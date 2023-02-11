Dallastown, Red Lion girls move on in York-Adams League basketball tournament

A pair of area girls’ basketball teams took divergent paths to the semifinals of the York-Adams League tournament.

In Saturday’s quarterfinal action at West York Area High School, Dallastown scratched its way forward in the tournament with a 49-45 victory over York Catholic, while Red Lion took the more decisive route with a 74-57 victory over Northeastern.

The two opening-round victors will meet each other in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday at York Tech to see who gets a berth in Friday's championship game. Division I and III champions Central York and Delone Catholic will square off in the other semifinal.

DALLASTOWN 49, YORK CATHOLIC 45

It took some last-minute heroics for Dallastown to overcome a scrappy York Catholic squad.

The Wildcats held as much as a 10-point lead in the second half and had a 38-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Except for a brief period in the first quarter, Dallastown held the lead in the game. Things changed in the fourth, as York Catholic started the final period on an 11-2 run to take a 43-40 lead with 3:42 remaining.

“I am proud of the kids because they got down 10 and against team it’s pretty easy for them to make a run and put the game away,” York Catholic head coach Kevin Bankos said. “But our kids battled and they came back.”

Pressure defense helped the Irish get back into the game in the fourth quarter, Bankos said.

“We have a short bench, so we don’t press the whole game, but it was intentional to come out in the fourth to get back in it,” he said.

Paige O’Brien led the offensive charge for the Irish with eight points during their early fourth-quarter run, including a 3-pointer with 4:12 left in the contest that tied the game 40-40. That was followed by a Meredith Smith 3-pointer with 3:42 remaining to give the Irish their first lead since the early part of the first.

York Catholic’s late surge may have staggered Dallastown a bit, but it didn’t knock them out. Wildcats coach Jay Rexroth used some pressure defense of his own to get his team back on track.

“I’m just too stubborn to go to the pressure,” Rexroth said. “We should have went to it a little sooner. Our kids did a heck of a job coming back. They could have easily given up, but they hung in there."

The Wildcats used the pressure to chip away at what momentum York Catholic had built up and went on a 9-2 run to close out the game and get the win.

“Once we started to extend our defense and pressure them a little bit more, they struggled a little bit,” Rexroth said. “When we played them straight up halfcourt man-to-man, they were pretty good. They hurt us.”

Bankos agreed that Dallastown’s pressure defense in the fourth quarter was the difference in the game.

“In the last two minutes, they put the pressure on us and we didn’t handle it well,” Bankos said.

Free throws down the stretch also saved the day for the Wildcats. They went 7-for-10 from the line in the final 3 minutes of the game to seal the win.

Dallastown’s Praise Matthews hit a free throw with 57 seconds left to tie the game at 45-45. McKenna Kelley gave the Wildcats the lead with 30 seconds left with another pair of free throws. Haley Jamison finished off the win for Dallastown with their final basket of the game.

Kiara McNealy led Dallastown with 13 points. Jamison followed with 12 and Kelley finished with 10. O’Brien had 13 for York Catholic, while Smith finished with 12 on the strength of four 3-pointers. Mariah Shue added 10 points.

RED LION 74, NORTHEASTERN 57

The Lions were in control of their quarterfinal matchup against the Bobcats from start to finish. Except for a 2-2 tie in the early moments of the game, Red Lion led for the entirety of the game.

“We did a nice job,” Lions coach Don Dimoff said. “We were solid. We moved the ball. We did what we needed to do. That’s a really good team. They attacked us.”

The Lions went on the attack early on in the first quarter. They built a 10-point lead with 2:05 left in the opening period when Grace Masser hit a 3-pointer to put Red Lion up 16-6.

Masser went on to hit six more 3-pointers in the contest and led Red Lion with 21 points. She hit three of those in the first quarter, including one that gave the Lady Lions a 23-10 lead heading into the second. Red Lion’s lead got as high as 16 points in that frame, but a couple of Northeastern runs cut the lead back to nine. A 3-pointer from Masser and a pair of free throws from Tatiana Virata put Red Lion up 39-26 at halftime.

Northeastern didn’t give in. The Bobcats went on a 10-1 run to cut Red Lion’s lead to 52-45 with 1:01 remaining the third quarter. Lauralye Kennedy hit three 3-pointers during that run to help get Northeastern back in the game. Baskets from Kamauri Gordon-Bey and Brooke Carr at the end of the third, though, got Red Lion’s lead back up to 11 heading into the final quarter.

Red Lion’s lead got as high as 21 points in the final quarter and coasted the rest of the way.

Bhrooke Axe scored a game-high 18 points for Red Lion, while Gordon-Bey finished with 15 and Carr added 12. Nylah Davis had 17 for Northeastern, Aleyah Starkes had 13 and Abigail McAlexander had 11,