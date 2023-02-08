Local roundup: Fairfield girls' basketball secures first playoff birth in 13 years

Staff Report

Fairfield girls' basketball locked up its first District 3 playoff birth since 2010 on Wednesday night with a 51-29 home victory over Harrisburg Academy.

The Green Knights' win in their regular-season finale brought them to 9-13 this winter, their most wins since 2005-06 and one more than their eight victories last year. Fairfield ranks third in the Class 2A power rankings — four of the seven teams in the class make the playoffs — and will play either Millersburg or Lancaster Country Day in the district semifinals.

Breana Valentine, the lone returning starter from last season's team, led Fairfield with 23 points Wednesday on the strength of three 3-pointers. The junior, who also had 27 in Tuesday's 51-48 loss at York Tech, finishes the regular season as the third-leading scorer in the York-Adams League with 15.4 points per game.

Cadence Holmberg added nine points, Hannah Myers notched seven, and Maddy Fulgham and Sophia Klinedinst tallied six apiece.

The Green Knights, who went 1-11 in York-Adams Division III but 8-2 in non-division games this season, led 13-2 after the first quarter before the visitors closed the gap to 22-14 at the half. Fairfield, though, pulled away in the second half to secure the win and playoff berth.

MORE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Greencastle-Antrim 52, York Suburban 48: At York Suburban, the Trojans (15-7) trailed 37-32 at the end of three quarters of play and came up just short in the final eight minutes, dropping the non-league contest. Janay Rissmiller led York Suburban with 12 points, while Paige Garner scored 11 and Alyssa Dougherty knocked in 10. The Blue Devils, ranked No. 1 in District 3 Class 5A, improved to 20-1.

Christian School of York 43, Octorara 9: At Christian School of York, Linda Brown led the Defenders (18-3) to the easy non-league victory with a game high 17 points. Teammate Maddie Byrd knocked in a career high 10 points.

Kennard-Dale 37, Antietam 7: At Antietam, Evelynn D'Arrigo led the Rams (9-13) with 13 points in the easy non-league road victory. Jenna Morris added eight points. Kennard-Dale led 26-3 at halftime against the Mountaineers (1-21).

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

York College 68, Stevenson 55: At Owings Mills (Maryland), Kai Cipalla led the Spartans (13-10, 7-7) to the MAC Commonwealth road victory by scoring a game high 17 points, including three shots from deep. Chris Miers knocked in 15 points; Jackson Mascari tallied 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists; and Pat Gilhool scored 10 points.

Penn State York 79, Penn State Wilkes-Barre 71 (OT): At Penn State York, Deriq Brown (New Oxford) led the host Lions to the PSUAC overtime victory by scoring a game-high 31 points, including a 6-of-8 night from behind the arc. Teammates Connor Hostetter and Marquise McClean (York High) knocked in 14 points apiece. With the win, Penn State York improves to 22-3 overall and 14-1 in conference play.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

York College 63, Stevenson 51: At Owings Mills (Maryland), Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic) led the Spartans (9-14, 6-8) to the MAC Commonwealth road victory by scoring a game high 30 points on an 11-of-16 night from the floor. Teammate Tori Geitner knocked in 10 points, including three shots from behind the arc.

Penn State York 67, Penn State Wilkes-Barre 20: At Penn State York, Jayla Brown (New Oxford) led the local Lions (11-11, 8-7) to the easy home victory by scoring a game-high 20 points. Teammate Michaela Fink (Dover) knocked in 11 points; Katy Jones (Dallastown) scored 10; and Desii Garcia-Hernandez grabbed 11 rebounds and added 10 assists.