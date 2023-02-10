York High, Central York boys earn resounding victories at York-Adams League tournament

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

The first contest of the York-Adams League boys’ basketball playoffs at West York High School Friday evening was a clash between the past and the present.

The present took shape in the form of the York High boys. The Division I runner-up Bearcats possess one of the most talented starting fives in the league, if not District 3. And that dominating lineup includes a pair of talented guards who played in the York Catholic youth program until reaching high school in Juelz Tucker and Daveyon Lydner.

Friday gave the fans of the Fighting Irish, who shared the Division III title with Littlestown, a glimpse of what could have been had both Tucker and Lydner remained with the Irish. The former York Catholic standouts combined for 36 points as the Bearcats rallied from a slow start to zoom past the Irish, 68-49.

“We’re quite aware of Juju,” York Catholic coach Dustin Boeckel said. “Juju grew up going to Catholic school and he was in our system until two years ago before he moved on, so we were certainly familiar with him.”

Tucker matched a career high with 28 points in the victory, including four 3-pointers that helped York High (19-4) gain a big cushion over the Irish. The big game, however, was nothing personal according to Tucker.

“I just came in here to kill like I do every game,” said Tucker, who matched the 28 points he scored earlier this season against Coatesville. “So it was like just every night, nothing specific.”

Lydner, who finished with eight points, has been neck-and-neck with Tucker for the Bearcats' scoring lead all season. The sophomore entered the night averaging 15.9 points per game, barely trailing the junior Tucker's 16.1.

The York High boys, however, are anything but a two-man show. Guards David Warde and Jacere Vega combined for 24 points Friday, while center Omarion Newson finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.

“Their starting lineup is probably amongst the best across the state,” Boeckel said. “Size-wise, there might be some teams that bigger top to bottom, but Omarion can go out there and compete with anybody and those guys play bigger than they are.”

That combination of speed and size gave Boeckel’s club fits all night. After staking out to a 4-0 lead, the Irish found themselves on the wrong end of a 20-1 run that tilted the contest heavily in favor of the Bearcats. The Irish were never able to get within single digits of York High the rest of the night as the Bearcats cruised to the semifinals against Division II champ West York on Tuesday evening at York Tech. The defending tournament champion Bulldogs scraped out a 35-29 victory over Dallastown at Red Lion High School to punch their ticket to the semifinals.

Boeckel and his club will have some time off now to prepare for rival Delone Catholic in the District 3 playoffs. The Irish (16-7) are expected to earn the No. 4 seed in Class 3A, one spot above the Squires (15-7).

“We’ll kind of rest our bodies and our minds a little bit before we get back at it,” Boeckel said. “We get Delone, who is a divisional opponent for us, so we’ll get them for a third time at our place.”

CENTRAL YORK 70, SUSQUEHANNOCK 52

It appeared as if the Division I champion Panthers would be given a serious run for their money by Susquehannock in the nightcap at West York. The Warriors played with a quickness that might have caught Central York somewhat off guard, especially in the first period in which the teams both put 10 points up on the scoreboard.

Slow starts, however, are something Central coach Jeff Hoke has accepted — begrudgingly — throughout the season. In most instances, the Panthers have found their footing and been able to take control, which is exactly what happened again Friday. Hoke’s club limited Susquehannock to just eight points in the second period, which allowed the Panthers to take a 29-18 lead into the intermission.

Central York (17-6) steadily increased the lead to as many as 22 points in the second half, but the coast to victory didn't come without a bit of scare. Late in the contest with the outcome all but decided, standout Greg Guidinger suffered a leg injury that forced the junior out of the contest. Hoke and the Panther fans briefly worried about Guidinger, who missed over half of the season a year ago with an ankle injury. Fortunately, though, the injury isn't expected to keep the 6-foot-7 wing off the court out of action.

“He’ll be good to go next week,” Hoke said probably with a sigh of relief. “He’s fine and thankfully it wasn’t anything serious.”

Hoke also could be relieved his team picked things up after a frantic first eight minutes.

“Seth (Leonard) is a great coach and he has some great athletes and some pretty good shooters,” Hoke said. “I think we might have had a little bit of nerves because we’re young and we maybe tried to do a little bit too much early. We were sloppy with the ball early.”

Both teams turned the ball over twice in the first 30 seconds. The sides quickly settled into it after that, with Susquehannock claiming a late 10-8 lead before Central evened it up before the end of the first stanza. While the Warriors (17-6) played fast in the first period, the Panthers employed their own trap that sped up the Susky boys and led to a 10-2 run that was finished on a Guidinger putback midway through the second quarter. The advantage continued to grow quickly over the first three minute of the second half as the Panthers found themselves up 37-20.

Now the Panthers will get ready for new yet common foe in Division II runner-up Eastern York. The Knights rallied back to knock of Division III co-champ Littlestown, 57-49, at Red Lion. While the Central and Eastern boys did not play one another this season, the two sides are familiar with one another as Eastern coach Justin Seitz coaches Ben Rill and Ben Natal during AAU season.

“Justin is a great coach,” Hoke said. “And they’re good. It’s going to be tough. He knows us because a couple of our kids play AAU with him, so I know it’s going to be a tough game.”

Despite the setback, Susquehannock still has the District 3 Class 5A playoffs to prepare for. The Warriors are currently slotted No. 10 in the power rankings, which would mean a first-round visit to No. 7 Hershey.