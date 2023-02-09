York-Adams League basketball tournament preview: Capsules for each quarterfinal game

The York-Adams League basketball tournament is here. After a 22-game sprint of a regular season, plenty of teams gave themselves a full week to prepare for one of the area’s premier events on the annual calendar.

The drama will be spread out over the next week, starting with the boys’ and girls’ quarterfinals Friday and Saturday, respectively, at both West York and Red Lion. York Tech will host the semifinals next Tuesday and Wednesday, and the championship games are Thursday and Friday.

The boys’ quarterfinal matchups Friday at West York include York High (D-I runner-up) against longtime rival York Catholic (D-III runner-up) at 6 p.m. and Central York (D-I champ) against Susquehannock (D-II third place). At Red Lion, Littlestown (D-III champ) takes on Eastern York (D-II runner-up) at 6 p.m., and West York (D-II champ) battles Dallastown (D-I third place) at 7:30.

Division I and III top seeds Central York and Littlestown are on the same side of the bracket, while West York shares the bottom half with a pair of talented No. 2 seeds in York High and York Catholic.

The girls’ tournament starts Saturday with an especially spicy doubleheader at Red Lion. Central York (D-I champ) will take on York Suburban (D-II third place) at 6 p.m., with Delone Catholic (D-III champ) and Eastern York (D-II runner-up) to follow. At West York, Dallastown (D-II runner-up) battles York Catholic (D-III runner-up) at 6 p.m., and Northeastern (D-II champ) faces Red Lion (D-I third place) at 7:30.

Saturday’s Northeastern-Red Lion game was moved to West York so the Lions wouldn’t have a home-court advantage. As a result, the venues match up with the bracket — Central York, for instance, would play Delone Catholic in the semifinals should both teams prevail at Red Lion on Saturday.

Tiebreakers: Five of six division titles were won outright, with Littlestown and York Catholic splitting the D-III boys’ crown. The Thunderbolts won a coin toss for the top seed.

York Suburban’s girls tied for third in Division II with West York at 8-4, but the Trojans won both games against the Bulldogs. West York gave itself a chance late in the season with wins over Eastern York and Northeastern, but Suburban’s win last Saturday over Dover got the Trojans in.

Both Dallastown teams won tiebreakers over Red Lion thanks to wins against Central York on Jan. 18. The Wildcat boys finished tied with the Lions for third in the division at 7-5 and the teams split their head-to-head meetings, but a better record against the first-place Panthers got Dallastown in. It’s a similar story on the girls’ side, as the Wildcats’ victory over Central gave them the second seed over a Red Lion team that also finished 9-3 in Division I and had a better record overall.

The final spot in the tournament is reserved for the third-place team from either Division II or III. In both cases, the D-II squad won the spot by virtue of a higher District 3 power rating. Susquehannock’s boys got in ahead of Delone Catholic, while York Suburban’s girls made it over reigning tournament champion Bermudian Springs.

Here’s the full rundown of what to watch for in each matchup this weekend.

BOYS’ GAMES

Central York (16-6) vs. Susquehannock (17-5): The Panthers survived plenty of close games to finish 11-1 in Division I, and they’ll be favored in this game and perhaps the whole tournament due to their size and star power. Ben Rill, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, averaged a league-best 18.6 points per game, while 6-7 junior Greg Guidinger was right behind at 16.9 and sophomore guard Ben Natal averaged 14.9.

Susquehannock’s response will start with Josh Franklin, a 6-3 junior who averaged 17.3 points a night with a delectable mix of power and finesse. No other Warriors regularly scores in double figures, but first-year coach Seth Leonard’s team has plenty of depth and shooting ability. Susquehannock enters the postseason on an eight-game winning streak.

Littlestown (18-4) vs. Eastern York (16-6): These teams are almost mirror images of each other. Not only do they both wear navy blue and gold, but they’re both led by 6-foot-4 seniors with over 1,000 career points (Littlestown’s Jake Bosley and Eastern’s Austin Bausman) and imposing young centers (6-8 junior Christopher Meakin for the Bolts; 6-6 sophomore Carter Wamsley for the Knights).

Eastern looked like a tournament title contender during its 13-0 start, but a five-game losing streak took plenty of wind out of the sails. The Golden Knights needed double overtime to beat Kennard-Dale last Friday and avoid dropping to the third seed. Littlestown has been steady all year but blew a chance to win an outright D-III title with last Tuesday’s 41-36 loss at York Catholic. This would be a signature win for either side ahead of the Class 4A district tournament.

