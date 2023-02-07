Local roundup: Dallastown girls rout South Western, secure playoff spot

Staff Report

The Dallastown girls' basketball team closed its regular season with a York-Adams Division I victory Monday night, cruising past South Western 53-19 in Hanover.

The Wildcats finished division play 9-3 and moved to 14-8 overall. They'll be the second seed from D-I in the county tournament this weekend due to holding the tiebreaker over Red Lion. Dallastown also improved to 10th in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings and is all but guaranteed a spot in the 12-team bracket in two weeks.

Praise Matthews led the Wildcats with a game-high 12 points Tuesday, while teammate Natalie Good knocked in nine and Ava Jamison had seven. Dallastown led 7-4 after one quarter before breaking the game open in the second and taking a 29-9 lead into the locker room.

Carly Louey scored six points for the Mustangs, who finished the season 7-15 overall but 0-12 in the division.

MORE GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic 47, York Catholic 41: At York Catholic, the Squirettes (21-1, 12-0) led throughout the night and held on late to capture the Division III road victory and outright D-III title. Meagan Jacoby led Delone Catholic with 15 points, while Brielle Baughman knocked in 10. For the Irish (16-6, 10-2), Amanda Reed scored a game-high 18 points, Paige O'Brien scored 10 and Mariah Shue tallied nine points on three triples.

York Suburban 49, West Perry 36: At West Perry, the Trojans (15-6) led 34-29 going into the final quarter of play and pulled away to capture the non-league victory. Janay Rissmiller led the way with a game-high 21 points, including an 8-of-8 night from the charity stripe. Teammate Alyssa Dougherty knocked in 12 points, while Anna Ekstrom hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Kennard-Dale 45, York Tech 36: At Fawn Grove, Bella Huber led the Rams (8-13) to the non-league victory by scoring a team-high 14 points, including three shots from behind the arc. Teammates Lizzie Price and Kylie Pietrowski knocked in 11 points apiece. For the Spartans (8-12), Rhlyn Rouse led all scorers with 27 points.

Lancaster Catholic 68, Eastern York 30: At Lancaster Catholic, the Golden Knights (16-6) trailed 40-18 at the half and were unable to recover in the non-league contest. Alaina Neal led Eastern York with nine points and teammate Arianna Seitz added eight. The Crusaders improved to 20-1 and remained atop the Class 3A power rankings.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Dallastown 69, Susquehanna Township 54: At Dallastown, DJ Smith's 23 points led the Wildcats (13-8) to the non-league victory. Teammate Owen Strouse knocked in 13 points, including three shots from downtown, while Jalen Cook scored 12 and Will Scott added 10. The Wildcats pulled away after leading 32-25 at halftime.

Delone Catholic 82, Lancaster Catholic 67: At McSherrystown, Cam Keller scored a game-high 30 points, including five shots from behind the arc, to lead the Squires (15-7) to the double-digit, non-league victory. Teammate Bryson Kopp knocked in 20 points, including an 8-of-9 night from the charity stripe, while Aidan Bealmear scored 10 points.

Mechanicsburg 62, York Suburban 40: At York Suburban, the Trojans (7-15) trailed 30-21 at the half and were unable to make the comeback, dropping the non-league season finale. Luke Andricos led York Suburban with eight points.

West York 66, Spring Grove 51