Local roundup: York Tech's Rhlyn Rouse grabs 1,000th career rebound in win vs. Fairfield

Staff Report

Rhlyn Rouse has already put together the most decorated career in York Tech basketball history. She joined a girls' program in 2019 that hadn't been revived yet, eclipsed 1,000 career points as a junior and reached 1,500 this season.

On Tuesday night, the senior added her 1,000th career rebound to the mantle and also scored 28 points to lead the Spartans past Fairfield, 51-48, in front of the home fans.

York Tech improved to 8-12 with the victory and is 6-6 in games Rouse has played (she missed eight contests with an ankle injury). The Spartans, who are not an official York-Adams League member, also improved to 4-4 against YAIAA Division III teams.

Amelia Bernard added 10 points for York Tech, which led 21-20 at halftime and jumped out to a 40-28 advantage through three quarters before withstanding a late charge. Breana Valentine scored 27 points for the Green Knights (8-13), who remain on track for a District 3 Class 2A playoff berth.

Rouse and the Spartans, who are enjoying their best season since restarting their program in 2020, will close the campaign against East Pennsboro on Thursday.

MORE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

York Country Day 30, New Covenant Christian 20

BOYS' BASKETBALL

York High 64, Dallastown 44: At Dallastown, Jacere Vega led the Bearcats (18-4, 10-2) to the Division I victory by scoring a game-high 18 points, including three shots from behind the arc. Teammate Omarion Newson knocked in 14 points, while Daveyon Lydner scored 12 and Juelz Tucker had 10. For the Wildcats (13-9, 7-5), Ziveon Kyle scored 12 points thanks to three shots from downtown.

Shippensburg 65, Dover 51

York Country Day 63, New Covenant Christian 58

Harrisburg Academy 61, Christian School of York 45