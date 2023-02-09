York Suburban girls' basketball drops heavyweight clash vs. Greencastle-Antrim

Ryan Vandersloot

For The York Dispatch

With the postseason set to begin in just a few days, most York-Adams League basketball teams are taking time to get ready for the league and district playoffs.

Before the York Suburban girls could join their league brethren, though, they were faced with the No. 1 team in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings evening. An opportunity to face the team many see as the district title favorite was exactly what Suburban coach Jess Weaver had in mind when she added Greencastle-Antrim to the Trojans' slate to close out the regular season.

The matchup of two of the top teams in Class 5A — York Suburban entered the night in the No. 5 position — certainly didn’t disappoint. Given a chance to gain a barometer of just where the Trojans stack up in the district hierarchy, Weaver’s club showed that it certainly deserved to be in the conversation.

After falling behind by as many as 12 points in the first half, Suburban rallied to even up the score midway through the fourth period. The hosts, however, were never able to take the lead against the Blue Devils, as they missed out on several golden opportunities to pull off a big upset. Instead, it was the visitors from Franklin County that made the plays in the clutch to secure a 52-48 triumph.

“I told the girls that we schedule this game for a reason,” Weaver said. “Our schedule has been one of the toughest in 5A throughout the whole year, but we wanted that. We wanted to make sure we go into the county playoffs and the district playoffs battle-tested.”

It was certainly a test for the York Suburban girls Wednesday evening. Facing an aggressive 1-2-2 half-court trap throughout the contest, they had trouble generating consistent points in the paint. Fortunately for Weaver, the Trojans were able to knock down enough 3-pointers to keep things close. They sank six triples on the night, including four in the second half to help cut into a 28-16 deficit at the intermission.

The Devils stayed ahead until Janay Rissmiller buried a 3 with 6:44 left in the contest to draw the Trojans even at 37-37. Suburban, however, was unable to go ahead after a couple of miscues that allowed the visitors to go up 42-39 with 3:06 left on the clock.

Rissmiller was able to get a steal with her team down 47-43, but missed a lay-in before her putback attempt was swatted away with about 90 seconds left. That proved big, as teammate Anna Ekstrom drained a 3 to pull Suburban within 47-46 with 18.6 left.

“It comes down to one or two possessions and you almost have to be perfect,” Weaver said. “And we weren’t perfect for a couple possession in the second quarter and we weren’t perfect for a couple possessions for the fourth quarter and that essentially was the game.”

The Trojans were forced to foul late and had a chance to take possession after a missed free throw by Greencastle guard Haley Noblit. York Suburban, however, was unable to secure the miss before Noblit went to the line and sank a pair of free throws to push the G-A lead to four.

“I was so proud of how we fought and how we showed up,” Weaver said. “5A in the district playoffs is going to be fun. I don’t think you can really overlook anyone even in the first round. There are just a lot of really talented teams.”

Rissmiller led Suburban (15-7) with 12 points, while Paige Garner chipped in 11 and Alyssa Dougherty tallied 10.

Weaver and her crew won’t have the luxury of extra time to prepare for their opening-round clash in the York-Adams playoffs Saturday against Division I champion Central York. Much like the Blue Devils, who improved to 20-1 on the season, the Panthers are one of the most talented teams in District 3 with an impressive 19-2 mark.

“We’ll be ready,” Weaver said. “They are a good team and they’re well-coached. We’ll have two days to prepare, but we’ll be ready for them.”