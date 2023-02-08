With eyes on league playoffs, York High thumps Dallastown in division finale

Ryan Vandersloot

DALLASTOWN — Dallastown boys’ basketball coach Mike Grassel knew his club needed to win just one game this week to secure a District 3 Class 6A playoff berth.

Grassel would say that, fortunately, his team locked that up Monday with a 69-54 triumph over Susquehanna Township. That was Grassel’s sentiment, because Tuesday’s regular season finale with York High was rendered essentially meaningless for the Wildcats, who had already locked up a York-Adams League playoff berth as well.

With nothing on the line other than maybe some bragging rights, Grassel decided to go a more passive route. That tact included resting players for Friday’s York-Adams tournament opener against Division II champ West York as well as sticking to a simple game plan.

The Bearcats, however, played like the contest mattered. After Dallastown drew within a point late in the first quarter, the York boys went on a 14-0 run to take control. The visitors never really took their foot off the gas over the first three quarters before cruising to a 64-44 victory.

“They’re a good team and credit to them,” Grassel said. “But here’s the thing — we weren’t showing anything tonight. Everybody and their mother was in the gym, so to speak, so we were going vanilla.”

The Bearcats (18-4, 10-2 Division I) raced out to a quick 11-4 lead before back-to-back 3-pointers from the Wildcats drew the hosts within 11-10 with just under two minutes left in the stanza. York High, however, knocked down three straight triples of their own, the second of which came right before the first quarter buzzer by Jacere Vega to make it 17-10. David Warde buried a 3 to begin the second period before the Bearcats scored two more baskets to make it a 24-10 contest.

“We really focus on passing up good shots for great shots,” York High coach Clovis Gallon said. “And just attacking the paint and getting the ball inside as much as we can. We like kick-out 3s.”

With the outside shots falling, the Bearcats found more room inside for center Omarion Newson to go to work. The senior scored eight of his 14 points in the first half, helping York High build a 35-20 lead by the intermission.

“Our guards have been much more conscious of that later here in the season,” Gallon said of the emphasis to find Newson in the post. “He anchors us inside. He does a lot of the little things that people may not pay too much attention to like screening guys, rebounding and blocking shots and just being a presence inside.”

Newson was one of four York players to reach double digits in the scoring column. Vega led all scorers with 18 points while Daveyon Lydner (12) and Juelz Tucker (10) also hit double figures.

Kyle Ziveon led the Wildcats (13-9, 7-5) with 12 points.

Looking ahead: Now that both teams have Tuesday behind them, they both will got to work preparing for their first-round opponents. The Bearcats will renew a long-dormant rivalry with inner-city rival York Catholic, while Dallastown will get a second straight opportunity to upset West York in the league playoffs.

Gallon, in all honesty, would have rather had the Monday and Tuesday available to prepare for the Fighting Irish instead of needing to focus on Dallastown in a contest that was rescheduled to the last week of the season.

“I wouldn’t mind to have a couple more days to prepare,” Gallon said. “It is what it is and we can’t control what we can’t control so now we’ll take the next two days to prepare for York Catholic.”

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, there was no bigger rivalry on the hardwood than Class 4A York High versus Class 3A York Catholic. The gyms were regularly packed with many fans having to settle for standing room-only views of those contests. With the PIAA going to six classifications, the scheduling of the rivalry didn’t make much sense for the Bearcats, who were elevated to 6A, to play an Irish side that had dropped down to 2A.

“Yeah, I think the last time we played them was back in 2014 or 2015,” Gallon said. “It used to be every year and it was one of the best rivalries around the area, especially back in the '80s and '90s, but it’s kind of died down now that we have six classifications.”

Grassel and his club, which entered last year’s draw with no district playoff berth and a losing record, nearly upset the Bulldogs in the first round. West York had to rally back several times before eventually pulling out a triple-overtime thriller.

“That was a hell of a game,” Grassel said. “We went in there 9-13 and they had a really good record (19-2). Coach (Garrett) Bull does a really good job.”

While Gallon was focusing on Dallastown the past few days, that focus was not mutual.

“I’m not going to lie to you,” Grassel said. “We didn’t watch any film on York High. We’ve been watching film on West York since last week.”