeded fifth and visit Octorara in the district quarterfinals. Seitz, who gave his team three full days off between the regular season and county tournament, hopes a short break before a productive week of practices will be the perfect plan.

The Panthers, meanwhile, will take center stage Thursday for their third meeting against York High this season. Central captured both regular-season battles in dramatic fashion, holding on for a 68-65 home win on Dec. 20 and coming out on top of a 67-64 overtime thriller on Jan. 20. The Bearcats, who beat West York 47-43 in Wednesday’s first semifinal, are now 20-2 against teams other than the Panthers.

Tipoff at York Tech is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.