Eastern York, West York boys survive and advance in York-Adams League tournament

Eastern York boys’ basketball coach Justin Seitz knew his team needed a break. The Golden Knights had closed the regular season with 13 games in 24 days, a stretch in which they fell from 11-0 to 15-6. But with a week off before the York-Adams League tournament, Seitz believed rest would be the best preparation.

The Knights came out Friday evening with their mojo back intact. They had their full complement of players for the first time in 10 games, and they were back on a familiar postseason stage after reaching the finals of the eight-team county tournament last winter.

Now they’re one win away from getting back to that final stage.

Eastern advanced to the league semifinals with a hard-fought 57-49 win over Division III co-champion Littlestown, setting up a semifinal clash with Division I winner Central York on Tuesday night.

There were plenty of plot twists along the way. Eastern York led by as many as 10 points in the first half but found itself down seven in the third quarter as the Thunderbolts went on a 21-4 run. The Knights stood their ground, though, pulling back even at the end of the third and taking control of the game down the stretch.

"We stood up and battled back and took it one possession at a time," Seitz said. "It was a battle. It was a physical game like we expected, and we learned from what happened the last couple weeks."

Eastern’s dynamic duo was ready for the moment, with 6-foot-4 senior Austin Bausman dropping 18 points and 6-6 sophomore Carter Wamsley adding 15. But having everyone available allowed the rest of the Knights to excel in their roles. Levi Ayala tallied eight points, highlighted by the tying 3-point play at the end of the third quarter, and point guard Brady Seitz added seven.

“Ever since we lost Jack (Weaver) against Kennard-Dale (on Jan. 13), every one of those guys outside of our big two had to have a different role,” Justin Seitz said. “Now they’re getting back in their roles by getting Jack back. They're more comfortable and they have more experience.”

Christopher Meakin, Littlestown’s 6-foot-8 junior center, led all scorers with 24 points, most of which came during the Bolts’ surge in the second and third periods. He scored his points from all over the floor, including a half-court heave at the halftime buzzer to bring his team within a point.

Zyan Herr added 12 points from the guard spot for the Bolts (18-5), while senior forward Jake Bosley finished with six points after being in the emergency room with an illness earlier in the day. Multiple Littlestown players had to be pulled from the game at different points, which ultimately helped Eastern (16-6) outlast the Division III co-champs.

“We just have a lot of guys who are pretty sick right now,” Thunderbolts coach John Forster said. “We had (Bosley) in the emergency room this morning, battled it out and went back to school so he could play today.

“You could tell (guys were sick). You could see it out there on the court.”

Eastern York led 11-7 after the first quarter and extended the margin to 18-8 early in the second. Littlestown closed the half on a 10-1 run punctuated by Meakin’s half-court triple, then landed a haymaker to pull ahead at the start of the second half. The Bolts led 33-26 midway through the frame before the Knights countered back. Ayala’s and-one made it 37-37 entering the fourth, and Eastern pulled ahead early in the fourth.

Littlestown’s last lead was 43-42 after Herr’s 3-pointer with just over five minutes left. Bausman responded with a triple of his own, kickstarting a 9-2 run that the Bolts couldn’t quite recover from. The Golden Knights struggled at the foul line Friday, making just 14 of 30, but drained enough to ice it.

Eastern York's semifinal battle with Central York will tip off Tuesday at York Tech. Littlestown’s next game will come in the District 3 playoffs; Forster’s team currently holds the No. 3 seed in Class 4A, while the Golden Knights are fifth.

"Feel better, get healthy, build up ... we'll be OK," Forster said of the Bolts' preparation for districts. Both squads will begin their run Feb. 23.

WEST YORK 35, DALLASTOWN 29

In a hard-fought game that seemed at times to feature a lid on both baskets, the reigning tournament champion Bulldogs inched past the Wildcats in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.

That West York team entered the postseason 19-2 before being taken to triple-overtime by a younger Wildcats squad. It's a younger group for the Bulldogs this time around, and head coach Garrett Bull knew his team had to be technically sound to counter Dallastown’s athleticism. As has become the story of the season, though, West York found a way to grind out a victory, its ninth straight after an 8-6 start.

"They trust in each other. They believe in each other," Bull said. "These guys have been playing basketball together for a long, long time, going back to when they were in elementary school ... so then when those moments come, they trust each other."

Dallastown started fast, leading 14-5 after the opening quarter. The Bulldogs then pitched a shutout in the second period but still trailed 14-11 at the half. Both offenses stirred awake in the third quarter, with West York pulling ahead 26-23. Points remained at a premium until the finish, and the Bulldogs missed plenty of chances to salt the game away at the line, but they still held on in the face of late drama.

The Wildcats, trailing 31-25 with just over two minutes remaining, ramped up the defensive pressure and turned back-to-back steals into layups. A third straight swipe led to a fast break for point guard and leading scorer DJ Smith, but the senior was whistled for a controversial charge against West York’s Braedyn Detz. The foul was Smith’s fifth and disqualified him from the final 1:46 of the contest.

“No comment,” a smirking Wildcats head coach Mike Grassel said of the play.

Jovan DeShields, the Bulldogs’ 6-foot-5 center, scored 11 of his game-high 15 points in the second half. Jacob Knisley added six points, followed by David McGladrie and Blake Nalls with five and Detz with four. West York (17-6) survived a brutal shooting night in which it made just one 3-pointer and was a ghastly 6-of-23 from the foul line.

Smith scored 12 points for the Wildcats (13-10) while Michael Scott finished with eight. Dallastown was able to find space in the post early, but spent much of the final three quarters watching jumpers go wayward. Smith made the team’s only 3-pointer in the third quarter, and the Wildcats only attempted six free throws, making four.

Grassel’s team will turn its focus to the District 3 Class 6A tournament, where a likely rubber match with Central York awaits should the teams remain in their current power ranking positions. Dallastown handed the Panthers their lone division loss on Jan. 18 and took them to double-overtime in December.

"We know them pretty well," Grassel said, "so we're going to work on our stuff for a week and gear up next Tuesday (Feb. 21) ready to go coming into Central."

The Bulldogs have a Valentine’s Day semifinal date with York High, which bulldozed York Catholic for a 68-49 victory Friday in West York’s gym. The Bearcats pair explosiveness with shooting, so Bull knows his team will need to play a more complete game to have a chance.

“Hopefully we shoot a little better,” he said, “or else we’ll get blown out of the gym.”