York High (18-4) vs. York Catholic (16-6): Perhaps the area’s most historic basketball rivalry will be renewed Friday at West York. The Bearcats and Irish haven’t played regularly since the PIAA moved to six classifications — 6A York High would take a hit in the power rankings simply by playing 3A York Catholic — but that only adds to the anticipation for this 6 p.m. clash.

The Bearcats are an incredibly explosive and balanced bunch, led by guards Juelz Tucker (16.1 ppg), Daveyon Lydner (15.9), Jacere Vega (11.6) and David Warde (10.1). It’s unclear whether the Irish will have reigning D-III Player of the Year Luke Forjan, but they’ll definitely lean on sharpshooter Jake Dallas (17.6 ppg) and a veteran group of hard-nosed defenders.

West York (16-6) vs. Dallastown (13-9): It’s a rematch of the first round last year, when a 9-13 Dallastown team took 19-2 West York to triple overtime before falling 86-78. While a Wildcat win would be less of an upset this time around, the Bulldogs are coming in hot as winners of eight straight.

Both sides are led by senior point guards — Dallastown’s DJ Smith averaged 17.1 points and eclipsed 30 multiple times, while West York’s David McGladrie put up a steady 13.3 a night. And a key matchup in the post pits versatile Wildcats forward Conner Barto against 6-foot-5 Bulldogs center Jovan DeShields.

GIRLS’ GAMES

Central York (19-2) vs. York Suburban (15-7): The Panthers have been one of the best teams in the district all season, although they looked mortal in the second half after winning their first 13 games by double digits. Four Central starters average at least seven points — Shippensburg pledge Bella Chimienti leads the way with 11.7 per game, followed by Emily Crouthamel at 9.0 and Jazmine Parker at 7.8. Mackenzie Wright-Rawls scores just 7.4 points a night but is among the league’s best rebounders and defenders.

The Trojans have been one of the more impressive teams in Class 5A and boast three double-digit scorers (Janay Rissmiller 12.7, Alyssa Dougherty 10.8, Lydia Powers 10.3). Dougherty is the senior leader of that trio, while Rissmiller and Powers have both been key pieces since their respective freshman seasons. This tournament is an opportunity for the group to make a statement together.

Delone Catholic (21-1) vs. Eastern York (16-6): These teams sit first and fourth, respectively, in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings, which means this first meeting might not be the last. The Squirettes enter on a 20-game win streak after losing on opening weekend to reigning 6A state champion Plymouth-Whitemarsh. It’s a much younger team after several graduations, but Delone hasn’t skipped a beat.

Eastern York relies on Arianna Seitz as much as any team in the league relies on a single scorer; the junior and daughter of head coach Jason Seitz averaged 19.4 points per game, highlighted by 46 against Northeastern on Jan. 18. The Squirettes’ balanced attack is spearheaded by Megan Jacoby (12.5 ppg), Brielle Baughman (10.9), Reece Meckley (9.3) and Kaitlyn Schwarz (8.8).

Dallastown (14-8) vs. York Catholic (16-6): Both sides took their share of losses against a tough schedule but also earned signature wins along the way. The Wildcats’ buzzer-beating win over Central York got them this seed, while the Irish are one of two teams to beat Northern York all year and nearly took down Delone Catholic on Monday.

Dallastown had an underwhelming offensive season (39.2 points scored per game) after losing several key pieces from 2021-22. Praise Matthews took over as the Wildcats’ top scoring threat at 9.8 points per game. The Irish had four players average at least eight points, led by Mariah Shue’s 11.3.

Northeastern (17-5) vs. Red Lion (16-6): It’s been an incredible turnaround season for the Bobcats under first-year coach Moe Coleman, and it culminated in the program’s first division title since 2009. While Northeastern dropped its final two games of the regular season, this is still a dangerous group with four players averaging between 7.8 and 10.1 points.

The Lions, meanwhile, have won six straight games and surpassed the Bobcats in the 6A power rankings. Senior forward Bhrooke Axe, a D-I first team all-star last season, could present problems for a guard-heavy Bobcats team. Freshman Kamauri Gordon-Bey led the Lions with 11.7 points per game this season, while Grace Masser’s 48 triples tied the league lead.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The York-Adams swimming and diving championships are also set for this weekend at Central York, starting with boys’ and girls’ diving on Thursday. Friday’s swimming session begins at 5 p.m. with events including the 200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 100 fly and 200 free relay. Saturday’s action starts at noon and will feature the 100 free, 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast and 400 free relay.

In other high school action, the York Tech bowling team will host Donegal in a non-league match Friday, and Spring Grove will host a girls’ wrestling tournament Saturday featuring JP McCaskey, Cumberland Valley and Manheim Township.