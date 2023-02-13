York-Adams League basketball semifinals preview: Capsules for each game

Postseason high school basketball returned with an exclamation point over the weekend, and the drama is set to continue this week.

The York-Adams League boys’ tournament got underway Friday with two narrow contests and two commanding performances. The action at Red Lion saw Eastern York hold off Littlestown, 57-49, while West York grinded out a 35-29 win over Dallastown. It was a different story at West York, though, as York High rolled to a 68-49 victory over York Catholic and Central York handled Susquehannock, 70-52.

The girls’ quarterfinals Saturday evening featured three double-digit final margins and one tight finish. That came in the first game at West York, where Dallastown came away with a 49-45 win over York Catholic before Red Lion pulled away from Northeastern, 74-57. Over at Red Lion, Central York beat York Suburban, 50-38, and Delone Catholic handled Eastern York, 50-33.

All eyes turn to York Tech’s gym this week. The boys’ semifinals tip off Tuesday with West York-York High at 6 p.m. and Central York-Eastern York at 7:30. Then it’s the girls’ turn Wednesday, as Dallastown-Red Lion tips at 6 and Central York-Delone Catholic follows at 7:30. The boys’ title game is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, with the girls’ final closing the week at 7 p.m. Friday.

While the league’s other basketball teams, as well as athletes in other winter sports, endure a long wait for PIAA District 3 competition, these eight groups have the stage to themselves. Here’s what to know about the week ahead.

BOYS’ GAMES

Central York (17-6) vs. Eastern York (16-6): There was a time when this looked like a potential county final, as the Panthers and Golden Knights led their respective divisions more than halfway through the league slate. Instead, it’s a highly-anticipated semifinal clash between two teams with plenty of size and shooting.

Central pulled away from Susquehannock thanks to 23 points from 6-foot-8 sophomore Ben Rill and 21 from 6-7 junior Greg Guidinger. In Eastern’s win over Littlestown, 6-4 senior Austin Bausman tallied 18 points and 6-6 sophomore Carter Wamsley added 15. The Guidinger-Bausman and Rill-Wamsley matchups will both offer plenty of intrigue, and the Knights will also need their other perimeter defenders to step up against Panthers guard Ben Natal (14.7 points per game).

West York (17-6) vs. York High (19-4): This year’s Bulldogs haven’t been nearly as dominant or consistent as the 2021-22 team that won the league title. But after an 8-6 start to the season, West York has won nine straight games, always finding a way when it hasn’t had its best. From a 12-0 closing run to beat Eastern York by two on the road to Friday’s ugly win over Dallastown, Garrett Bull’s team has leaned on its defense and timely scoring to get the job done.

It’ll take more than that to beat the Bearcats, who bulldozed York Catholic and led 35-13 at halftime before cruising to a 19-point win. York High, whose close-game struggles contributed to missing this tournament last year, now has one of the best lineups in the area. Junior Juelz Tucker led the way with 28 points against the Irish, but any of the Bearcats’ four guards can erupt any given night. And senior big man Omarion Newson will be an intriguing matchup for West York center Jovan DeShields.

GIRLS’ GAMES

Central York (20-2) vs. Delone Catholic (22-1): It’s the marquee matchup of the semifinals, as these have been the YAIAA’s most dominant teams — boys or girls — all season. The Panthers stacked double-digit wins and hold the No. 2 spot in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings, while the Squirettes have won 21 in a row and sit atop the 4A ledger.

These are two of the deepest lineups the league has to offer. Both teams have steady point guard play, a cadre of shooting threats and a reliable post presence. Central has the edge in experience, as seniors like Bella Chimienti and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls have been on plenty of big stages while most of Delone’s rotation turned over in the offseason. But the Squirettes’ next generation won’t be afraid of the moment.

Dallastown (15-8) vs. Red Lion (17-6): These rivals split their meetings in the regular season, with each winning at home, and now they’ll decide it on a neutral court. The Lions’ Jan. 20 win over the Wildcats was the second of their seven consecutive victories, a streak that’s seen them vault into the top four of the District 3 Class 6A power rankings.

Grace Masser hit seven 3-pointers in Red Lion’s win over Northeastern while Bhrooke Axe, Kamauri Gordon-Bey and Brooke Carr all scored in double figures. Dallastown’s offense has stagnated at times this year but had three double-digit scorers — Kiara McNealy, Haley Jamison and McKenna Kelley — in its quarterfinal victory.

THE WAITING GAME

District 3 basketball tournament brackets will officially be set after games scheduled for Wednesday (league playoff contests do not count toward district power rankings). With most York-Adams League teams concluding their regular seasons a week or more ago, several sides could only watch from a distance as their playoff fates were decided.

No team outside the league tournament had a better weekend than Red Lion’s boys, who moved inside the 12-team Class 6A bracket without even playing. The Lions were 15th entering their season finale and moved up to 14th after earning a needed win at Spring Grove. Then they got help from both JP McCaskey (lost to Cedar Crest last Tuesday) and Ephrata (lost both Tuesday and Thursday). Red Lion would have its hands full with 19-3 Waynesboro in a projected opening-round matchup, but simply making districts would be an achievement after a 2-8 start.

Bermudian Springs’ girls have also held onto the 10th and final spot in Class 4A after closing their regular season Feb. 3. Kennard-Dale’s boys were a 4A bubble team but closed at No. 8 and haven’t moved. Fairfield’s girls and both Dallastown teams picked up wins last week to officially secure their spots.

With most district fields and seeds all but set, there are plenty of local matchups worth looking forward to. Current rankings would have Dallastown at Central York and Delone Catholic at York Catholic on the boys’ side, as well as Susquehannock at West York in girls’ action.

Other teams guaranteed at least one home playoff game include the York High, West York, Littlestown, Eastern York and Kennard-Dale boys and the Central York, Red Lion, Northeastern, York High, York Suburban, Delone Catholic, Eastern York and York Catholic girls.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

Swimming: The York-Adams League championships at Central York were once again a celebration of some of the best talent in the area, from the diving meet Thursday to swimming sessions Friday and Saturday. While team scores were not recorded, it was an especially dominant weekend for the Central York and Dallastown girls, who combined to win 10 of 11 events (only Spring Grove’s Ashley Rauhauser in the 100 back broke the string). The boys’ events were more spread out, although Division I champion Dallastown led the way thanks to wins in all three relay events.

MORE:Dallastown, Central York swimmers have memorable meet at York-Adams championships

The league’s top performers will now recharge as they gear up for District 3 competition in the coming weeks. The swimming meet for both Class 2A and 3A is set for March 3 and 4 at Cumberland Valley. Dover will host the 3A diving meet on Saturday, Feb. 25, while the 2A championships will be held at Big Spring on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Wrestling: With the PIAA team championships in the books, it’s time for the individual postseason. Sectionals begin this Saturday, with Class 2A wrestlers from the York-Adams League competing at Susquenita and Class 3A wrestlers taking the mat at South Western.

Those at the 2A sectional will wrestle to eight places in each weight class, with six advancing to districts. Four wrestlers in each class will advance to districts from the 3A sectional. The District 3 tournament for both classifications will begin next weekend.